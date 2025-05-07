EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Fan Threatens To Launch $10Million Lawsuit After Suffering ‘Catastrophic’ Burns By Copying Duchess’ Homemade Bath Salt Recipe From New Netflix Show

Diabetic Patrick said Markle, 43, had a "duty of care" to provide "adequate warnings" to viewers the salts could have an adverse effect on people who carry the condition due, in part, to the "essential oils" used within the concoction.

She watched the clip of Markle making the bath salt gift from her With Love, Meghan series on X and copied the instructions using ingredients available at his home.

The Duchess made the welcome gift for makeup artist Daniel Martin and the recipe featured Epsom salt, Himalayan salt, arnica oil, and lavender oil.

Since the episode aired, skincare experts warned the DIY blend may pose risks.

Patrick later tested out the bath salts herself, dissolving the mixture into warm water in her walk-in bathtub.

But she soon began to feel immediate discomfort and knew something was wrong.