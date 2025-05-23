EXCLUSIVE: The REAL Story of Why Prince Harry was Caught Without Security Knocking on Strangers' Doors After Brutal Court Case Loss
Prince Harry has sparked concern after the anxious royal was spotted desperately knocking on strangers' doors in London without the assistance of his security team, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Earlier this month, the 40-year-old lost his legal challenge over the levels of security he and his family were entitled to while in the United Kingdom, ending his long fight for safety.
Harry's Desperate Search
According to sources, Harry was focused on finding the residence of a close friend as he knocked on someone's door to no avail.
"Whatever he was looking for obviously must have been so important that he felt the need to find a friend that he hadn't seen in a while," the insider noted.
Harry, who has a net worth of about $60million, was caught by surveillance camera knocking on a door, an image that spread like wildfire and led to plenty of theories about the Duke of Sussex's well-being.
However, Harry is said to have just come from a court hearing about his security – he was wearing the same dark blue suit he wore to the trial, which may explain why he seemed all out of sorts.
An insider explained: "He rang one doorbell, was told it was the wrong house, and left immediately. There's nothing suspicious. There were no drugs. No meltdown."
"Harry was just trying to have dinner with people he cared about," the source added.
A nearby neighbor, whose housekeeper answered the door, was left stunned when she learned Harry had visited their home.
Risky Move
"We were shocked to see it was him on the camera. We only really noticed once neighbors started talking, and then we were like, ‘Oh yes!’” the neighbor stated.
Another recalled: "Two of the houses he knocked at are at completely opposite ends of the road, which is about half a mile long. It’s a bit odd that he didn’t seem to have a clue which house he was aiming for."
"I don’t think many people would just walk down a road knocking on doors, let alone if you don’t feel safe," they added.
Harry had been aiming to overturn a decision that had downgraded his security after he decided to step away from his royal duties and move to Los Angeles with Meghan Markle and their two young kids.
His legal team had argued Harry had been "singled out" for "inferior treatment," but the court didn't exactly see it that way.
On May 2, a judge noted that Harry's "sense of grievance" over how the original decision to shake up his security was reached did not amount to a basis for a successful appeal.
A Painful Loss
Following his loss, Harry made it clear he doesn't see himself returning to the UK.
"I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point," he said in an interview. "I'm devastated, not so much as devastated with the loss that I am about the people behind the decision, feeling as though this is okay. Is it a win for them?"
Harry also revealed his father, King Charles, "won't speak to me because of this security stuff," and said he's ready to reunite with his family.
“I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore,” he said. “I don’t know how much longer my father has.”
Charles, 76, was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer in February 2024.