How Prince William Faces Giving Away Royal Role That Makes Him VERY Uncomfortable — As He Gets Set to Take Throne From Charles

Plans are already being finalized for a new-look England once William succeeds his cancer-stricken father in what is being called a step to modernize the monarchy.

And the 43-year-old is hoping to keep it a family affair – dolling out key roles to close relatives.

Among them is his cousin, Zara Tindall, who will likely "take up the reins of royal equestrian pursuits."

Tindall, 44, is the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal, and Captain Mark Phillips, and the eldest niece of King Charles. She was also a former Olympian on the British equestrian team.

Meanwhile, William is said to be "not really comfortable" with his family's horse hobbies and apparently has no desire to look after the animals.