How Prince William Has FINALLY Cracked at Meghan After She 'Defied' Queen's Wishes — 'He's Going to Make Her Pay'

Markle was most recently spotted using HRH in a gift basket for podcast host Jamie Kern Lima, who posted a photo of the organic spread on Instagram revealing a note that read, "With the compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex."

The blatant use of HRH was said to push William over the edge.

A royal source said: "To say he was upset by Meghan's continued use of HRH would be an understatement. He was livid."

Now, William is said not to be holding back as he plots his revenge for when he takes the throne and "will make her pay."