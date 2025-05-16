Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince William

How Prince William Has FINALLY Cracked at Meghan After She 'Defied' Queen's Wishes — 'He's Going to Make Her Pay'

Split photo of Prince William, Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II
Source: MEGA

Prince William's final straw with Meghan Markle has been revealed.

Profile Image

May 15 2025, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince William's final straw with sister-in-law Meghan Markle has been exposed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The king-in-waiting is said to be furious over Markle allegedly breaking a promise made at the "Sandringham Summit," where she and Prince Harry promised the late Queen Elizabeth II they would give up certain royal perks as they prepared to ditch their full-time duties to move to the US in 2020.

Buckingham Palace announced at the time that Markle and Harry would give up their His/Her Royal Highness titles, but the Duchess of Sussex has been caught using HRH to promote her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Article continues below advertisement

meghan markle wants out of prince harry marriage as he can no longer provide for family pp
Source: MEGA

Buckingham Palace announced in 2020 Markle and Harry would stop using their HRH titles after giving up their royal duties.

Markle was most recently spotted using HRH in a gift basket for podcast host Jamie Kern Lima, who posted a photo of the organic spread on Instagram revealing a note that read, "With the compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex."

The blatant use of HRH was said to push William over the edge.

A royal source said: "To say he was upset by Meghan's continued use of HRH would be an understatement. He was livid."

Now, William is said not to be holding back as he plots his revenge for when he takes the throne and "will make her pay."

Article continues below advertisement

prince william will strip prince harry and meghan markles royal titles
Source: MEGA/Jamie Kern Lima, YouTube

Markle used her HRH in a gift basket for podcast host Jamie Kern Lima.

When William takes over for father, King Charles, the source said he'll "settle the matter once and for good by stripping (Harry and Markle) of their royal titles."

They added: "He's telling courtiers it should have been done when Harry and Meghan announced they were leaving."

Although reports alleged the Sussexes have been operating under the assumption they could not use HRH for commercial use, but personal correspondence was fair game, the insider pushed back and claimed that wasn't the deal.

The source said: "They can say all they want, but William knows the truth and so does Meghan and Harry."

Article continues below advertisement

prince william kate middleton boozy paradise trip marriage struggles
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed William will strip the Sussexes of their titles to settle the issue for good when he's king.

Apparently, William sees the issue as very black and white.

The source explained: "His argument is Harry and Meghan are either in or they're out as senior royals. They can't abandon their roles and continue to use the titles in public or private.

"They made their choice."

While Charles has largely looked past the issue – and was recently said to "not have any appetite for a fight on the issue" – it has quickly risen to the top of William's to-do list when he's crowned king.

READ MORE ON ROYALS
john travolta prince harry hollywood bromance princess diana

EXCLUSIVE: John Travolta 'Getting Close' to 'Lonely and Isolated' Prince Harry After Actor's World-Famous Intimate Dance With Royal Rebel's Tragic Mom Princess Diana

Split photo of Prince Harry, King Charles

Dying King Charles is a 'Broken King' — Inside His Fresh Health Fears After Rebel Son Harry's Bombshell TV Interview

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

meghan markle jamie kern lima
Source: @jamiekernlimaofficial/youtube

Insiders claimed William is determined to make Markle 'pay' for defying his late grandmother.

The insider noted William "loathes Harry and Meghan, that much is evident," but feels especially motivated – and supported by courtiers – to remove their titles because Markle "defied" the late queen's wishes.

In addition to having the courtier's support, royal precedent is also on William's side.

Professor of public law and tribunal judge Master Graham Zellick noted HRH are honorifics, not titles, and are "entirely in the gift of the sovereign," which means the king can choose who can and can't use them at his discretion.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.