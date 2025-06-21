Sources within the palace subsequently revealed that Catherine was "disappointed" not to attend but needed "to find the right balance as she fully returns to public-facing engagements".

Kensington Palace officials refrained from elaborating further on the matter, fueling speculation about the Princess's health and readiness for her royal duties.

This unexpected shift in plans struck a chord with attendees and fans alike, many of whom are still processing Catherine's recent health announcement.

Earlier this year, she had revealed her battle with an undisclosed form of cancer and her recent state of remission—a development that had kindled public admiration for her resilience. However, yesterday's absence, compounded by a baffling mix-up involving the carriage list, led to rising concerns and speculation over her health status.