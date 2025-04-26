Your tip
Demanding Duchess Meghan Privately 'Stunned' Her Projects 'Haven't Turned to Gold': Inside Her Secret Torment Over 'Her Rotten Rep as a Bully'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Duchess Meghan privately stunned her projects failed amid secret torment over bully reputation.

April 26 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle's relentless reign of terror has stretched from the U.K. to the U.S., according to sources who say the royal renegade can't shake her rotten rep as a bully.

As the wannabe mogul's As Ever products – and her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast – get slammed by disgruntled fans, insiders tell RadarOnline.com that the former Suits star is fast becoming the most hated person in America.

duchess meghan stunned projects fail bully reputation
Source: MEGA

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says U.S. media backlash has deeply dented Meghan's image.

As readers know, two years after marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Markle and her hubby ditched palace duties and settled in her home state of California.

But she has continued to be dogged by talk, citing her imperious attitude.

A source even said that the conceited Duchess of Sussex considers herself "God's gift to the world" and is stunned that everything she's touched hasn't turned to gold.

"Her popularity in America is better than in the U.K.– but it's not what it should be," renowned royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told RadarOnline.com.

"What you've got are articles after articles in the American magazines that were extremely against her – and that is very unusual in the American press. And the bullying allegations have resurfaced, and I think that was a blow to her image."

duchess meghan stunned projects fail bully reputation
Source: MEGA

Markle faced backlash for allegedly demanding photo op changes at a 2024 charity event.

Markle, 43, has been accused of being a difficult diva for insisting that Sentebale charity chairwoman Dr. Sophie Chandauka move away from her husband during their 2024 fundraiser photo op in Florida months before Harry, 40, stepped down from the organization that he founded two decades ago.

And since the royal couple made their move to America, former staffers of the onetime Deal or No Deal suitcase girl have called Meghan a "dictator in high heels" who has reduced grown men to tears.

A source claimed: "Everyone's terrified of Meghan.

"She belittles people. She doesn't take advice. They're both poor decision-makers. They change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person – no airs at all – but he's very much an enabler. And she's just terrible."

duchess meghan stunned projects fail bully reputation
Source: MEGA

Palace insiders once dubbed Markle 'Duchess Difficult' for her demanding and domineering behavior.

Another insider claimed Meghan is "absolutely relentless" and has been seen "fuming and barking orders."

The Sussexes have had high staff turnover throughout the years – and allegations against the former actress date back to her days in the palace.

Courtiers said Harry's wife – who was dubbed Duchess Difficult – was a control freak who sent predawn emails and texts to employees.

Jason Knauf, the pair's onetime communications secretary, even claimed Markle bullied two assistants out of the royal household.

Harry's jam-shilling spouse has denied all the accusations – and a rep has bashed the comments as part of a "calculated smear campaign."

