Prince William Takes 'Solo Decision' to Cut Exiled Brother Harry's Children Out of Royal Family Succession Tree 'Forever'
Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle won't be the only ones ostracized from the royal family once Prince William becomes king, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
When King Charles passes, and William assumes the throne, Harry's entire family, including 6-year-old son Archie and 4-year-old daughter Lilibet, will be royally cut off as well.
William, 43, is currently doing double duty: taking care of his cancer-stricken father Charles while also working on his official succession plans when he does don the crown.
The Prince of Wales has been warring with his younger brother Harry after the 40-year-old published his tell-all memoir Spare, and moved from Britain to Hollywood with his actress wife, Markle, 43.
Now, royal insiders say there's no place for the couple's kids as well.
"When he becomes king, Archie and Lilibet won’t have roles, titles, or royal responsibilities," a source told journalist Rob Shuter. "He doesn’t want any lingering ties to the Sussexes."
Power Play
Willam's wife Kate Middleton, 43, believes the children are innocent pawns in their parents' plans. The soon-to-be king is said to be ready to flex his power.
"This was 100% William’s call," a senior royal aide revealed. "Kate expressed concern, especially for the children, but William wouldn’t budge. He believes this is the only way to protect the crown."
Experts say the ban shows William means business.
"It’s not about fairness. It’s about control. William is shaping the monarchy his way," one insider said. "No Hollywood royals, no second chances."
Royal Recluse
Since Harry and Markle stepped down from their royal duties and moved to California to pursue careers in Hollywood, the family has been left feuding and filled with anger.
After walking away from his royal life, Harry proceeded to not only write his tell-all memoir, but he also filmed a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, and utilized other interview opportunities to bash his family members.
The family feud took a turn for the worse when a British court stripped Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne after his brother William and his three children, of his state-funded security detail when he visits his former home.
Funeral Plans
In another strike against the Sussexes, Charles has given William the green light to banish them from his impending funeral to prevent the couple from turning the solemn event into a moneymaking scheme.
Sources say William would "love" to see his brother's marriage fail and has no interest in a truce while the former Suits star is in the picture.
Our insider added: "As long as Meghan's on the scene, William simply won't entertain the possibility of making peace with Harry. It would only work if she were long gone from Harry’s life.
"Realistically, William doesn't expect his brother to leave Meghan, but he wouldn't be the least surprised if she gets bored of Harry at some point and spits him out."
Despite the ill feelings, Harry has said he would like to be welcomed back to the royal fold because of his father's deteriorating health.
Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer in February 2024.
"I would love reconciliation with my family," Harry has said. "There's no point continuing to fight anymore; life is precious."