Prince William

How Prince William Faces Giving Away Royal Role That Makes Him VERY Uncomfortable — As He Gets Set to Take Throne From Charles

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William plans to dump an unwanted royal duty on a relative.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 25 2025, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

Prince William hasn't even taken over the throne from his ailing father King Charles, yet he is already delegating tasks and responsibilities, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The soon-to-be king has promised to make big changes to the royal duties once given the crown.

prince william horse
Source: mega

The prince is said to not be much of a horse fan.

Plans are already being finalized for a new-look England once William succeeds his cancer-stricken father in what is being called a step to modernize the monarchy.

And the 43-year-old is hoping to keep it a family affair – dolling out key roles to close relatives.

Among them is his cousin, Zara Tindall, who will likely "take up the reins of royal equestrian pursuits."

Tindall, 44, is the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal, and Captain Mark Phillips, and the eldest niece of King Charles. She was also a former Olympian on the British equestrian team.

Meanwhile, William is said to be "not really comfortable" with his family's horse hobbies and apparently has no desire to look after the animals.

Royal Responsibilities

zara tindall
Source: mega

He's planning to let cousin Zara Tindall take the royal reigns.

A racing insider who knows William told The Sunday Times: "I never get the feeling the whole top hat and racing is really his thing, and he’s said as much. He’s never really seemed comfortable doing it."

The royal family has a storied history with horses, consistently attending the Royal Ascot event – a grand spectacle of fashion and tradition.

Another source close to the heir added: "(Prince William) understands how important Ascot is, not just to the racing community but to the UK."

Sources have confirmed the prince will likely not be as "hands-on with Ascot and the royal stud at Sandringham, Norfolk, as the current and previous monarchs," and cousin Zara is apparently the top choice to take over.

Horse Play

zara tindall
Source: mega

Tindall is an Olympic equestrian.

William isn't horsing around when it comes to other changes he plans to make, as insiders close to the king-in-waiting reportedly claim there will be "an evolution, not a revolution," when he ascends the throne.

They explained: "He's definitely been thinking a lot about how things will evolve over time. When the moment comes, he'll want to do it his way: genuinely, not just following a script.

"He's not afraid to dig into the details, ask the tough questions, and figure out what actually works today.

"He wants to make sure the whole thing has even more impact and remains relevant."

Family Matters

prince william horse
Source: mega

Horses have long held a special lore in the royal family.

As for the rest of his royal relatives, Charles was said to leave "the Bea and Eugenie decision" up to his eldest son amid rumors the princesses are being "kept on ice" for when William is king.

It's been rumored Beatrice and Eugenie could be given their own charity or foundation to promote, as well as elevating the family's overall appeal.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward noted: "They're valuable assets, and I'm certain they'll get involved with royal duties when William becomes king.

"I'm sure they would like to do more, and they're just waiting in the wings to be asked."

