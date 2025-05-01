Prince William 'Plans to Seize the Throne' From Dying Dad 'To Save His Marriage' and Scandal-Shaken Monarchy
Prince William plans to seize the throne from his dying father, King Charles, to save both his marriage and the scandal-shaken monarchy in a palace plot preordained by the late Queen Elizabeth, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to insiders, the Prince of Wales, 42, has turned up the heat on the long-simmering coup after the 76-year-old king's recent hospitalization for side effects from treatment of his publicly undisclosed form of cancer because his concerned wife, Kate Middleton, issued a damning divorce ultimatum.
Sources said William is keenly aware of his father's deteriorating health and heeding 43-year-old Middleton's demand that he wrest control to keep his power-hungry stepmother, Queen Camilla, from running roughshod over the palace.
"King Charles is much sicker than anyone lets on and simply isn't up to the job of running his fractious family, the crown's business interests and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy," a member of the royal inner circle revealed. "His cancer is eating him alive."
Insiders said the ailing monarch, who bravely undertook an official state visit to Italy with Camilla, 77, to keep up the appearance of vigor, is scrambling to stay put after waiting seven decades to ascend to the throne and wants to maintain his wife's lofty standing for as long as possible.
Charles finally received the crown at great personal cost as it hinged upon the 2022 death of his beloved 96-year-old mother, Elizabeth, who sources said secretly stabbed her lily-livered heir in the back.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, courtiers say conniving Camilla has thrown her weight around to show William that she's the family boss.
Now, tipsters said Middleton has had enough of Charles' former mistress making a mockery of the "Charles has only been king for a few years and he feels he didn't get his time in the spotlight," the spy added. "He's trying everything in his power to stay at the helm."
Sources said before Elizabeth's death, the no-nonsense queen anointed her grandkid William as her next successor, throwing her eldest son under the bus and setting the stage for a royal showdown.
"She hated how Charles publicly bungled his marriage to Princess Diana while cheating with Camilla for years," another insider told RadarOnline.com. "And there are unanswered questions about his possible involvement in Diana's death in the Paris car wreck in 1997.
He's been dragged into scandals his mother found unforgivable. In her eyes, Charles was unfit to rule."
Even as the king is in the throes of his health battle – which is believed to be deadly pancreatic cancer – sources said the pigheaded ruler is refusing to abdicate.
Yet palace expert Tom Quinn – author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family – said: "The people I've spoken to have said that the succession planning, as they call it, began even before Charles' diagnosis. I mean, he's the oldest Prince of Wales to become king in history, so succession planning had begun before Charles came to the throne simply because of the age issue."
Royal insiders pointed out William has increasingly taken on more palace duties to let everyone know he's raring to fulfill his grandmother's wishes and restore a regal sense of honor to the House of Windsor and some critics said the change can't come soon enough.
"The king and William get along, but there is friction between them because Charles wants to remain in power and his son is encouraging him to go rest," the insider said. "But Charles is a true workaholic – and he just doesn't want to give it up."