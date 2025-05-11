Prince William's 'Outburst' Over Allegations of Meghan Markle Bullying Palace Staff Caused 'Major Fallout' Between Him and His Brother Harry

These shocking claims, detailed in Robert Lacey's bestselling book Battle of Brothers, suggest serious concerns about Meghan's behavior toward her staff, which were raised as early as 2017.

A source from Kensington Palace revealed that Meghan would send a relentless barrage of emails starting at dawn. The insider disclosed: "Meghan would begin firing off emails as early as 5 am, leaving staff with a 'barrage' of messages in their inboxes."

According to the book, the situation reportedly devolved into a "really toxic environment", with employees so anxious that they were left shaking before meetings with the Duchess, and one even suffered from PTSD.