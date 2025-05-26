EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Gives Exiled Brother Harry Horrific Divorce Ultimatum – 'Split From Meghan and I'll Let You Back into the Royal Family'

Peeved Prince William has vowed to banish his renegade royal bro, Prince Harry – but sources tell RadarOnline.com he'll be willing to bring him back into the family fold if he divorces money- and attention-seeking Meghan Markle.

'William hears all the rumors about trouble in paradise between Harry and Meghan,'' a source close to the 42-year-old future king told us. 'What's more, he's watched Harry turn into a completely different person right before his eyes. It’s safe to say that William blames Meghan for being responsible. He'll never forgive her."

Harry, 40, and Markle, 43, have been plagued by talk of problems in their seven-year marriage, including claims Harry "is not overly happy" about Meghan "exploiting" their two kids to promote her new brand, As Ever.

Insiders say William "can tell" from Harry's body language that he's "not altogether happy" in his marriage.