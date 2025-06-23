The TRUE and Massive Reason Kate Middleton is Hiding From Royal Duties After Cancer Fight Recovery
Kate Middleton has stepped back from royal duties in order to "recalibrate" her life following a battle with cancer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Princess of Wales' team have cited her need to find "balance" as she recovers from her illness, which is why she was absent from the iconic carriage ride at Royal Ascot, the prestigious U.K. horse racing meeting, last Wednesday alongside King Charles.
High-Profile No Shows
She also did not appear in a photo released of Prince William to mark his 43rd birthday on Saturday.
But by pulling out of the high-profile event in Ascot just over an hour before she was due to appear, Kate sowed panic and confusion among royal staff, according to insiders.
Multiple sources say they expected Kate to dramatically scale back her public appearances for the rest of the year and instead increase her online and digital footprint, remotely supporting causes close to her heart.
A source said: "Kate is recalibrating her entire life, her entire work-life balance. Wednesday was a wake-up call, not a one-off.
"She has never found the public appearances and the forensic attention and criticism that go with them at all easy to deal with, and it was just too much this week.
"The last few years have been horrific; the disgusting things that Harry said about her and William and her family, the relentless speculation about her and William, the queen’s death, the king's diagnosis, which had them both thinking they were going to have to take over, and then her own cancer diagnosis and treatment.
"It's all taken its toll, and if she needs more time to recover, William will fight tooth and nail to see she is given it."
Need For A Rest
Another royal insider said: "The important thing here is Kate's recovery. It was too much, unfortunately, for her to have three appearances in under a week, and the lesson has been learned.
"Kate will take it much easier for the rest of the year. I'd be surprised if you see her more than three times in the next three months."
William and Kate have both spoken openly about the challenges of the past year.
Kate has said she has "good days and bad days," and William said, "It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life."
Kate's March 2024 announcement that she had cancer came after the catastrophic failure to impose a news blackout on the royal’s health.
The information vacuum meant Kate’s whereabouts became the subject of worldwide speculation.
But after going public with her cancer battle, William and Kate would have been hoping the clarity would have ended rumors surrounding her well-being.
But the uncertainty all came flooding back courtesy of her absence from Ascot.
Triggering More Unwanted Speculation
A source said: "Everyone was wandering around going, 'What is going on?’ One minute she was going, and the next she wasn't.
"This is one of the biggest days of the year in the royal calendar; you don't just miss Ascot on a whim, so there was a real sense of panic. The chaotic nature of the announcement was eerily reminiscent of the dark days of last year.
"People were bewildered and worried."