Liza Minnelli, 79, Preparing For Death — With Diva Revealing Why She Refuses to be Cremated After Choosing Her VERY Lavish Casket Outfit

She shared in an interview for Vulture's "Legends of Broadway" issue: "We were hiding from the censors how sexy that red sequined dress was gonna be. How far could we go? How short could we get it?

"I saw sponsors and network people all clutching their chests, but nobody died.

"Halston was such a genius – decades later, I still wear his clothes all the time. I want to be buried in Halston, but no cremation, baby – why ruin an exquisite outfit?"