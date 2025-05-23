EXCLUSIVE: The REAL Story of Why Prince Harry was Caught Without Security Knocking on Strangers' Doors After Brutal Court Case Loss

Earlier this month, the 40-year-old lost his legal challenge over the levels of security he and his family were entitled to while in the United Kingdom, ending his long fight for safety.

Prince Harry has sparked concern after the anxious royal was spotted desperately knocking on strangers' doors in London without the assistance of his security team, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to sources, Harry was focused on finding the residence of a close friend as he knocked on someone's door to no avail.

"Whatever he was looking for obviously must have been so important that he felt the need to find a friend that he hadn't seen in a while," the insider noted.

Harry, who has a net worth of about $60million, was caught by surveillance camera knocking on a door, an image that spread like wildfire and led to plenty of theories about the Duke of Sussex's well-being.

However, Harry is said to have just come from a court hearing about his security – he was wearing the same dark blue suit he wore to the trial, which may explain why he seemed all out of sorts.