EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Fan Threatens To Launch $10Million Lawsuit After Suffering ‘Catastrophic’ Burns By Copying Duchess’ Homemade Bath Salt Recipe From New Netflix Show
A furious Meghan Markle fan from Maryland has threatened to launch a $10million lawsuit against the Duchess after suffering "catastrophic burns" using her homemade bath salt recipe from her new Netflix show.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Robin Patrick is seeking major compensation after the bath salts caused "significant pain and cosmetic distress."
Diabetic Patrick said Markle, 43, had a "duty of care" to provide "adequate warnings" to viewers the salts could have an adverse effect on people who carry the condition due, in part, to the "essential oils" used within the concoction.
She watched the clip of Markle making the bath salt gift from her With Love, Meghan series on X and copied the instructions using ingredients available at his home.
The Duchess made the welcome gift for makeup artist Daniel Martin and the recipe featured Epsom salt, Himalayan salt, arnica oil, and lavender oil.
Since the episode aired, skincare experts warned the DIY blend may pose risks.
Patrick later tested out the bath salts herself, dissolving the mixture into warm water in her walk-in bathtub.
But she soon began to feel immediate discomfort and knew something was wrong.
Speaking exclusively to RadarOnline.com, Patrick said: "Initially, I experienced a mild tingling sensation without discomfort.
"However, as the water level rose to cover my legs and reached my buttocks, I began to feel burning and significant discomfort in those areas.
"I immediately exited the tub, stopped the water, and later stirred the bathwater with my right hand and arm to assess the mixture."
She continued: "This resulted in additional burning sensations on my hand and arm.
"After draining the tub, I applied Gold Bond lotion, which provided no relief followed by lidocaine sprays which temporarily alleviated the pain.
"That evening, while showering, I experienced intense burning as water contacted the affected areas, which had developed into ulcers."
Patrick claimed the alleged injuries are still giving her major discomfort.
She added: "To date, the burns are still not healed and are quite uncomfortable. The others are just sore as heck to touch.
"Since the incident, I have endured persistent burning, discomfort, and the emergence of new blister-like sores and ulcers daily.
"These symptoms have disrupted my daily and nightly routines, preventing me from taking warm showers or wearing clothing over the affected areas.
"As an individual with an autoimmune condition and compromised immune system, compounded by diabetes-related dry skin on my legs and feet, I am deeply concerned about the risk of infection, sepsis, or other complications.
"The pain feels as though it is burning from within."
Patrick said she is willing to resolve the matter "without litigation" if a financial settlement can be reached.
But if her demands are not met, she intends to launch the lawsuit seeking settlement damages of a "minimum" of $75,000 to cover medical expenses related to treatments of the alleged injuries, compensate for the pain and suffering experienced, plus pay for future costs stemming from the long-term effects of this injury, including infection or scarring.
What's more, she's also seeking $10million from Markle, Netflix and Archewell Productions, who make the show, for their "reckless disregard for public safety and to deter similar conduct in the future."
A threatening letter to the parties added: "These damages account for emotional distress, potential post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), loss of confidence in appearance, disfigurement, shortened life expectancy, and long-term medical care for injuries that may worsen over time."
In response to Patrick's legal threats, Markle's lawyer, Cameron Stracher, hit back with a stinging rebuke, claiming in a legal letter she should have been aware of the risks of taking the salts which contain ingredients unsuitable for people suffering from diabetes.
He wrote: "The use of Epsom salts is contraindicated for individuals with diabetes except on the advice of a physician.
"As your letter recognizes, a duty of care requires a 'foreseeable' injury.
"It was not foreseeable that you would disregard the instructions on the Epsom salt packaging in attempting to make and use your own bath salts.
"For this separate reason, there can be no negligence claim against anyone involved in the production or distribution of the series."