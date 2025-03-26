EXCLUSIVE: Inside Diana Ross' Close Friendship with Late Michael Jackson — and How The Pop Diva Kept Her 'Promise' Caring For His Three Children
Despite being in her 80s, Diana Ross has kept her promise to late friend Michael Jackson for over a decade since his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Queen of Motown, who turned 81 on March 26, and the King of Pop shared a close bond before he died of acute propofol intoxication aged 50 in June 2009.
Although the Billie Jean singer made his elderly mother, Katherine, 86, his children's legal guardian, he asked Ross to promise she would also look out for them.
More than a decade after his death, Ross continued to support her friend's three children – Paris, 26; Prince, 28; and Blanket, 21 – despite the complications that have come with her vow.
A Jackson family insider told us: "Diana admits that Michael's kids are a 'constant concern' for her."
For years, the Supremes legend was desperate to get Paris – who was just 11-years-old when her father died – professional help, as well as trying to steer Prince away from trouble.
Ross was particularly concerned for Paris' mental health after the now-26-year-old cut her wrists and took an overdose of Motrin during a failed 2013 suicide attempt.
Our source revealed: "Diana really believes Paris needs to be in long-term therapy because she's never really come to terms with her feelings about her father's death."
Meanwhile, Prince had been suspected of smoking cigarettes and frequenting suspicious Los Angeles massage parlors.
The insider said Ross "feared" Jackson's oldest son was "rebelling in all the wrong ways."
Due to both Paris and Prince being legal adults at the time, Ross could only offer them advice, though she continued to keep watch over then-minor Blanket, who now goes by Bigi.
Our source noted Ross was so fiercely protective of the pop star's youngest child, she wouldn't "hesitate to make a move to yank him out of the situation and have him come live with her."
They added: "A lot of people call her a diva, but she's proven to be a good mother to her own five children and she continues to fight for the well-being of Michael's kids."
Ross' guidance appeared to pay off as Jackson's kids remain close today while thriving in their own careers.
Prince said in 2021: "At this point in our life it doesn't really feel like there's that hierarchy of, 'I'm the older brother.'
"It's more (that) we're all siblings and we're kind of all on that same level where my sister has her strengths, and my brother has his strengths, and where I'm not as strong in certain areas, they complement me in that way."
Revealed: Justin Bieber's 'Possessive' Lunch Date With Wife Hailey Exposes 'Needy' Pop Star’s Attempts to Save 'Crumbling' Marriage, According to Top Body Language Expert
He added: "Any moment that I get to spend with my siblings now, especially as we're getting older and our own lives are starting to blossom and grow, every moment that I get with them, any little family dinner, any family outing, is really a special moment."