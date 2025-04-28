Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry Is ‘Petrified’ Of Meghan Markle And Their Marriage Ending — As Experts Claim He's Been 'Forced' Into Wife's 'Ego-Boosting' Projects

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is scared of his marriage to Meghan Markle ending and is equally 'petrified' of her, too,

April 28 2025, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry is "petrified" of his marriage to Meghan Markle ending — and is "petrified" of her, too.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Royal experts believe that's the reason why the Duke, 40, has agreed to all of his wife's media side projects, sometimes even appearing in them, as he's in total fear of her.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Experts believe Harry has been forced into appearing in Meghan's numerous side projects.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan, 43, has received flak for her Netflix cooking series and her own podcast and experts believe Harry is also partially to blame, as he’s been complicit in them getting off the ground.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers said: "There are other people who are much better at telling you these things, there are other people who are better at doing cookery programmes.

"I mean they're sort of latching on to things, well she is in particular.

"It's just hard to see where it's going."

On Harry, he added: "I hate to say it, but my feeling at the end of the day is that Prince Harry is petrified of her and petrified of losing her."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Harry also feels 'scared' about returning to the U.K., according to royal experts.

Article continues below advertisement

He continued: "He's been complicit in a lot of the things that have gone on, although I think he's been made to do many things."

Royal Reporter Bronte Coy added Harry may feel lost without Meghan.

She explained: "Of course we don't know what's going on in their relationship, but with that said, even just speculating on that, you'd say he is someone who is in such a unique position.

"There are only a small handful of royals and people that have the profile that he has, and you have to imagine that if that relationship did fall apart for whatever reason down the line, really, where does that leave him?

"You can imagine that he would be scared of that."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Despite being scared of his wife, Harry would also be lost without her, say the experts.

Article continues below advertisement

The experts believe Harry is now "scared" of returning to the U.K. after the pair acrimoniously cut their royal ties in order to start a new life in the States in 2020.

However, Vickers believes King Charles has "left the door open" for Harry's return

He said: "Well the king's left the door wide open for him.

"But then there's this issue that Prince Harry seems to think the royal family should be apologizing to him, whereas it should be the other way around.

"The king's got a lot of other things on his mind, but he's never responded to anything. He's left the door open.

"We don't know whether anything's going on behind the scenes.

"He's got much more hope of reconciliation with the king than with his brother."

READ MORE ON NEWS
stus image templates

Donald Trump Breaks Silence On Virginia Giuffre Suicide Mystery As Prince Andrew Accuser's Lawyer Says There Were 'No Signs She Wanted To Take Her Own Life'

Photo of Gene Hackman.

Gene Hackman's Final Autopsy Report Reveals New Details About the Actor's Waning Health in His Final Days

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton has been trying to mend the feud between Harry and his brother William.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

RadarOnline.com revealed earlier this month Prince William's wife Kate Middleton was attempting to heal the brothers' rift when he returned to the U.K. for his latest legal challenge on the level of police protection he should receive while back on home soil.

An insider said: "Kate has always left the door open for Harry and wouldn't have wasted this chance to speak to him."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.