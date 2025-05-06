Smokey Robinson Accused of Sexually Assaulting Ex Housekeeper '23 Times' in Bombshell $50Million Lawsuit; Motown Legend Accused of Luring Women to Rooms Inside His Mansion Without Cameras
Legendary singer Smokey Robinson has been accused of sexual harassment and rape by four former employees, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Motown record executive is accused of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, gender violence and creating a hostile work environment by four women who worked for him.
The suit was filed in Los Angeles Tuesday morning by the women identified only as four Jane Does. Each claim they used to work as housekeepers for the music star and his wife, Frances Gladney Robinson.
All contend they were forced to resign after the 85-year-old's unwanted advances.
According to the complaint, Jane Doe 1 alleges that her first sexual assault by the Tears of a Clown singer occurred in March 2023, when she was subjected to "repeated sexual assaults and sexual harassment."
Jane Doe 2 says she worked for Robinson and his wife from 2014 to 2020, before leaving due to Smokey's "repeated sexual assaults and sexual harassment" against her.
The story is similar for Jane Doe 3, who also worked as a housekeeper for Smokey from 2012 until 2024. Again, she contends she was forced to leave after the hitmaker's repeated incidents of "sexual assaults and sexual harassment against her."
She also claims that Smokey raped her from behind "at least 20 times" after forcing her to "lie face down" on a towel.
The fourth housekeeper worked for Smokey from 2006 to 2024, but was subjected to "repeated sexual assaults and sexual harassment" against her that began in 2007.
They're all seeking at least $50million in damages.
The suit further claims Smokey prepared for each alleged attack, instructing one of the women to meet him in rooms in his Los Angeles mansion that were hidden from view.
According to the suit: "He would then summon her to either the laundry room or garage, where there were no cameras."
The accuser said that Smokey assaulted her at least 23 times, and would then threaten her by saying his wife would be "mean" to her if she didn't comply.
In another allegation, a former housekeeper alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Smokey a month into beginning working for him.
Smokey's wife of 23 years was also named in the lawsuit. While all of the alleged victims say Frances was never a part of Smokey's sexual advances, she was well aware what was happening.
According to the complaint, Jane Doe 1 claims his 77-year-old wife had "full knowledge of his prior acts of sexual misconduct" and "failed to take the appropriate corrective action" to prevent his "deviant misconduct."
Meanwhile, Jane Doe 2 accused Frances of promoting a "hostile work environment by regularly screaming at JD2 in a hostile manner, using ethnically pejorative words and language."
Each housekeeper has also alleged they were not paid a required minimum wage, nor given adequate break times and meal times during their work shifts.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the plaintiffs' reps for a statement.