Inside William's Revenge Against Megan Markle After She Betrayed Queen Elizabeth II – How He's 'Vowed to Deal With His Brother's Wife Once and for All'

Charles, 76, has largely ignored the problem since he took the throne in 2022.

William, however, "loathes Harry and Meghan, that much is evident," said the source, adding he also gained the support of courtiers who, like him, believe Markle defied the queen's final wishes: "Now she'll pay." Precedent is on his side.

According to Master Graham Zellick, a professor of public law and tribunal judge, His/ Her Royal Highnesses are honorifics, not titles, and are "entirely in the gift of the sovereign," as he wrote in a publication for a professional association for barristers in England and Wales.

In other words, HRH could be withdrawn by the king.

Stripping the duke and duchess of their Sussex title would be a bit more complicated, however. It would require the removal of a dukedom, which could only be accomplished through an act of Parliament.

Meghan has made clear how important the Sussex name is to her, telling pal Mindy Kaling on an episode of With Love, Meghan that she, Harry and their kids, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 3, now use it as their last name.

On the show Markle said: "I didn't know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to go, 'This is our family name, our little family name.'"