Smokey Robinson Accused of Sexually Assaulting Ex Housekeeper '23 Times' in Bombshell $50Million Lawsuit; Motown Legend Accused of Luring Women to Rooms Inside His Mansion Without Cameras

The suit was filed in Los Angeles Tuesday morning by the women identified only as four Jane Does. Each claim they used to work as housekeepers for the music star and his wife, Frances Gladney Robinson.

All contend they were forced to resign after the 85-year-old's unwanted advances.

According to the complaint, Jane Doe 1 alleges that her first sexual assault by the Tears of a Clown singer occurred in March 2023, when she was subjected to "repeated sexual assaults and sexual harassment."

Jane Doe 2 says she worked for Robinson and his wife from 2014 to 2020, before leaving due to Smokey's "repeated sexual assaults and sexual harassment" against her.