Michael Jackson's 'Child Sex Tapes' Are 'Revealed': Wacko's Maid Claims 'Pedophile' Pop Sensation Secretly Recorded Boys at His Neverland Playground — Which She Says Will Prove Beyond Any Doubt he Was an Abuser

McManus, who was around when Robson, 42, and Safechuck, 47, were at Jackson's pad, believes the pair are telling the truth about the sexual abuse at singer's hands.

The former maid says she watched Jackson host dozens of children and their families during her time working for him.

Many times she witnessed the star "playing and hanging out" for hours at a time with kids alone without parental supervision.

Sleepovers were common, along with hiding in secret chambers connected to his bedroom, as well as his zoo, private cinema, waterfall and arcade game chambers.

Jackson would have many camcorders in those areas and stored tapes in his bedroom cabinet or with other members of staff.