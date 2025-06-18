Fresh Fears for Princess Kate Erupt as She Axes Iconic Royal Horse Race Appearance Amid Ongoing Battle Following Cancer
Kate Middleton has sparked fresh health fears after she axed a recent appearance.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince William's wife pulled out of a scheduled return to Royal Ascot at the last minute amid her ongoing battle following her cancer diagnosis.
Change Of Plans
While attendees at the race were eager to catch a glimpse of Kate after she was listed as one of the figures attending the second day of the meet, plans changed last minute.
According to reports, Kate was left feeling "disappointed" over not being able to attend, but she is focusing on "finding the right balance" as she works towards returning to public engagements following her cancer treatment.
Kate was set to join her husband, Prince William, in the second carriage, but now he will sit with his father King Charles and Queen Camilla.
While the future queen did not attend, her mother, Carole Middleton, did, alongside her daughter-in-law, Alizee Thevenet, who is the wife of Kate's brother, James Middleton.
Officially Cancer-Free
Back in January 2025, Kate announced she was officially cancer-free after completing treatment.
While visiting the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where she received chemotherapy, the future queen shared a positive health update on social media.
She wrote on Instagram at the time: "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.
"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.
"We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional."
Kate concluded her message by reminding her followers how it will take time to "adjust to a new normal" after such a traumatic journey.
Kate's Return To Royal Life
EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of the Colossal 25-Year Battle Waged By Ridley Scott to Make 'Gladiator II' — Before It Was Tanked by Paul Mescal's 'Wooden' Performance
Just a few weeks after announcing she completed her chemo treatment in 2024, Middleton explained how she planned to emerge back into public duties following the heartbreaking ordeal.
She said at the time: "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes. The cancer journey is complex, scary, and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you."
Prince William was thrilled with the news about his wife's condition, especially as the couple continues to struggle with his father's own cancer battle.
A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "The prince is pleased to see the princess starting to engage with the work and projects that are important to her. He will continue to focus his time on supporting his wife and children while continuing to undertake his public duties."
Just a few months after announcing she was diagnosed with cancer, Kate made her first public appearance in June 2024 at the Trooping the Colour ceremony alongside her husband and their three children.
Her first public appearance after completing chemotherapy was at the Festival of Remembrance event in November with her husband and father-in-law.
Just a few weeks after Kate's announcement, King Charles also revealed he was diagnosed with cancer.