EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth and Meghan — Friends or Frenemies? Inside the Pair's 'Conscious Coupling' Online… As Rumors Still Rage About Duo's 'Lifestyle Brand War'

After Paltrow posted the video on her Instagram, one follower was quick to respond: "Love this. No fake house, fake kitchen, fake hair extensions, fake friends..." referring to Markle filming her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, from a rental home and not her own residence.

Amid the noise, Paltrow appeared to shoot down feud rumors when one user asked the movie star how she was "comprehending" talks of a rivalry.

Paltrow responded at the time: "I genuinely do not understand this at all whatsoever. Do you?" and then turned the camera over to Markle who happened to be sitting next to her while eating inside her kitchen.

However, insiders weren't buying the decision for the pair to appear aloneside one another.