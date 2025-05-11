Prince William's 'Outburst' Over Allegations of Meghan Markle Bullying Palace Staff Caused 'Major Fallout' Between Him and His Brother Harry
Prince William reportedly went "ballistic" upon learning about allegations of Meghan Markle being rude to staff at Kensington Palace.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the bombshell allegations and subsequent "outburst" supposedly caused a "major fallout" between William and his brother, Prince Harry.
These shocking claims, detailed in Robert Lacey's bestselling book Battle of Brothers, suggest serious concerns about Meghan's behavior toward her staff, which were raised as early as 2017.
A source from Kensington Palace revealed that Meghan would send a relentless barrage of emails starting at dawn. The insider disclosed: "Meghan would begin firing off emails as early as 5 am, leaving staff with a 'barrage' of messages in their inboxes."
According to the book, the situation reportedly devolved into a "really toxic environment", with employees so anxious that they were left shaking before meetings with the Duchess, and one even suffered from PTSD.
While Meghan dismissed complaints from a senior aide, claiming, "It's not my job to coddle people", Prince William took the matter to heart.
Lacey notes that when Jason Knauf, a royal aide who worked closely with the Sussexes, handed William a "dossier of distress" outlining the allegations, he was "astonished" and "horrified" by what he heard. William's outrage stemmed from the deep-seated royal tradition of treating staff "like family", and it was particularly painful for him because he personally knew many of those involved.
Lacey wrote: "A tradition within the Royal Family had been broken."
Following the explosive dossier revelation, William and Harry reportedly had a heated phone conversation where the Duke of Sussex flared up in defense of his wife.
Roberts claimed: "The moment the Prince heard the bullying allegations, he got straight on the phone to talk to Harry – and when Harry flared up in furious defense of his wife, the elder brother persisted." The brothers' relationship has been strained for years, with hints of discord surfacing as far back as 2019.
In his documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the Duke of Sussex shed light on their rocky dynamic, stating, "you have good days, you have bad days". However, tensions skyrocketed in 2020 when Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back from senior royal duties.
In a later Netflix series, Harry claimed William lashed out at him during the Sandringham summit.
Their last public reunion was at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022, though both attended a private gathering for their uncle Robert Fellowes earlier last summer. Knauf highlighted the emotional strain between the brothers and said: "The estrangement between the two princes had been 'hard and sad.'"