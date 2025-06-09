Prince William's Royal Succession Blueprint Leaked — Including His Revenge Plot on Harry and Meghan

Insiders claimed William has made it clear to his aides that there's no way back into the royal fold for Harry, 40, and Markle, 43, – and he will once and for all remove their His/Her Royal Highness titles.

A former courtier said: "William has no direct contact with Harry anymore, so it will be a clean break. A royal succession is always a good moment to make decisive changes. It will be among the first things he will do."

William's close friend added: "He doesn't think their rift will ever heal, and it's better to move on."

Harry's recent bombshell BBC interview was described as the nail in the coffin for William – and proved he hasn't changed his ways since releasing his memoir, Spare.

The pal said: "He no longer trusts Harry and he can't forgive him for smearing Kate (Middleton) and the other things he said in his book Spare.

"He sees no reason to even invite him to his coronation."