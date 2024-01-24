Best Offshore Sportsbooks and Legal Betting Sites in 2024

Modern-day offshore sportsbooks offer more excitement and bigger rewards. The offshore betting sites and sportsbooks listed in this article meet the strict requirements of licensing, formidable security, transparent regulation, and relative ease in withdrawing your winnings. They are also the best regarding user experience, expansive betting markets, and overall transparency in their plays. So, if you are looking for the best offshore sportsbook and betting site to try out, look at the following

10 Top Offshore Sportsbooks and Legal Betting Sites

BetOnline - Best Offshore Crypto Sportsbook and Legal Gambling Site Bovada - Top Crypto Sportsbook for Experts BetNow - Renowned Crypto Sportsbook with Excellent Customer Service EveryGame - Popular Crypto Betting Site with Extensive Sports Betting Options BetUS - Popular Crypto Betting Site for Bonuses LuckyBlock - Top Crypto Casino with Telegram Partnership MegaDice - Top Bitcoin Casino for Exciting Welcome Bonuses MyBookie - Best Offshore Betting Site for Beginners BUSR - Top Sportsbooks for Multiple Crypto Payment Options SportsBetting - Best Crypto Casino for Fast Withdrawals

#1 BetOnline - Best Offshore Crypto Sportsbook and Legal Gambling Site BetOnline stands strong as a pioneer betting platform, proudly boasting that it is the first online offshore gambling company to start using cryptocurrency in its transactions. BetOnline aims to give players the best gaming experience, and they implement this by using a system called the ‘focus on the player. What does playing on BetOnline feel like? Well, here is our honest review.

Betting Features: 4.9/5 BetOnline uses the best modern technology on its site and offers a user-friendly game interface that makes navigating the site downright bliss. They offer live and in play betting on many events. Players can also choose from a plethora of possible bets, for example, parlays and teasers. Bonus and Promotions: 4.2/5 BetOnline offers a 50% match bonus of up to $1000 as a welcome package on your first sportsbook deposit. The best part of this offer is that it is significantly redeemable, so you can claim $1000 as your welcome package. Sportsbook Bonus Wagering Requirement Bonus Expiry Min. Deposit 50% deposit up to $1,000 Varies 30 days $55

Payment Options and Payment Speed: 4.9/5 BetOnline only accepts transactions in US dollars using deposit methods like bank transfers, credit cards, online wallets, and cryptocurrency. On credit cards, the minimum deposit is $50; the max is $2500. For crypto, the minimum is $20, and the maximum goes up to $500,000. The following are some deposit methods valid on BetOnline:

Bitcoin



Litecoin



Neteller



Skrill



Ethereum

MasterCard



Visa, etc Customer Support: 4.8/5 With various communication channels – telephone, fax, email, and live chat- open, you are assured of a speedy response to whichever you choose. There is an extensive section of frequently asked questions to help solve any difficulties you might be experiencing.

Pros $3000 welcome package

24/7 customer service

User-friendly mobile site

Fast and free crypto payouts Cons Up to 30x rollover on bonuses

Fees on a check by courier payouts

6% fee on credit card deposits

#2. Bovada - Top Crypto Sportsbook for Experts If you are looking for an easy-to-navigate sports betting site, visit Bovada. Bovada has become a premier online offshore gambling site and is among the first to offer a full-service experience, which includes a Sportsbook, an online casino, a racebook, a poker room, and a live dealer casino all on one site. Betting Features: 4.9/5 Bovada offers excellent betting opportunities, and the company has the tightest security as Curacao licenses them. They are also partnered with some of the best developers – Rival, BetSoft, and RealTime Gaming to make the most visually appealing and stimulating casino games and a stellar live dealer platform. Bonus and Promotions: 4.5/5 Starting with Bovada’s welcome bonus, you can score up to $500 in bonus funds on your first deposit for sports betting. The bonus is a 5x rollover for racing and sports wagers, so if you want to get the most out of the bonus deposit, it is $250-$750.

Sportsbook Bonus Wagering Requirement Bonus Expiry Min. Deposit 50% deposit up to $750 5x 30 days $20 Payment Options and Payout Speed: 3.5/5 You can make deposits using MatchPay, a conduit for other e-wallets like PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, Apple Pay, and CashApp. For withdrawals, you have to pay attention to Bovada’s withdrawal policy and choose the most suitable one, as every form of payment you wish to use is limited.

Pros 100% poker bonus up to $500, along with a variety of poker tournaments

Specific promotions to sportsbooks, casinos, racebooks, and poker

Players can deposit with e-wallets like PayPal, Zelle, Venmo, and CashApp using MatchPay as a conduit

Customer service is available 24/7 Cons No bonuses for returning players

Not all games have a demo version

Players only have free withdrawals every 90 days Customer Support: 4.8/5 Customer service with Bovada is beautiful, as they are fast, efficient, and available 24/7 on the direct line. You can also reach them via email or the live in-chat or browse through the frequently asked question section under the help link to find a fix to your issue.

#3. BetNow - Renowned Crypto Sportsbook with Excellent Customer Service Betting Features: 4.9/5 BetNow was launched in 2015, and so far, the company has only made great strides in the online gaming industry as its slogan says, “We make it simple!” BetNow is one of the leading sportsbook and online casino sites for many reasons, from simple registration welcome bonuses to payment methods and many easy-to-manage betting categories. Bonus and Promotions: 4.5/5 Like any sportsbook looking to attract new players and retain the old ones, BetNow has an attractive array of bonuses and promotions, especially for first-time players on the site. After registering to fill out a form, choose your deposit method and search for wagers in sports, horse racing, or online casino games, as the site offers. What differentiates BetNow from its competitors is that it offers you three welcome packages to choose from, but to claim one, you must deposit $50. The bonus includes a 100% match of your first deposit and a 5x rollover requirement on the cash bonus received.

Sportsbook Bonus Wagering Requirement Bonus Expiry Min. Deposit 100% deposit up to $1,000 5x None $50 Payment Options and Payout Speed: 4.5,5 BetNow’s deposit options include the following and their limits.

Bitcoin: minimum $20 – maximum $40,000



Bank transfers: minimum $20 – maximum $1,000

Credit card: minimum $100 – maximum $5,000 You can choose between Bitcoin, bank draft, and person-to-person money transfer for their withdrawal methods, though the fees attached to these methods are not stated on the site.

Pros Fast payout speed

Competitive odds

Easy to use sportsbook

24/7 customer service Cons BetNow has no poker room

Limited specialty sports market Outdated interface design Customer Support: 5/5 Customer service with BetNow is a dream come true; the team is available 24/7 to answer any complaint or question during your play. You can reach the team via live chat, the direct call line, or email. There is also an extensive, frequently asked questions section that can help you learn new things about BetNow.

#4. EveryGame - Popular Crypto Betting Site with Extensive Sports Betting Options EveryGame Casino has been in the market since 1996, so they have that down to the letter regarding experience and strategy for the best plays. EveryGame offers bets on popular games like basketball, football, soccer, cricket, and other major sports. Betting Features: 4.8/5 EveryGame Casino is an offshore sportsbook that brings sports betting, online poker games and tournaments, and online casino games together in different sites known as the Classic Casino, which features games from WGS and the Red Casino, 100% RealTime Gaming. Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

Sportsbook Bonus Wagering Requirement Bonus Expiry Min. Deposit 50% deposit up to $1,000 8x 30 days $20 EveryGame has other bonus packages known as the daily double bonus, where players receive rewards for free cash and bonus spins. You can expect a 30% match bonus with free spins from 20-30 in this bonus package. There is also the Casino Classic Bonus, where you can get up to $300. This bonus also comes with 100 free spins for Cleopatra’s Pyramid II. The bonus is accessible when you meet the $20 deposit requirement, and its wagering requirement. Payment Options and Payout Speed: 4.9/5 Players can choose traditional bank transfers, e-wallets supported by the site, bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies. For withdrawals, however, signing up to an e-wallet platform is advisable to fund your EveryGame Casino as you would incur no extra charges, and the time frame is instantaneous.

Pros Renowned and has two licenses

Accepts cryptocurrency

Wide selection of casino games

Competitive odds on the betting market Cons No live dealer casino games

Additional fees with some payment methods No credit card withdrawal Customer Support: 5/5 They will respond and help you find a resolution if any issue arises. Email addresses are dedicated to ensuring your complaints reach the right people who can sort them out so you enjoy premium playing time. You can also browse through Everygame’s frequently asked question section, as the answers you seek might be there.

#5. BetUS - Popular Crypto Betting Site for Bonuses BetUS boasts of the fastest and most secure payouts in the industry, and they have cause to see how this offshore sportsbook grew from its inception in 1994 to what it is now. BetUS is currently considered America’s favorite offshore sportsbook, and we will share reasons for this. Betting Features: 4.5/5 The company's sports betting options are pretty significant, including boxing, football, soccer, handball, darts and even live betting. Taking a closer look at the casino games at BetUS, it is truly unique how much effort has gone into bringing sportsbooks to life; the casino has over 15 blackjack tiles, 44 video poker titles, and many more to choose from.

Bonus and Promotions: 4/5 For newcomers, there is a 125% sign-up bonus split into 100% to the sportsbook and 25% to the casino. Depending on your deposit, you can win as much as $3125; however, it is advisable to deposit $1,000 or more to get the most of the welcome bonus. Sportsbook Bonus Wagering Requirement Bonus Expiry Min. Deposit 125% deposit up to $3,125 Varies 14 days $50 Payment Options and Payout Speed: 4/5 BetUS supports the following payment methods for deposits and withdrawals to make things easier for the players. Bank transfer

Cryptocurrency - $10

Credit card – min $50

Cash transfer Depending on your chosen method, your transaction time can be as fast as 24 hours (crypto) or a few days (bank transfers), usually 7-15 days.

Pros BetUS is open to US players

Superfast payout- 48 hours

24/7 customer services

It has two licenses – curacao and Costa Rica; hence, they are very secure Cons Not accessible in some countries

The deposit bonus will only last 14 days Additional fees on some transactions Customer Service: 5/5 BetUS understands that customers will always have questions or encounter minor issues, so they make sure to be available 24/7. Reach out to them via email, support phone number, and through the on-site live chat.

#6. LuckyBlock - Top Crypto Casino with Telegram Partnership Betting Features: 4.7/5 LuckyBlock is a crypto-based casino, and because of this, there are a lot of perks that come alongside. LuckyBlock was launched in 2022 and became a decentralized crypto casino and offshore sportsbook. The betting site gained popularity shortly after its launch due to features like anonymous accounts, instant withdrawals, huge bonuses, and the thousands of games it offers. Looking at LuckyBlock, we will see what this betting site is about and how you can make the most of it. First things first: Take a look at the bonus packages they offer Bonus and Promotions: 4.5/5 As a first-timer on LuckyBlock, you can win 200% off your first deposit and add 50 free spins, earning you as much as $10,000. Want the bonus? All you need is to deposit a minimum deposit of $20 but bear in mind that the more you deposit, the bigger the bonus you can win. Without the bonus package, you need $1 for your sign-up.

Sportsbook Bonus Wagering Requirement Bonus Expiry Min. Deposit 200% deposit up to $10,000 Varies N/A $20 Payment Options and Payout Speed: 4.9/5 LuckyBlock Casino offers many banking options, including credit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers to make deposits to your gaming account, and they come with a minimum of $1 or the crypto equivalent. Withdrawals, on the other hand, are primarily via crypto and take only a few minutes; no transaction fee is charged.

Pros Backed by existing crypto and NFT projects

Telegram partnership

World Cup betting options

Allows you to play the demo version for free Cons Requires VPN in some countries

No horse racing Unavailable on mobile app Customer Support: 5/5 The officials of this sports betting company understand how to make betting easier for their punters by providing multiple communication lines for you to choose from.

#7. MegaDice - Top Bitcoin Casino for Exciting Welcome Bonuses Betting Features: 4.9/5 MegaDice is a betting site launched in 2023 that offers offshore sportsbook services and an online casino with a unique selection of slots, live dealers, and original games. It is one of the best Bitcoin offshore gambling sites, especially for beginners in the gambling industry. MegaDice is also the first casino in the world to have a telegram casino with thousands of games available to the players. This telegram casino functions just as well as the website and is fully licensed and secure. You can register in seconds and play anonymously; the withdrawals are instant. Bonus and Promotions: 5/5 MegaDice has one of the best bonus packages for first-time players. Among many crypto casinos, all you need to qualify is a deposit of $1, and you’ll get 50 free spins and a 100% bonus.

Sportsbook Bonus Wagering Requirement Bonus Expiry Min. Deposit 200% deposit up to 1 BTC 40x 14 days $1 Payment Options and Payout Speed: 4.9.5 Since this is a crypto casino, you can play the games with any form of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, Ethereum, dogecoin, litecoin, and many more. However, each option has a limit - Bitcoin’s minimum is 0.0001, equivalent to other cryptocurrencies. The same principle applies to withdrawal; you can quickly withdraw in crypto and convert to dollars. Customer Support: 5/5 Customers are treated as the next best thing after the betting options on MegaDice. They have a 24/7 availability on-call line, dedicated emails, the live-in chat option on the website, and an articulated, easy-to-read frequently-asked questions page.

Pros There is a plethora of game selections

Clean web design and functional user interface

The website is available in many languages

Regulated by the Governor of Curaçao Cons No VIP program

No bonuses or promotions for existing players

Many table games are specific to live dealer games

#8. MyBookie - Top Offshore Sportsbook for Multiple Crypto Payment Options Betting Features: 4.7/5 MyBookie is a world-class offshore sportsbook specializing in recreational gambling, offering players online casino services, Racebook, and poker. With MyBookie, players stand a chance to make wealth and have the most fun. Bonus and Promotions: 4.8/5 Offshore betting sites and offshore sportsbooks want to attract new players all day, and the proven best way to do this is by offering welcome packages robust enough to make anyone stay. And that is what MyBookie works to achieve; here is a look at the welcome packages for new players on the site.

Sportsbook Bonus Wagering Requirement Bonus Expiry Min. Deposit 50% deposit up to $200 Varies 90 days $45 The welcome package does have a few terms and conditions guiding it; the first thing to note is the wagering requirement. Although you are offered a 50% bonus on your initial deposit, you won’t be able to cash it out if the wagering requirement is not met – you would have to wager the deposit you made in the sportsbook game. Withdrawals are also made to be as easy as possible. Even though MyBookie doesn’t support many financial options, the ones they have are a joy to work with. You can make withdrawals using wire transfer, bitcoin,, MoneyGram, and eCheck, but the downside here is, you can only make one withdrawal with one withdrawal method a week.

Payment Options and Payout Speed: 4.9/5 MyBookie only accepts funds in US dollars, and you can pay by Visa, MasterCard, ACH, bank wires, Person2Person, Bitcoin, and phone transfer. All these options carry a minimum and maximum amount of funds you can deposit at a time, the lowest being Bitcoin at $25 - $10,000 and the highest being bank wire with a minimum of $2000 and no max. Withdrawals are also made to be as easy as possible. Even though MyBookie doesn’t support many financial options, the ones they have are a joy to work with. You can make withdrawals using wire transfer (min, $10 – max, $2,000), bitcoin (min, $50– max, $1,000), MoneyGram (min, $100 – max, $375), and eCheck (min, $100 – max, $500)

Pros Excellent customer service

Extensive betting options

Available on mobile

Multiple sign-up bonuses to choose from Cons Deposit limits

The site can get cluttered No Poker Room, Poker Bonuses, or Poker Tournaments Customer Service: 5/5 MyBookie has the complete customer service package - accessible call lines, dedicated emails, a detailed FAQ section, and trained representatives.

#9. BUSR - Top Sportsbooks for Multiple Crypto Payment Options Betting Features: 4.8/5 The gaming platform BUSR is one of the best offshore sportsbooks to be recognized internationally and win several awards based on their competence and execution. They are recognized by ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report, and USA Today and boast of other offshore betting sites' best bonuses, promotions, and payment methods. BUSR is also licensed and highly secure, so you can be sure that your personal and financial details are safe. The casino operates on the BetSoft platform and uses games from Nucleus and Concept Gaming to provide a large selection of games, which include jackpots, video poker, table games, and slot machines. Bonus and Promotions: 4.7/5 Listed as one of the top 10 major betting site competitors, BUSR stands strong on creating a user-friendly interface and an optimized gaming experience for all its players. In this light, BUSR offers its new players a most generous welcome package.

Sportsbook Bonus Wagering Requirement Bonus Expiry Min. Deposit 125% deposit up to $2,500 Varies 30 days $25 Payout Options and Payout Speed: 4.9/5 One of the best things about BUSR is the payment methods, including Visa and MasterCard credit/debit cards and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash. You can choose any of the options to deposit to your account. However, there are only two withdrawal platforms: bank transfer and bitcoin. The minimum amount to withdraw in a bank transfer starts at $100. Withdraw as high as $500, and there is a $15 charge; any amount higher than $500 comes with a $35 service charge.

Pros Wide range availability

Accepts crypto

Highly customizable prop builder tool

Available in all 50 states of the US Cons Average interface

Limited market option Limited banking options Customer Support: 4.8/5 Customer service at BUSR offers two communication lines – send a message through the live chat feature on the website and a call line dedicated to helping out and answering customers' questions. There is also a frequently asked question section where you can read answers to common questions about the betting site.

#10. SportsBetting - Best Crypto Casino for Fast Withdrawals Betting Features: 4.9/5 SportsBetting is an online gaming platform that provides players with the latest betting markets, including tournaments, league games, and online casino games. The platform is easy to use and quite user-friendly; the sections on the site are separated so that the sportsbook, racebook, casino, and poker games are on distinct pages. These pages also come with their menus to make navigating the site a bliss. Bonus and Promotions: 4.8/5 As a first-timer on SportsBetting, you can win a bonus ’ However, there are requirements for you to get and claim the bonus; one such is the 14x rollover before withdrawal.

Sportsbook Bonus Wagering Requirement Bonus Expiry Min. Deposit 100% deposit up to $1,000 14x 14 days $20 Payment Options and Payout Speed: 4.9/5 SportsBetting’s payment methods consist mainly of cryptocurrency, but they also accept bank transfers and credit and debit card payments; there are 26 ways to deposit Money to your gaming account. For a withdrawal, on the other hand, there are 20. These 20 ways are cryptocurrency, bank order, bank transfer, and a service charge of up to $80 or 3% of the withdrawal amount is deducted.

Pros Extensive range of betting markets and sports available, including horses, poker, sportsbook, and casino

24/7 customer service

Supports 18 cryptocurrencies

License and regulated by Curaçao Cons Unavailable on mobile devices

It doesn’t support live streaming

No free casino games Customer Support: 4.8/5 Customer service at SportsBetting is top-tier. They have call lines open 24/7 and active emails dedicated to helping players solve problems they might encounter or answer whatever questions they might have. There is also an extensive, frequently asked question section where you can read any information you need before contacting customer care.

Breaking Down the Elite Offers: A Sports Bonus Review

How We Rank the Top Offshore Sportsbooks Finding the best offshore sportsbooks for yourself can be very challenging. Don’t worry, our experienced have done thorough research, paying attention to the minor details on various online casinos. Take a look at what we have focused on. Customer Service Excellence Being the best offshore sportsbook is not just about the bets and games for the players; it also entails making sure the play is seamless. This is why our favorites are sportsbooks that offer 24/7 customer service, making sure they are articulate, friendly, and ready to help regardless of the communication medium - via phone call, email, or live chat. This is because we believe every player to be essential and no question too small.

Bonuses to Boost Your Bets Every offshore betting site understands the need for attractive bonus packages. So, as a measure of the best ones, we prefer sites that greet the first-timers enthusiastically, bearing sign-up bonuses and remaining consistent with regular promotions. These range from free spins, reload bonuses, and the occasional free bets. Diverse Betting Avenues You’ll only know what works for you in online games and betting sites when you explore the plethora of options available. It doesn’t matter what you prefer betting on, we have chosen sportsbooks that can satisfy any punter. Who settles for the mundane when you can have every betting option at your fingertips? Sporting Selection Galore Sports range makes any sportsbook go around, and according to Eastbaytimes.com the best offshore sportsbooks have the essentials - football, basketball, soccer, and cricket, which have a global audience. So it doesn’t matter if you are cheering on a cricket team or placing a bet on who makes the next score; the excitement of sports will never fade away.

Trust and Transactions We know security is essential for money matters, so we only choose offshore sportsbooks, prioritizing your security. Ensure they have a solid background reputation from top-tier encryptions and firewalls. But we can't discuss the best betting experience without mentioning safe and easy transactions. Payment Pathways: Speed and Security One of the most critical aspects of online betting is how Money moves in and out of the site. In our quest for amazing offshore sportsbooks, we dug deep into each betting site's deposit and payment structure. We looked for factors like transaction methods and speed, the absence of hidden charges, and an overall easy and transparent process. At the end of the day, our goal is to help you choose the best among the numerous options of betting sites for you to find one that matches your playing style.

Navigating Offshore Betting in the US

Sports betting in the US has mixed feelings as it is illegal in some states, making it difficult for some online betting sites to function as usual. Finding it hard to trust any sportsbook? Don’t worry; we have legal sites like BetOnline and EveryGane to ensure you play according to state laws. But more than being a law-abiding citizen, you will surely get value for your Money with our sites. There are many advantages to betting on a state-regulated site, from thrilling esports, politics, classics like horse racing, college football, and many other categories. There is also a lower cost of operation that gives players a chance to get mouthwatering bonuses and competitive odds to give you extra savings, making your betting a lot more interesting. It doesn't matter if your state is more inclined to regulated or offshore betting sites; you must choose the best option.

Which Are the Most Popular Offshore Sports to Bet on at Offshore Bookies?

The offshore sports betting world holds a lot of exciting factors for the bettors, especially the thrill that comes with the wager. So, if you are looking for the most popular sports to bet on at any offshore sportsbook, we have all the options for you to consider. Here is a tour of the major sports and leagues for US bettors on our listed betting sites. NFL Betting Talking about sports betting and leaving out American football would be unfair. Most online bookmakers see the NFL as a hotspot, and you would want to do the same to make a profit. It doesn’t matter if the early lines or the props during the game set the week's tone. You have covered all the gaming sites on our list. The game's best part is trying to make guesses about who dominates the conference or wins the Super Bowl trophy. NBA Betting On betting sites like BetOnline, the operators ensure the release of the overnight lines as soon as they can, so as a bettor, you don’t lose out on any of the fun stuff during the game. So, if you want the best props, highlights, dribble, and dunks of the games, you should make our vast list of offshore sportsbooks a go-to. And if you prefer college basketball, the NCAA market is just right around the corner.

NHL Betting Ice hockey games also do not lack excitement and vigor as they find proper representation with various offshore sports betting sites. You can find whatever bet size you want with BetOnline’s impressive lines, whether in the NHL or minor leagues. Golf Betting From the PGA tour to the Ryder Cup, golf offers bettors beautiful landscapes alongside intense competition for players and the audience, with live betting adding an edge to this calm, gentle sport. Horse Racing Betting BetOnline presents you with the old yet fascinating sport of horse racing. Take part in the Kentucky Derby races that offer or one of the daily matches that make the world of horse racing go around.