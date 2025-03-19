Michael Jackson's 'Child Sex Tapes' Are 'Revealed': Wacko's Maid Claims 'Pedophile' Pop Sensation Secretly Recorded Boys at His Neverland Playground — Which She Says Will Prove Beyond Any Doubt he Was an Abuser
A former maid who worked for Michael Jackson has claimed the King of Pop secretly recorded boys at his Netherland ranch.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer had his bedroom and private quarters bugged – and also filmed his sleepovers and bed-sharing antics with children, according to Adrian McManus.
And she believes the footage from tapes may prove vital evidence for Wade Robson and James Safechuck, former child pals who now accuse the star of molestation, in their lawsuits against Jackson's estate in court.
McManus, who worked for the Thriller singer from 1990 to 1994 at Neverland, believes the tapes "could change everything" for Robson and Safechuck's legal battle and is urging the owner to hand them over to lawyers.
She says one trusted aide told her the recordings "could be very incriminating for Mr Jackson".
McManus spoke out following Tuesday night's airing of Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving MichaelJackson, the follow up to the 2019 original.
The documentary furthers Robson and Safechuck's claims that they were molested by the singer and their bid to battle Jackson's estate and managers, who strenuously deny the claims.
McManus, who was around when Robson, 42, and Safechuck, 47, were at Jackson's pad, believes the pair are telling the truth about the sexual abuse at singer's hands.
The former maid says she watched Jackson host dozens of children and their families during her time working for him.
Many times she witnessed the star "playing and hanging out" for hours at a time with kids alone without parental supervision.
Sleepovers were common, along with hiding in secret chambers connected to his bedroom, as well as his zoo, private cinema, waterfall and arcade game chambers.
Jackson would have many camcorders in those areas and stored tapes in his bedroom cabinet or with other members of staff.
Child sex abuse accusations against Jackson first emerged in July 1993 when Evan Chandler alleged the singer molested his son Jordan and the dad vowed to "destroy" him.
It prompted Jackson's lawyers and his private investigator Anthony Pellicano to take "protective actions".
They visited Neverland and McManus said that some rooms were cleaned up and the tapes and camcorders disappeared.
The following month Santa Barbara prosecutors raided the ranch but found no clear proof of criminal acts.
Within weeks, Chandler filed a $30million lawsuit alleging wrongdoing and harm to his family, later reaching a financial settlement with Jackson in January 1994.
McManus, 62, said: "I was told that the investigators missed a great deal of information that was kept in a security office.
There were hard drives and a lot of files that were missed."
She does not know specifics of what was on the files, but added: "I had an idea they were trying to protect him.
"They didn't want any logs of children's names or the times they were there coming out."
McManus believes the camcorder and audio tapes, which could contain evidence of criminality, may not have been destroyed but kept by loyal aides to the star.
She is urging them to make the recordings public to either clear Jackson or aid Robson and Safechuck's case.
The sales executive added: "I really hope somewhere they come up.
"It could change everything. So I really hope that the truth comes out and those boys can heal completely."