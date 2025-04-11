EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth and Meghan — Friends or Frenemies? Inside the Pair's 'Conscious Coupling' Online… As Rumors Still Rage About Duo's 'Lifestyle Brand War'
Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle were long to be close friends – especially with similar lifestyle brands – but that may not be the case as the duo is thought to be in a nasty feud.
The Shakespeare in Love actress was believed to be mocking the royal when she filmed herself in pajamas while cooking up a breakfast from her Montecito, California, mansion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After Paltrow posted the video on her Instagram, one follower was quick to respond: "Love this. No fake house, fake kitchen, fake hair extensions, fake friends..." referring to Markle filming her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, from a rental home and not her own residence.
Amid the noise, Paltrow appeared to shoot down feud rumors when one user asked the movie star how she was "comprehending" talks of a rivalry.
Paltrow responded at the time: "I genuinely do not understand this at all whatsoever. Do you?" and then turned the camera over to Markle who happened to be sitting next to her while eating inside her kitchen.
However, insiders weren't buying the decision for the pair to appear aloneside one another.
"It's a very clever move," one source said. "In reality, Gwyneth thinks Meghan is pretending to be someone she's not. But she obviously sees some personal gain from playing nice."
This is not the first time Paltrow, 52, has touched on rumors of beef between her and Markle, telling Vanity Fair magazine she's not threatened by the Duchess entering the lifestyle landscape with As Ever, as she heads her own brand, Goop.
She told the publication: "I think there's always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try."
However, Paltrow also said while she has not met Markle's husband, Prince Harry, she's met Markle and she "seems really lovely," but does not "know her at all."
The insider suggested: "Meghan and Harry have had dinner with Gwyneth and Brad (Falchuk), so for Gwyneth to claim she 'doesn't know' Meghan is bizarre and didn't go unnoticed.
"It's obvious Gwyneth wants to distance herself from Meghan, but at the same time, she wants to come across looking like she's not threatened by her."
Meanwhile, Markle is just "desperate to have A-list friends that she'll lower her standards and make a joke out of it with Gwyneth," a source added.
Despite the noise, Markle is still going full-throttle with her lifestyle brand As Ever, even quickly selling out of most of her products.
A brand manager told RadarOnline.com the 43-year-old is looking at some big dollars in the near future: "... Now with the launch of her brand, even more serious cash is set to roll in.
"There is no reason why they can't go on to achieve $1billion. She can launch make-up, clothes etc via her As Ever firm and sales will be great because of her global appeal."
"Look at people like Rihanna, Kylie Jenner. They have made mega-money and there is no reason why she can't emulate their billionaire status. She looks at Gwyneth's Goop for inspiration and if she plays it correctly, As Ever could be bigger than Goop," the manager claimed.
They added: "Meghan would certainly have the last laugh on the royals back in the United Kingdom if she ended up becoming a billionaire."