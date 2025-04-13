Your tip
Liza Minnelli

Liza Minnelli, 79, Preparing For Death — With Diva Revealing Why She Refuses to be Cremated After Choosing Her VERY Lavish Casket Outfit

Photo of Liza Minnelli.
Source: MEGA

Liza Minnelli reportedly already has her final dazzling outfit picked out.

April 13 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Liza Minnelli is certain of one thing – she's going out in style.

At the age of 79, RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood icon has fully ruled out cremation and already chosen the designer outfit she plans to wear for her burial.

liza minnellis memoir set to be boring promo book
Source: MEGA

The Hollywood legend said she refuses to be cremated as it will ruin the outfit she plans to be buried in.

The EGOT winner, who donned a sequin outfit by Halston during her iconic 1972 concert special Liza with a Z, shared she still wears pieces from the luxury brand today.

In fact, Minnelli is so fond of the designer, she's planning to spend eternity in one of his creations – stating she refuses to be cremated upon her passing because it would "ruin" such a cherished outfit.

Photo of Liza Minnelli.
Source: MEGA

The 79-year-old raved over designer Halston and says she still wears his pieces to this day.

She shared in an interview for Vulture's "Legends of Broadway" issue: "We were hiding from the censors how sexy that red sequined dress was gonna be. How far could we go? How short could we get it?

"I saw sponsors and network people all clutching their chests, but nobody died.

"Halston was such a genius – decades later, I still wear his clothes all the time. I want to be buried in Halston, but no cremation, baby – why ruin an exquisite outfit?"

Minnelli, the daughter of late Hollywood legend Judy Garland and her second husband, Vincente Minnelli, received her big break when she was cast in the film adaptation of the Kander and Ebb musical Cabaret.

The actress earned EGOT status with an Oscar for Cabaret (1972), a Grammy for Liza with a Z (1973), a Tony for Flora the Red Menace (1972), and an Emmy for Liza with a Z (1973).

While Minnelli has made her mark on the entertainment industry, she got candid about her life's biggest disappointment earlier this year.

In the unfiltered documentary Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, Minnelli discussed the deep sorrow she feels over not having children after multiple miscarriages and a life devoted to the spotlight.

Minnelli, who has been married four times – to Peter Allen (1967-1974), Jack Haley Jr. (1971-1979), Mark Gero (1979-1992), and David Gest (2002-2007) – revealed she experienced three miscarriages throughout the years.

The documentary also included footage from an old interview where she expressed her deep longing to have children, saying: "I desperately want a family. I really want a family."

Allan Lazare, a New York socialite who passed away in 2021, spoke in the documentary about his friend's sorrow.

liza minnellis memoir set to be boring promo book
Source: MEGA

Minnelli has been married four times and suffered three miscarriages.

He explained: "If she had to pick one thing that she's disappointed (with) in her life ... that's not being a mother.

"She would have been a great mother. She has so much to give. She's been so wonderful with our children."

Minnelli lost her mom, most known for her role in The Wizard of Oz, in 1969 from an accidental barbiturate overdose. Her father died in 1986 of emphysema and pneumonia.

Along with her loss of loved ones, Minnelli has also suffered a longtime battle with substance abuse and health issues throughout her life.

Minnelli has entered rehabilitation multiple times, including a confirmed stint in 2015.

In addition to her battles with addiction, Minnelli has endured various health challenges. In 2000, she contracted viral encephalitis, a serious condition that led doctors to predict she might never walk or speak again.

liza minnelli heartache haunted grave zero children continue legacy
Source: MEGA

Minnelli lost her mom, Judy Garland, to an accidental drug overdose in 1969.

Defying these expectations, she made a remarkable recovery through dedicated vocal and dance therapy.

In recent years, she has further undergone multiple surgeries – including hip and knee replacements – and has dealt with injuries from falls.

Last year, sources claimed the performer "doesn't leave home much anymore," adding: "She's surrounded by her dogs, her favorite movies and her memories."

Of her health, the tipster continued: "Liza often fidgets, her hands shake, and she looks look horrible. She sometimes doesn't know who she’s talking to and has a hard time focusing."

But with eyes on the road ahead, Minnelli told People in December that her upcoming memoir – set for a spring 2026 release – has been optioned for TV.

Co-created with longtime friend Michael Feinstein, the project will candidly explore her highs, lows, and battles with addiction.

