EXCLUSIVE: All the Secret Details of Prince William's Coronation Including the Crown Kate's Forbidden to Wear and Camilla's Fate
From his birth on June 21, 1982, William Arthur Philip Louis Mountbatten-Windsor was destined to be king – and palace sources say busy planning is now underway on Prince William's coronation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Royal insiders recently dropped a shocking new bomb, revealing the ceremony will happen "earlier than expected."
This means King Charles, William's father, may abdicate due to health problems or the progression of his cancer.
Prince William and wife Kate Middleton have already jumped in with lots of shocking changes to the stuffy planned proceedings.
"It will look much less formal, less stiff than it has been under Charles," said royal author Tom Quinn.
With Charles, Quinn added: "The emphasis has been on ceremony, on dignity, all that kind of old-fashioned stuff. And William and Kate, I think, won’t be doing that. They'll be doing the opposite."
The coronation will be more budget-conscious, too. British taxpayers were up in arms over the $90 million spent on Charles' ceremony.
Longtime royal journalist Phil Dampier says William "plans to do things his way"... and "he wants to be the best king possible when the time comes."
Practice Run
Even though William will become King of England when Charles hands over the reins or draws his last breath, the coronation ceremony is usually months later, giving the royals and the nation time to mourn their loss.
Like his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's ceremony in 1953 and dad Charles’ big day in 2023, William's coronation will be broadcast to a worldwide audience of hundreds of millions.
Huge screens will be set up all over Britain for the people's viewing pleasure, and block parties, backyard barbecues and volunteer projects will be held all weekend, giving the whole nation a chance to participate in the big event.
Like all coronations since 1066, when William the Conqueror became king, William is committed to being crowned at Westminster Abbey.
King Charles’ coronation was hours long, steeped in tradition with chants and ancient texts modern audiences couldn't understand. William wants to change things up.
One part of the ceremony is the "homage of the people," in which everyone is expected to say: "I swear that I will pay true allegiance to your majesty and to your heirs and successors, according to law. So help me God."
William doesn't feel comfortable with this and plans to dump it entirely.
"There's no way he will go down that route or anything like it," said an insider.
Harry Frozen Out
Prime Minister Keir Starmer will be on the invite list, along with royals from around the world, just like at Charles' coronation, which was attended by 16 reigning monarchs, including Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden and Monaco's Prince Albert and Princess Charlene.
A whopping 8,251 guests attended Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953. Seventy years later, in 2023, 2,200 people were invited. William will cut that list even further – starting with his brother.
Although Prince Harry traveled by himself without wife Meghan or kids Archie and Lilibet to his dad's coronation, he can probably count on relaxing at home in California and watching the big event on TV with the rest of America.
According to royal reporter Roya Nikkhah, Harry likely won't be getting an invite.
"I don't think William would invite him," she said. "And I don't think Harry would come. That's an extraordinary thing, isn't it?"
But Charles' brother, Prince Andrew, who was drummed out of royal duties due to his association with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and forking over a big settlement to Virginia Giuffre after she sued him alleging sexual abuse, will be invited.
"He's been keeping a low profile and making amends to his family for the trouble," said an insider. "He's slowly working his way back into their good graces."
Although Middleton would have been crowned with the dazzling one that sat on Queen Elizabeth's coffin, there is a controversial stone in it, called the Koh-i-Noor, one of the largest cut diamonds in the world.
The gem has come under fire recently because other countries – including India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran – said it came from them and belongs to them, but Britain has not returned it.
So Middleton will instead be crowned using Queen Mary's Crown, which dates from 1911 and will be taken out of the Tower of London to be resized for her head.
A source said: "Kate is basically banned from wearing the Koh-i-Noor crown as William knows it will attract controversy."
Despite being crowned queen beside Charles in 2023, Camilla will not become "Queen Mother" if Charles dies – as that title is reserved for the widow and biological mother of the monarch. Camilla is William's stepmother, not his mother.
That honor belonged to the beloved Princess Diana.
Royal experts say she’ll likely become Queen Dowager and cut back on her royal duties – or give them up altogether.
"Camilla has been the object of hatred and scrutiny for decades after her part in Diana and Charles' breakup," said an insider.
They added: "She may quit royal life altogether for a private life."
When William becomes king, his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, will take on a dazzling new title and an even more powerful royal role: She will take Camilla's place and become Queen Catherine – or more formally, Her Majesty the Queen Consort.
Middleton will have a lot of input on the menu, which will include lots of fruits and vegetables and less of the fancy meats and cream-based dishes of the past.
But the music will be all William.
As everyone knows, the king-to-be and his three kids, George, Charlotte and Louis, love Taylor Swift, and he might extend an invitation to the singer to perform. William also likes the groups Coldplay and Linkin Park.