'Dying' King Charles, 76, Issues Heart-Wrenching Easter Message On 'Paradox of Human Life' as He 'Loses Cancer Battle'
King Charles has wished a "blessed and peaceful Easter" amid his ongoing battle with cancer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Royal delivered the upbeat words during his annual message for Maundy Thursday, ahead of attending a service at Durham Cathedral alongside Queen Camilla.
They will hand out coins to 76 men and 76 women — for recognition of the King's age — during a ceremony that dates back to the 13th century.
This year's Maundy Money includes a white purse with a specially minted silver coin.
And a red purse with a coin commemorating The Queen Mother and a 50p coin that features stories of WWII.
The Royal Maundy gifts are given in recognition of recipients' outstanding Christian service and for making a difference to the lives of people in their local communities.
In his written Maundy message, the King said: "One of the puzzles of our humanity is how we are capable of both great cruelty and great kindness.
"This paradox of human life runs through the Easter story and in the scenes that daily come before our eyes — at one moment, terrible images of human suffering and, in another, heroic acts in war-torn countries where humanitarians of every kind risk their own lives to protect the lives of others.
"A few weeks ago, I met many such people at a reception in Buckingham Palace and felt a profound sense of admiration for their resilience, courage and compassion.
"On Maundy Thursday, Jesus knelt and washed the feet of many of those who would abandon Him.
"His humble action was a token of His love that knew no bounds or boundaries and is central to Christian belief.
"The love He showed when He walked the Earth reflected the Jewish ethic of caring for the stranger and those in need, a deep human instinct echoed in Islam and other religious traditions, and in the hearts of all who seek the good of others.
"The abiding message of Easter is that God so loved the world — the whole world — that He sent His son to live among us to show us how to love one another and to lay down His own life for others in a love that proved stronger than death.
"There are three virtues that the world still needs — faith, hope and love.
"And the greatest of these is love."
RadarOnline.com revealed last week concerns over Charles’ health have become so serious, Prince William, 42, and Kate Middleton, 43, are on red alert to become the United Kingdom's next king and queen.
A source told us: "King Charles' recent health concerns have placed Prince William and the Princess of Wales on heightened alert, anticipating the possibility of assuming the throne sooner than expected.
"They remain hopeful for his recovery and wish for many more years of his reign, but they cannot ignore the stark reality that circumstances may change unexpectedly.
"The king's hospitalization last week served as a sobering reminder of his ongoing health struggles, indicating to the family that they have little control over the timing of royal succession.
"King Charles is also aware of this and has been preparing William to take over at a moment's notice.
"Whether the transition happens through an abdication linked to King Charles’ declining health or through the profound sadness of his passing, the inevitability looms larger each day.
"While William and Kate continue to wish for the King's recovery, it is clear that they stand ready to fulfill their duties if the need arises.
"The royal family understands the importance of planning for the future, and although the thought of losing Charles is difficult, they are prepared for what may come."