EXCLUSIVE: Megxit 2.0! How Meghan Wants to Quit Life With Harry — And Become a Fashion Designer Like Victoria Beckham

Markle is now said to want to "take a step back" from the brand so she can gather data from the launch, and figure out exactly what As Ever could be.

But a source told RadarOnline.com there are concerns the 43-year-old is struggling under pressure, sparking worries about her decisions.

On the May 6 episode of the just-wrapped debut season of her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, the Duchess of Sussex admitted she'd been facing "self-doubt," recounting how she recently asked herself, "Is this gonna work? Like, is this actually gonna work?"

Our source said: "Meghan has a lot going on, to be sure, but it's frustrating for her staffers and business advisors alike. She's not very good at making snap decisions. She likes to mull things over and that leaves people hanging.

"But she still thinks she can make it on her own – and is now dreaming of launching a fashion range, just like Victoria Beckham.