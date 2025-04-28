Prince Harry Is ‘Petrified’ Of Meghan Markle And Their Marriage Ending — As Experts Claim He's Been 'Forced' Into Wife's 'Ego-Boosting' Projects
Prince Harry is "petrified" of his marriage to Meghan Markle ending — and is "petrified" of her, too.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Royal experts believe that's the reason why the Duke, 40, has agreed to all of his wife's media side projects, sometimes even appearing in them, as he's in total fear of her.
Meghan, 43, has received flak for her Netflix cooking series and her own podcast and experts believe Harry is also partially to blame, as he’s been complicit in them getting off the ground.
Royal expert Hugo Vickers said: "There are other people who are much better at telling you these things, there are other people who are better at doing cookery programmes.
"I mean they're sort of latching on to things, well she is in particular.
"It's just hard to see where it's going."
On Harry, he added: "I hate to say it, but my feeling at the end of the day is that Prince Harry is petrified of her and petrified of losing her."
He continued: "He's been complicit in a lot of the things that have gone on, although I think he's been made to do many things."
Royal Reporter Bronte Coy added Harry may feel lost without Meghan.
She explained: "Of course we don't know what's going on in their relationship, but with that said, even just speculating on that, you'd say he is someone who is in such a unique position.
"There are only a small handful of royals and people that have the profile that he has, and you have to imagine that if that relationship did fall apart for whatever reason down the line, really, where does that leave him?
"You can imagine that he would be scared of that."
The experts believe Harry is now "scared" of returning to the U.K. after the pair acrimoniously cut their royal ties in order to start a new life in the States in 2020.
However, Vickers believes King Charles has "left the door open" for Harry's return
He said: "Well the king's left the door wide open for him.
"But then there's this issue that Prince Harry seems to think the royal family should be apologizing to him, whereas it should be the other way around.
"The king's got a lot of other things on his mind, but he's never responded to anything. He's left the door open.
"We don't know whether anything's going on behind the scenes.
"He's got much more hope of reconciliation with the king than with his brother."
RadarOnline.com revealed earlier this month Prince William's wife Kate Middleton was attempting to heal the brothers' rift when he returned to the U.K. for his latest legal challenge on the level of police protection he should receive while back on home soil.
An insider said: "Kate has always left the door open for Harry and wouldn't have wasted this chance to speak to him."