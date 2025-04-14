EXCLUSIVE: Harry and Meghan in Couples' Therapy — With Prince 'Pouring His Heart Out' During Sessions About How He's Been Left With PTSD Over Wife's Suits Sex Scenes!

Battle-hardened Harry, who fought against the Taliban in Afghanistan, has been having regular counseling with Markle to cope with the trauma, reveal insiders.

A source told us: "In recent couples' therapy sessions, Prince Harry has openly discussed the emotional turmoil he experiences due to Markle's provocative scenes in the television series.

"He has candidly shared with his therapist that witnessing Markle's on-screen intimacy with a co-star has had a profound psychological impact on him, leading to feelings reminiscent of PTSD.

"This revelation underscores the complexities of their relationship, as the couple navigates public scrutiny and personal challenges.

"Behind closed doors, Harry's vulnerability highlights the strain that past experiences can exert on a marriage, particularly when intersecting with a partner's former professional life.

"Their journey towards healing may require a delicate balance of understanding and open communication as they work through these difficult emotions."