Prince William's Royal Succession Blueprint Leaked — Including His Revenge Plot on Harry and Meghan
Prince William's dramatic plans for reshaping the monarchy when he takes the throne have been leaked, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While his father, King Charles III, has been juggling his royal duties and fighting cancer, William, 42, has apparently been busy drafting an action plan for when he's crowned king.
The blueprint is said to include a course of action on how to deal with his renegade brother, Prince Harry, and wife, Meghan Markle.
Goodbye Titles
One of the first steps outlined in William's succession plan is said to note stripping Harry and Markle of their royal titles, and taking away an invitation to his historic coronation ceremony.
But Harry and Markle won't be the only royal outcasts not included in William's big day.
Disgraced Prince Andrew is also said to be caught in the king-in-waiting's crossfire as sources claimed William plans to banish his uncle from public life forever over fallout from his sexual assault accusations and ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
While Harry, Markle, and Andrew will be effectively cut off from royal life, William plans to promote cousins Princess Beatrice, 36, and Princess Eugenie, 35, to royal duties.
He will also continue preparing his eldest son, Prince George, 11, for his own future as king.
The Nail In The Coffin For Harry and Markle
Insiders claimed William has made it clear to his aides that there's no way back into the royal fold for Harry, 40, and Markle, 43, – and he will once and for all remove their His/Her Royal Highness titles.
A former courtier said: "William has no direct contact with Harry anymore, so it will be a clean break. A royal succession is always a good moment to make decisive changes. It will be among the first things he will do."
William's close friend added: "He doesn't think their rift will ever heal, and it's better to move on."
Harry's recent bombshell BBC interview was described as the nail in the coffin for William – and proved he hasn't changed his ways since releasing his memoir, Spare.
The pal said: "He no longer trusts Harry and he can't forgive him for smearing Kate (Middleton) and the other things he said in his book Spare.
"He sees no reason to even invite him to his coronation."
Princess Promotions
As for the royal fate of his cousins, Charles was said to leave "the Bea and Eugenie decision" up to his eldest son amid rumors the princesses are being "kept on ice" for when William is king.
It's been rumored Beatrice and Eugenie could be given their own charity or foundation to promote, as well as elevating the family's overall appeal.
Royal biographer Ingrid Seward noted: "They're valuable assets and I'm certain they'll get involved with royal duties when William becomes king.
"I'm sure they would like to do more, and they're just waiting in the wings to be asked."
Prince George's Future In Planning Phase
As William gears up to take over for his father, he's also focused on preparing George to one day take over for him.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said: "William is happy to have George by his side and he's slowly preparing him for his destiny."
William and Kate are said to be taking a "gentle" approach with George, having carefully planned public appearances to get him ready for a life in the spotlight since he was seven years old.
He's also placing a great emphasis on service, just like his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II did, as well as instilling a sense of duty in his son.