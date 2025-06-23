The TRUE and Massive Reason Kate Middleton is Hiding From Royal Duties After Cancer Fight Recovery

A source said: "Kate is recalibrating her entire life, her entire work-life balance. Wednesday was a wake-up call, not a one-off.

"She has never found the public appearances and the forensic attention and criticism that go with them at all easy to deal with, and it was just too much this week.

"The last few years have been horrific; the disgusting things that Harry said about her and William and her family, the relentless speculation about her and William, the queen’s death, the king's diagnosis, which had them both thinking they were going to have to take over, and then her own cancer diagnosis and treatment.

"It's all taken its toll, and if she needs more time to recover, William will fight tooth and nail to see she is given it."