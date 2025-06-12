Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince William
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: All the Secret Details of Prince William's Coronation Including the Crown Kate's Forbidden to Wear and Camilla's Fate

prince william coronation secrets kate banned crown camilla fate
Source: MEGA

Prince William's coronation secrets include the fate of Queen Camilla, left, and plans for his wife Catherine.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 12 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

From his birth on June 21, 1982, William Arthur Philip Louis Mountbatten-Windsor was destined to be king – and palace sources say busy planning is now underway on Prince William's coronation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Royal insiders recently dropped a shocking new bomb, revealing the ceremony will happen "earlier than expected."

This means King Charles, William's father, may abdicate due to health problems or the progression of his cancer.

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton have already jumped in with lots of shocking changes to the stuffy planned proceedings.

"It will look much less formal, less stiff than it has been under Charles," said royal author Tom Quinn.

With Charles, Quinn added: "The emphasis has been on ceremony, on dignity, all that kind of old-fashioned stuff. And William and Kate, I think, won’t be doing that. They'll be doing the opposite."

The coronation will be more budget-conscious, too. British taxpayers were up in arms over the $90 million spent on Charles' ceremony.

Longtime royal journalist Phil Dampier says William "plans to do things his way"... and "he wants to be the best king possible when the time comes."

Article continues below advertisement

Practice Run

Article continues below advertisement
prince william coronation secrets kate banned crown camilla fate
Source: MEGA

William will ditching Charles' formal traditions, sources say.

Article continues below advertisement

Even though William will become King of England when Charles hands over the reins or draws his last breath, the coronation ceremony is usually months later, giving the royals and the nation time to mourn their loss.

Like his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's ceremony in 1953 and dad Charles’ big day in 2023, William's coronation will be broadcast to a worldwide audience of hundreds of millions.

Huge screens will be set up all over Britain for the people's viewing pleasure, and block parties, backyard barbecues and volunteer projects will be held all weekend, giving the whole nation a chance to participate in the big event.

Like all coronations since 1066, when William the Conqueror became king, William is committed to being crowned at Westminster Abbey.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william coronation secrets kate banned crown camilla fate
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton will wear Queen Mary's Crown instead of the Koh-i-Noor.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles’ coronation was hours long, steeped in tradition with chants and ancient texts modern audiences couldn't understand. William wants to change things up.

One part of the ceremony is the "homage of the people," in which everyone is expected to say: "I swear that I will pay true allegiance to your majesty and to your heirs and successors, according to law. So help me God."

William doesn't feel comfortable with this and plans to dump it entirely.

"There's no way he will go down that route or anything like it," said an insider.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry Frozen Out

Article continues below advertisement
prince william coronation secrets kate banned crown camilla fate
Source: MEGA

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah claims Prince Harry won't be invited at all to William's coronation.

Article continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will be on the invite list, along with royals from around the world, just like at Charles' coronation, which was attended by 16 reigning monarchs, including Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden and Monaco's Prince Albert and Princess Charlene.

A whopping 8,251 guests attended Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953. Seventy years later, in 2023, 2,200 people were invited. William will cut that list even further – starting with his brother.

Although Prince Harry traveled by himself without wife Meghan or kids Archie and Lilibet to his dad's coronation, he can probably count on relaxing at home in California and watching the big event on TV with the rest of America.

According to royal reporter Roya Nikkhah, Harry likely won't be getting an invite.

"I don't think William would invite him," she said. "And I don't think Harry would come. That's an extraordinary thing, isn't it?"

But Charles' brother, Prince Andrew, who was drummed out of royal duties due to his association with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and forking over a big settlement to Virginia Giuffre after she sued him alleging sexual abuse, will be invited.

"He's been keeping a low profile and making amends to his family for the trouble," said an insider. "He's slowly working his way back into their good graces."

Article continues below advertisement
prince william coronation secrets kate banned crown camilla fate
Source: MEGA

William's plans are rumored to start with action against Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and shamed Prince Andrew.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Middleton would have been crowned with the dazzling one that sat on Queen Elizabeth's coffin, there is a controversial stone in it, called the Koh-i-Noor, one of the largest cut diamonds in the world.

The gem has come under fire recently because other countries – including India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran – said it came from them and belongs to them, but Britain has not returned it.

So Middleton will instead be crowned using Queen Mary's Crown, which dates from 1911 and will be taken out of the Tower of London to be resized for her head.

A source said: "Kate is basically banned from wearing the Koh-i-Noor crown as William knows it will attract controversy."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
meghan markle leaves harry fashion designer victoria beckham

EXCLUSIVE: Megxit 2.0! How Meghan Wants to Quit Life With Harry — And Become a Fashion Designer Like Victoria Beckham

boozy britney spears new fears self destructive jet performance

EXCLUSIVE: Boozy Britney Spears 'At Rock Bottom Again' After Her Self-Destructive Performance on Private Jet

Article continues below advertisement
prince william coronation secrets kate banned crown camilla fate
Source: MEGA

King Charles' brother, Prince Andrew, will surprisingly be on the guest list for William's coronatoin.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite being crowned queen beside Charles in 2023, Camilla will not become "Queen Mother" if Charles dies – as that title is reserved for the widow and biological mother of the monarch. Camilla is William's stepmother, not his mother.

That honor belonged to the beloved Princess Diana.

Royal experts say she’ll likely become Queen Dowager and cut back on her royal duties – or give them up altogether.

"Camilla has been the object of hatred and scrutiny for decades after her part in Diana and Charles' breakup," said an insider.

They added: "She may quit royal life altogether for a private life."

Article continues below advertisement
prince william coronation secrets kate banned crown camilla fate
Source: MEGA

Camilla is expected to become Queen Dowager, not Queen Mother, after Charles.

When William becomes king, his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, will take on a dazzling new title and an even more powerful royal role: She will take Camilla's place and become Queen Catherine – or more formally, Her Majesty the Queen Consort.

Middleton will have a lot of input on the menu, which will include lots of fruits and vegetables and less of the fancy meats and cream-based dishes of the past.

But the music will be all William.

As everyone knows, the king-to-be and his three kids, George, Charlotte and Louis, love Taylor Swift, and he might extend an invitation to the singer to perform. William also likes the groups Coldplay and Linkin Park.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.