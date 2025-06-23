Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Kate Middleton

The TRUE and Massive Reason Kate Middleton is Hiding From Royal Duties After Cancer Fight Recovery

picture of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is taking a step back from royal duties to reflect on her life, and her work balance, as she continues her recovery from cancer.

June 23 2025, Published 12:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kate Middleton has stepped back from royal duties in order to "recalibrate" her life following a battle with cancer.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Princess of Wales' team have cited her need to find "balance" as she recovers from her illness, which is why she was absent from the iconic carriage ride at Royal Ascot, the prestigious U.K. horse racing meeting, last Wednesday alongside King Charles.

Article continues below advertisement

High-Profile No Shows

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Middleton missed Royal Ascot last week and did not appear in Prince William's 43rd birthday picture.

Article continues below advertisement

She also did not appear in a photo released of Prince William to mark his 43rd birthday on Saturday.

But by pulling out of the high-profile event in Ascot just over an hour before she was due to appear, Kate sowed panic and confusion among royal staff, according to insiders.

Multiple sources say they expected Kate to dramatically scale back her public appearances for the rest of the year and instead increase her online and digital footprint, remotely supporting causes close to her heart.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @KensingtonRoyal/X

William featured with his new puppies in official birthday snap.

Article continues below advertisement

A source said: "Kate is recalibrating her entire life, her entire work-life balance. Wednesday was a wake-up call, not a one-off.

"She has never found the public appearances and the forensic attention and criticism that go with them at all easy to deal with, and it was just too much this week.

"The last few years have been horrific; the disgusting things that Harry said about her and William and her family, the relentless speculation about her and William, the queen’s death, the king's diagnosis, which had them both thinking they were going to have to take over, and then her own cancer diagnosis and treatment.

"It's all taken its toll, and if she needs more time to recover, William will fight tooth and nail to see she is given it."

Article continues below advertisement

Need For A Rest

Embedded Image

Making three appearances in under a week was too much for Kate upon reflection.

Article continues below advertisement

Another royal insider said: "The important thing here is Kate's recovery. It was too much, unfortunately, for her to have three appearances in under a week, and the lesson has been learned.

"Kate will take it much easier for the rest of the year. I'd be surprised if you see her more than three times in the next three months."

William and Kate have both spoken openly about the challenges of the past year.

Kate has said she has "good days and bad days," and William said, "It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life."

Article continues below advertisement

Kate's March 2024 announcement that she had cancer came after the catastrophic failure to impose a news blackout on the royal’s health.

The information vacuum meant Kate’s whereabouts became the subject of worldwide speculation.

But after going public with her cancer battle, William and Kate would have been hoping the clarity would have ended rumors surrounding her well-being.

But the uncertainty all came flooding back courtesy of her absence from Ascot.

READ MORE ON NEWS
split photo of Tom Cruise, Alexander Barnes-Ross detain

Tom Cruise 'Oil Attack' Plot Claim 'Planted by Scientologists' to 'Dupe Cops Into Detaining One of Church's Fiercest Critics' 

Embedded Image

Jeff Bezos Marriage Attack Fears Erupt As 'Venice Hates Him' — While Amazon Founder and Bride-To-Be Kick Off 'Wedding Week' Blow-Out With Raunchy Yacht Foam Party

Article continues below advertisement

Triggering More Unwanted Speculation

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kate missing events has sparked more rumors regarding her wellbeing, which husband Prince William thought he'd seen the end of.

A source said: "Everyone was wandering around going, 'What is going on?’ One minute she was going, and the next she wasn't.

"This is one of the biggest days of the year in the royal calendar; you don't just miss Ascot on a whim, so there was a real sense of panic. The chaotic nature of the announcement was eerily reminiscent of the dark days of last year.

"People were bewildered and worried."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.