Prince William Takes 'Solo Decision' to Cut Exiled Brother Harry's Children Out of Royal Family Succession Tree 'Forever'

William, 43, is currently doing double duty: taking care of his cancer-stricken father Charles while also working on his official succession plans when he does don the crown.

The Prince of Wales has been warring with his younger brother Harry after the 40-year-old published his tell-all memoir Spare, and moved from Britain to Hollywood with his actress wife, Markle, 43.

Now, royal insiders say there's no place for the couple's kids as well.

"When he becomes king, Archie and Lilibet won’t have roles, titles, or royal responsibilities," a source told journalist Rob Shuter. "He doesn’t want any lingering ties to the Sussexes."