Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > King Charles III

BREAKING: King Charles and Prince Harry Aides in Secret Peace Talks Hailed as 'First Step in Rapprochement Process' — Could This Be the End of the Royal Rift?

Composite photo of King Charles III and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

King Charles III and Prince Harry's aides hold secret 'peace talks'.

Profile Image

July 13 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Senior aides of King Charles III and Prince Harry have reportedly gathered in London for a covert meeting aimed at mending the long-standing rift between the estranged royal family members.

Dubbed a "peace summit" and described by insiders as a significant step toward reconciliation, the talks have sparked speculation and intrigue regarding the future of the monarchy and its dynamics, RadarOnline.com can report.

Article continues below advertisement

Closed-Door Discussions

king charles prince harry aides secret peace talks end royal rift
Source: MEGA

A royal biographer has said Charles has been experiencing 'great sadness' while battling cancer.

The closed-door discussions took place last week at the Royal Over-Seas League, a private members' club situated just three minutes from Charles's official residence, Clarence House.

While the details of the meeting remain closely guarded, sources indicate that it represents a tentative opening of lines of communication between Harry, 40, and his father, King Charles.

Insiders reveal that at least three representatives from each side participated in the meeting, with notable attendees including Harry's chief communications officer and household head, Meredith Maines, who flew in from California specially for the occasion. The King's communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae, was also present, suggesting that both parties are indeed eager to address the issues that have driven them apart over the past few years.

Article continues below advertisement

Royal Family Rift

king charles prince harry aides secret peace talks end royal rift
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry said he wants 'reconciliation' with his father before it's too late.

The tension between Harry and the royal family has been palpable since the Duke's marriage to Meghan Markle, which has been embroiled in controversy and public scrutiny.

Following the Duke's departure from his royal duties in 2020, Harry's relationship with his father, the Prince of Wales, and his brother, Prince William, has reportedly deteriorated significantly.

Despite this challenging backdrop, a source characterized the recent talks as the "strongest sign in years" of a willingness to mend the fractured family ties.

The insider claimed: "There's a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years. There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about."

Article continues below advertisement

Hope for Reunion

king charles prince harry aides secret peace talks end royal rift
Source: MEGA

Palace aides have begged Camilla to tell Charles to 'slow down.'

Expectations for a quick resolution remain tempered, as memories of past grievances linger heavily on both sides.

Harry's revelations during a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, where he discussed allegations of racism within the royal family and his wife's suicidal experiences, have created deep rifts that are not easily bridged.

The grievances were compounded by Harry's memoir, Spare, released in 2023, which painted a damning portrait of his upbringing within the monarchy and implicated his brother in a physical altercation.

READ MORE ON ROYALS
Split photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Royal Family

EXCLUSIVE: Sussexes Ignite Fresh Royal War – With Their Latest Hire 'Biggest Insult Yet' to Palace

Photo of King Charles

EXCLUSIVE: All Hail the Perks — 20 Things Cancer-Battling King Charles, 76, Can Do That We'll Never Get To

Family Feud

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

king charles prince harry aides secret peace talks end royal rift
Source: MEGA

Harry is hoping to get back royal security for him and his family.

Harry was quoted earlier this month saying: "Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. But you know, I would love reconciliation with my family."

The Duke expressed urgency, stating: "I don't know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."

Following the denial of his request for publicly funded security during visits to his homeland, he has voiced that it is now "impossible" to bring his family to visit the UK.

Both aides reportedly recognized the significance of these discussions; however, it remains to be seen whether the royal family can navigate the turbulent waters of their past and emerge united.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.