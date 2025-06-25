Kate Middleton 'Narrowly Escaped Being Killed by Cancer,' Royal Expert Shockingly Claims
A royal expert has made a stunning claim about the severity of Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Middleton, 43, was diagnosed with an unspecified cancer following an abdominal surgery in January 2024.
Eight months later, in September, she announced she was "cancer-free" after completing preventative chemotherapy treatment in a raw and emotional video, in which she detailed the emotional and mental toll of her health crisis.
Fresh Fears for Middleton's Health
Nine months after announcing the completion of her cancer treatment, a source reportedly said her physical recovery remains a "work in progress."
Earlier this month, Middleton had to pull back on her royal duties following a brief return to public life, sparking concern for her health.
She was scheduled to attend the Royal Ascot alongside husband Prince William last week, but had to cancel last minute. Insiders said her absence was due to ongoing struggles to balance her recovery and workload.
Severity of Diagnosis
Amid fresh fears for Middleton's health, a well-placed royal expert has lifted the lid on the severity of the future queen's diagnosis.
The expert said: "I can say that, from what I understand, she is fortunate to even be speaking of recovery."
A separate source added: "On some levels, I actually think this is a good reminder that she was really seriously ill last year and underwent a significant period of chemo.
"As anyone who has been through that experience will tell you, you can feel very unwell for a long time afterwards. It can take years (to recover)."
While Middleton has had to scale back her work commitments, she will likely make her usual appearance at Wimbledon, which is part of her official duties to represent the royal family at major sporting events.
There's also a possibility she could attend a "meet and greet" for a French state visit at Windsor Castle in early July.
After those events wrap, the royal is expected to head to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for the remainder of the summer.
'Wakeup Call'
Middleton's lightened workload supported additional claims from insiders who reportedly said she would likely make no more than three public appearances over the next few months.
The source explained: "The important thing here is Kate's recovery. It was too much, unfortunately, for her to have three appearances in under a week, and the lesson has been learned.
"Kate will take it much easier for the rest of the year. I'd be surprised if you see her more than three times in the next three months."
Another source claimed Middleton is in the midst of "recalibrating" her life as the Royal Ascot cancellation served as a "wake-up call."
They said: "Kate is recalibrating her entire life, her entire work-life balance. (Ascot) was a wake-up call, not a one-off.
"She has never found the public appearances, and the forensic attention and criticism that goes with them, at all easy to deal with, and it was just too much this week.
"The last few years have been horrific; the disgusting things that Harry said about her and William and her family, the relentless speculation about her and William, the queen's death, the king's diagnosis which had them both thinking they were going to have to take over and then her own cancer diagnosis and treatment."
"It's all taken its toll, and if she needs more time to recover, William will fight tooth and nail to see she is given it," they added.