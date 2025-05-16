How Prince William Has FINALLY Cracked at Meghan After She 'Defied' Queen's Wishes — 'He's Going to Make Her Pay'
Prince William's final straw with sister-in-law Meghan Markle has been exposed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The king-in-waiting is said to be furious over Markle allegedly breaking a promise made at the "Sandringham Summit," where she and Prince Harry promised the late Queen Elizabeth II they would give up certain royal perks as they prepared to ditch their full-time duties to move to the US in 2020.
Buckingham Palace announced at the time that Markle and Harry would give up their His/Her Royal Highness titles, but the Duchess of Sussex has been caught using HRH to promote her lifestyle brand, As Ever.
Markle was most recently spotted using HRH in a gift basket for podcast host Jamie Kern Lima, who posted a photo of the organic spread on Instagram revealing a note that read, "With the compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex."
The blatant use of HRH was said to push William over the edge.
A royal source said: "To say he was upset by Meghan's continued use of HRH would be an understatement. He was livid."
Now, William is said not to be holding back as he plots his revenge for when he takes the throne and "will make her pay."
When William takes over for father, King Charles, the source said he'll "settle the matter once and for good by stripping (Harry and Markle) of their royal titles."
They added: "He's telling courtiers it should have been done when Harry and Meghan announced they were leaving."
Although reports alleged the Sussexes have been operating under the assumption they could not use HRH for commercial use, but personal correspondence was fair game, the insider pushed back and claimed that wasn't the deal.
The source said: "They can say all they want, but William knows the truth and so does Meghan and Harry."
Apparently, William sees the issue as very black and white.
The source explained: "His argument is Harry and Meghan are either in or they're out as senior royals. They can't abandon their roles and continue to use the titles in public or private.
"They made their choice."
While Charles has largely looked past the issue – and was recently said to "not have any appetite for a fight on the issue" – it has quickly risen to the top of William's to-do list when he's crowned king.
The insider noted William "loathes Harry and Meghan, that much is evident," but feels especially motivated – and supported by courtiers – to remove their titles because Markle "defied" the late queen's wishes.
In addition to having the courtier's support, royal precedent is also on William's side.
Professor of public law and tribunal judge Master Graham Zellick noted HRH are honorifics, not titles, and are "entirely in the gift of the sovereign," which means the king can choose who can and can't use them at his discretion.