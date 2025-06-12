EXCLUSIVE: All the Secret Details of Prince William's Coronation Including the Crown Kate's Forbidden to Wear and Camilla's Fate

From his birth on June 21, 1982, William Arthur Philip Louis Mountbatten-Windsor was destined to be king – and palace sources say busy planning is now underway on Prince William's coronation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Royal insiders recently dropped a shocking new bomb, revealing the ceremony will happen "earlier than expected."

This means King Charles, William's father, may abdicate due to health problems or the progression of his cancer.

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton have already jumped in with lots of shocking changes to the stuffy planned proceedings.

"It will look much less formal, less stiff than it has been under Charles," said royal author Tom Quinn.

With Charles, Quinn added: "The emphasis has been on ceremony, on dignity, all that kind of old-fashioned stuff. And William and Kate, I think, won’t be doing that. They'll be doing the opposite."

The coronation will be more budget-conscious, too. British taxpayers were up in arms over the $90 million spent on Charles' ceremony.

Longtime royal journalist Phil Dampier says William "plans to do things his way"... and "he wants to be the best king possible when the time comes."