Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Prince William

Prince William Takes 'Solo Decision' to Cut Exiled Brother Harry's Children Out of Royal Family Succession Tree 'Forever'

split photo of Prince William, Prince Harry and Family
Source: MEGA

Prince William is set to formally cut out brother Prince Harry and his entire family.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 25 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle won't be the only ones ostracized from the royal family once Prince William becomes king, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

When King Charles passes, and William assumes the throne, Harry's entire family, including 6-year-old son Archie and 4-year-old daughter Lilibet, will be royally cut off as well.

Article continues below advertisement

prince william orders wife kate to stop calling harry as royal exile drives wedge between royal heirs
Source: MEGA

Harry and wife Meghan Markle (not pictured) walked away from William and his royal life.

William, 43, is currently doing double duty: taking care of his cancer-stricken father Charles while also working on his official succession plans when he does don the crown.

The Prince of Wales has been warring with his younger brother Harry after the 40-year-old published his tell-all memoir Spare, and moved from Britain to Hollywood with his actress wife, Markle, 43.

Now, royal insiders say there's no place for the couple's kids as well.

"When he becomes king, Archie and Lilibet won’t have roles, titles, or royal responsibilities," a source told journalist Rob Shuter. "He doesn’t want any lingering ties to the Sussexes."

Article continues below advertisement

Power Play

prince william kate middleton breakup shook palace
Source: MEGA

William will assume the thrown when his father, King Charles, passes away.

Willam's wife Kate Middleton, 43, believes the children are innocent pawns in their parents' plans. The soon-to-be king is said to be ready to flex his power.

"This was 100% William’s call," a senior royal aide revealed. "Kate expressed concern, especially for the children, but William wouldn’t budge. He believes this is the only way to protect the crown."

Experts say the ban shows William means business.

"It’s not about fairness. It’s about control. William is shaping the monarchy his way," one insider said. "No Hollywood royals, no second chances."

Article continues below advertisement

Royal Recluse

meghan markle leaves harry fashion designer victoria beckham
Source: MEGA

Markle and Harry have been at war with the William.

Since Harry and Markle stepped down from their royal duties and moved to California to pursue careers in Hollywood, the family has been left feuding and filled with anger.

After walking away from his royal life, Harry proceeded to not only write his tell-all memoir, but he also filmed a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, and utilized other interview opportunities to bash his family members.

The family feud took a turn for the worse when a British court stripped Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne after his brother William and his three children, of his state-funded security detail when he visits his former home.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton 'Narrowly Escaped Being Killed by Cancer,' Royal Expert Shockingly Claims

Split photo of Prince William, King Charles

William V Charles: The 'Gloves Are Off' as Future King's Camp Mocks and Plans to Destroy Cancer-Hit Monarch's 'Disney Palace Cosplay' Version of Royal Family

Funeral Plans

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

king charles death plan secrets buckingham rehearsing operation menai bridge
Source: MEGA

Don't expect to see them at Charles' funeral either.

In another strike against the Sussexes, Charles has given William the green light to banish them from his impending funeral to prevent the couple from turning the solemn event into a moneymaking scheme.

Sources say William would "love" to see his brother's marriage fail and has no interest in a truce while the former Suits star is in the picture.

Our insider added: "As long as Meghan's on the scene, William simply won't entertain the possibility of making peace with Harry. It would only work if she were long gone from Harry’s life.

"Realistically, William doesn't expect his brother to leave Meghan, but he wouldn't be the least surprised if she gets bored of Harry at some point and spits him out."

Despite the ill feelings, Harry has said he would like to be welcomed back to the royal fold because of his father's deteriorating health.

Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer in February 2024.

"I would love reconciliation with my family," Harry has said. "There's no point continuing to fight anymore; life is precious."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.