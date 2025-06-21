Kate Middleton's AWOL Mystery 'Solved' — Palace Insiders Reveal Secrets of Why She Dodged Iconic Royal Event... and the One Detail Everyone Has Missed
The absence of the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, at the prestigious Royal Ascot horse race on Wednesday, June 18, has ignited intrigue and concern among royal experts.
As the sun shone over the Berkshire racecourse, all eyes were set on one topic: why the beloved royal was missing from such a significant occasion that her husband, Prince William, was set to headline, RadarOnline.com can report.
Kate AWOL
The Royal Ascot is typically a grand spectacle of fashion and tradition. However, this year, it was not just the horses racing that caught attention, but Catherine’s sudden absence from the Royal Procession.
Just hours before the event, racecourse officials had confirmed that she would be riding in the second carriage next to William, golfer Justin Rose, and his wife Kate. Yet, mere minutes later, a second carriage list was issued, and the Princess was conspicuously absent.
Kate's Health
Sources within the palace subsequently revealed that Catherine was "disappointed" not to attend but needed "to find the right balance as she fully returns to public-facing engagements".
Kensington Palace officials refrained from elaborating further on the matter, fueling speculation about the Princess's health and readiness for her royal duties.
This unexpected shift in plans struck a chord with attendees and fans alike, many of whom are still processing Catherine's recent health announcement.
Earlier this year, she had revealed her battle with an undisclosed form of cancer and her recent state of remission—a development that had kindled public admiration for her resilience. However, yesterday's absence, compounded by a baffling mix-up involving the carriage list, led to rising concerns and speculation over her health status.
The Explanation
An insider shed light on the miscommunication between the palace and the racecourse and disclosed: "Unfortunately, an inaccurate version of the carriage list was issued in error after that notification. The correct list was then circulated."
The mix-up was eerily reminiscent of a prior event last March, where another unapproved notice regarding Catherine's attendance led to embarrassment for the Ministry of Defense. As the royal entourage was re-arranged — placing William in the first carriage alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince Saud bin Khalid al-Saud — Catherine's friends refrained from discussing the specifics of her absence. Instead, they offered a glimpse into her well-being, emphasizing an awareness of her health priorities.
One anonymous friend shared: "Catherine knows she should not overdo things. She is grateful that her recovery has gone well, but things have not been plain sailing."
Fans Worry
From the crowd's reactions, it was apparent that concern for Kate's health continues to linger.
Royal fans and commentators took to social media platforms to express their disappointment and understanding alike. Many acknowledged both the Princess's importance to the royal family and the challenges she faces in balancing her public responsibilities with her health.