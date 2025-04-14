EXCLUSIVE: Harry and Meghan in Couples' Therapy — With Prince 'Pouring His Heart Out' During Sessions About How He's Been Left With PTSD Over Wife's Suits Sex Scenes!
Tormented Prince Harry has been pouring out his heart in couples' therapy session over wife Meghan Markle's raunchy sex scenes in telly show Suits.
The former British serviceman has confessed to the shrink that watching Markle lock lips with another bloke and get pawed by her co-star had given him PTSD, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Battle-hardened Harry, who fought against the Taliban in Afghanistan, has been having regular counseling with Markle to cope with the trauma, reveal insiders.
A source told us: "In recent couples' therapy sessions, Prince Harry has openly discussed the emotional turmoil he experiences due to Markle's provocative scenes in the television series.
"He has candidly shared with his therapist that witnessing Markle's on-screen intimacy with a co-star has had a profound psychological impact on him, leading to feelings reminiscent of PTSD.
"This revelation underscores the complexities of their relationship, as the couple navigates public scrutiny and personal challenges.
"Behind closed doors, Harry's vulnerability highlights the strain that past experiences can exert on a marriage, particularly when intersecting with a partner's former professional life.
"Their journey towards healing may require a delicate balance of understanding and open communication as they work through these difficult emotions."
The 40-year-old has revealed he was "miserable" after watching Markle's on-screen sex scenes in Suits.
Markle, 43, portrayed Rachel Zane in the American legal drama between 2011 and 2018.
Harry previously claimed he wasn't a fan of watching the raunchy scenes featuring his wife and Mike Ross, who was played by co-star, Patrick J Adams.
In his bombshell memoir Spare, which was first released in 2023, he said one particular moment from the season two finale left him feeling like he needed "electric shock therapy" to erase it from his memory.
He wrote: "I'd witnessed her and a cast-mate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room."
Harry then said: "I didn't need to see such things live."
Meanwhile, Harry is also "terrified" his wife Markle will lift the lid on their bedroom secrets to make a few bucks.
She’s launched a new podcast series with the promise of "girl talk," and the Duke of Sussex has been left petrified it means his wife is gearing up to spill all about their sex life, RadarOnline.com revealed last month.
Markle has already been slammed by royal commentators for using photos of her kids to help sell designer clothes and accessories via her Instagram page, with one respected former Buckingham Palace official calling her cash grab "tacky" and "desperate."
Rumors are already swirling around their circle of pals in California about the health of their seven-year marriage.
An insider told us: "She will delve into the nuanced and often unspoken aspects of personal relationships and intimacy. Each episode will feature candid conversations with guests, offering a space to explore their unique experiences and insights.
"However, as topics range from emotional connections to physical encounters, she is bound to spill her own secrets.
"Harry is understandably apprehensive about the possibility of their private moments being discussed. In fact, he's quivering with fear about the possibility. The guy is terrified. It is just not the done thing for royals to talk about intimate details of their lives.
"Harry is worried the 'girl talk' will cross his personal boundaries, and he's very, very apprehensive."