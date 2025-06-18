Fresh Fears for Princess Kate Erupt as She Axes Iconic Royal Horse Race Appearance Amid Ongoing Battle Following Cancer

While attendees at the race were eager to catch a glimpse of Kate after she was listed as one of the figures attending the second day of the meet, plans changed last minute.

According to reports, Kate was left feeling "disappointed" over not being able to attend, but she is focusing on "finding the right balance" as she works towards returning to public engagements following her cancer treatment.

Kate was set to join her husband, Prince William, in the second carriage, but now he will sit with his father King Charles and Queen Camilla.

While the future queen did not attend, her mother, Carole Middleton, did, alongside her daughter-in-law, Alizee Thevenet, who is the wife of Kate's brother, James Middleton.