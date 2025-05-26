EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Gives Exiled Brother Harry Horrific Divorce Ultimatum – 'Split From Meghan and I'll Let You Back into the Royal Family'
Peeved Prince William has vowed to banish his renegade royal bro, Prince Harry – but sources tell RadarOnline.com he'll be willing to bring him back into the family fold if he divorces money- and attention-seeking Meghan Markle.
'William hears all the rumors about trouble in paradise between Harry and Meghan,'' a source close to the 42-year-old future king told us. 'What's more, he's watched Harry turn into a completely different person right before his eyes. It’s safe to say that William blames Meghan for being responsible. He'll never forgive her."
Harry, 40, and Markle, 43, have been plagued by talk of problems in their seven-year marriage, including claims Harry "is not overly happy" about Meghan "exploiting" their two kids to promote her new brand, As Ever.
Insiders say William "can tell" from Harry's body language that he's "not altogether happy" in his marriage.
Family Feud
"William sees signs Harry is struggling, but he believes his brother is too stubborn and brainwashed to admit he's made a mistake by choosing this lonely life in exile over his own flesh and blood," our source went on.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the brothers have been at war since 2020, when the Duke and American-born Duchess of Sussex waltzed off to California to chase big-bucks Hollywood deals.
Since then, the royal renegades have spilled the tea in bridge-burning interviews and a Netflix series, followed by Harry's scathing memoir, Spare.
In the book, Harry accused his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, of being emotionally distant; bashed his stepmother, Queen Camilla, as a conniving backbiter; and painted William as a petty hothead.
Succession Plans
William also remains livid over Meghan driving his dear wife, Kate Middleton, to tears during her 2018 wedding prep and over chatter that biracial Meghan pegged Charles and Kate as racist for allegedly questioning the potential skin color of her and Harry's then-unborn son, Archie.
In the latest strike against the Sussexes, Charles has given William the green light to banish them from his impending funeral to prevent the cash-hungry couple from turning the solemn event into a moneymaking scheme.
Sources say William would "love" to see his brother's marriage fail and has no interest in a truce while the former Suits star is in the picture.
Our insider added: "As long as Meghan's on the scene, William simply won't entertain the possibility of making peace with Harry. It would only work if she were long gone from Harry’s life.
"Realistically, William doesn't expect his brother to leave Meghan, but he wouldn't be the least surprised if she gets bored of Harry at some point and spits him out."
Headline-hunting Markle continues to gush about her balding hubby, even bragging in a recent interview that he's a "fox" and now is "more of a honeymoon period" than ever for the pair – despite evidence that they’ve been living separate lives, with Harry focused on his legal battle in the U.K. and Markle on her brand.
"Harry's constantly jetting off somewhere on his own, mostly to Europe. They like to present this picture-perfect image, but a lot of people whisper things aren’t nearly so rosy," said a source.
Despite not setting foot on U.K. soil since Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral, Meghan continues to use her HRH title – something that's said to "infuriate" her brother-in-law.
Now the proud Prince of Wales has his eye on stripping Harry and Meghan – who are raising kids Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 3, in a castle-like California mansion – of their royal titles as soon as he takes the throne.
"At this point, that slap in the face is a matter of when, not if," said an insider.
"The only thing that could change things for Harry is if he were to divorce Meghan. Then William might let him back into the royal fold.
"But for now, Harry is banished, and William is gearing up to unleash his wrath."