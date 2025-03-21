Prince Williams Makes Solo Appearance at Army Base in Estonia — After Claims Wife Kate Middleton Treats Future King 'Like a Child' Amid His 'Tantrums'

The trip was said to highlight UK support for NATO operations in Eastern Europe amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Britain has dispatched around 900 troops to Estonia and Poland as part of "Operation Cabrit" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

On Friday's visit, William, 43, traveled to Tapa camp, about 125 miles from the Russian border.

While at the camp, the king-in-waiting was seen inspecting military vehicles – and even took a ride in the one of the tanks.