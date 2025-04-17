'Dying' King Charles, 76, Issues Heart-Wrenching Easter Message On 'Paradox of Human Life' as He 'Loses Cancer Battle'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Royal delivered the upbeat words during his annual message for Maundy Thursday, ahead of attending a service at Durham Cathedral alongside Queen Camilla .

King Charles has wished a "blessed and peaceful Easter" amid his ongoing battle with cancer .

They will hand out coins to 76 men and 76 women — for recognition of the King's age — during a ceremony that dates back to the 13th century.

This year's Maundy Money includes a white purse with a specially minted silver coin.

And a red purse with a coin commemorating The Queen Mother and a 50p coin that features stories of WWII.

The Royal Maundy gifts are given in recognition of recipients' outstanding Christian service and for making a difference to the lives of people in their local communities.