Prince Williams Makes Solo Appearance at Army Base in Estonia — After Claims Wife Kate Middleton Treats Future King 'Like a Child' Amid His 'Tantrums'
Prince William made a special solo trip to visit British troops amid claims wife Kate Middleton treats him "like a child," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The future king donned a full British Army uniform during his trip to Estonia near the Russian border on March 21.
The trip was said to highlight UK support for NATO operations in Eastern Europe amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
Britain has dispatched around 900 troops to Estonia and Poland as part of "Operation Cabrit" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
On Friday's visit, William, 43, traveled to Tapa camp, about 125 miles from the Russian border.
While at the camp, the king-in-waiting was seen inspecting military vehicles – and even took a ride in the one of the tanks.
The father-of-three was also seen observing a trench clearance exercise and oversaw a handover ceremony for the Royal Dragoon Guards, who finished their deployment at Tapa to the Mercian Regiment, of which he is Colonel-in-Chief.
Later was photographed playing a round of pool with soldiers.
He wrote about the visit on X: "From field training to weapon systems operation, this deployment is key! So brilliant to see the dedication and expertise of our troops in action."
As William's visit was said to show Britain's support of NATO forces following disparaging comments from President Donald Trump about the alliance, he was hit with rumors about his child-life behavior behind closed doors.
His wife's handlers claimed Middleton, 43, often reacts to his "tantrums" as if he's the couple's "fourth" child.
Royal author Tom Quinn told Fox News Digital: "Occasionally, William has little tantrums and irritations if things aren’t done the way he wants them done (as heir to the British throne)."
Quinn, who wrote Yes, Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, claimed the Princess of Wales is "very good at managing" her husband – and relies on similar tactics she uses with their three young children, Prince George, 11; Princess Charlotte, nine; and Prince Louis, six.
He alleged: "And so, there's a joke among the staff that Kate treats William as the fourth because he occasionally behaves like one."
In his book, Quinn claimed one staffer said they "don't know" where the Prince of Wales would be without Middleton's calming presence.
The staffer said: "She hasn’t had everything done for her throughout her life, so she calms him down when he gets a bit fractious.
"She says he sometimes has to be treated as her fourth child!"
Apparently, William gets his alleged short temper from his father, King Charles III.
Another staffer claimed both men "get irritated very quickly" because they are used to being waited on, so they're "very picky."
Quinn quoted the second staffer: "People who have everything done for them from childhood tend to be rather spoiled and prone to bouts of irritation because they have no idea how much work is involved in washing and ironing, polishing and sewing when they have never done any of it themselves."
And a third employee echoed Charles and William are "prone to tantrums" if "things are not done to their liking."