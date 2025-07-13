BREAKING: King Charles and Prince Harry Aides in Secret Peace Talks Hailed as 'First Step in Rapprochement Process' — Could This Be the End of the Royal Rift?

The closed-door discussions took place last week at the Royal Over-Seas League, a private members' club situated just three minutes from Charles's official residence, Clarence House.

While the details of the meeting remain closely guarded, sources indicate that it represents a tentative opening of lines of communication between Harry, 40, and his father, King Charles.

Insiders reveal that at least three representatives from each side participated in the meeting, with notable attendees including Harry's chief communications officer and household head, Meredith Maines, who flew in from California specially for the occasion. The King's communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae, was also present, suggesting that both parties are indeed eager to address the issues that have driven them apart over the past few years.