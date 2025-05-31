EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton 'Was Crowned Queen' in 'Ultra-Secret Royal Training' Ahead of King Charles' 'Inevitable' Cancer Death

Stepping out in an impeccably tailored olive-green Victoria Beckham pantsuit and white silk blouse for her first solo official outing this spring, Princess Kate Middleton stunned a London fashion crowd on May 13 as she presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to 29-year-old Patrick McDowell at an event organized by the British Fashion Council.

As the Princess of Wales examined the clothes on display, McDowell said a sleeveless piece called the "Wales jacket" caught her eye.

"She said, 'Why would you call it that?' with a big smile," the winning designer shared, marveling: "What a moment, to be sharing jokes with our future queen."

The gracious appearance is just another example of the 43-year-old's tremendous power and appeal.

In recent weeks, Middleton has increased both the frequency and visibility of her public engagements following her cancer diagnosis and successful treatment last year – and it’s all down to duty.

"These are tenuous times for the monarchy," a source told Radaronline.com, with King Charles III, 76, more than a year into his own cancer battle, his heir, Prince William, 42, "under intense pressure due to his position as king-in-waiting," plus ongoing family drama with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "still giving them grief."

As a result, the most senior royal men are "falling apart behind the scenes," added the source. As they spiral, however, "strong, resilient" Middleton has taken charge.

Her popularity also continues to outshine most royals.

According to a YouGov poll released in May, the mother of three is liked by 72 percent of Britons, edged out only by William, who is liked by 75 percent of his future subjects (next was Princess Anne, 74, with 69 percent, then Charles with 61 percent.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, with 20 percent, beat out only the disgraced Prince Andrew's five percent.)

Middleton "has always followed the rules and managed to avoid the pitfalls that plagued other royal women, like the late Princess Diana, especially when dealing with the media," our source said. "She feels it's her duty to step up and protect the crown."