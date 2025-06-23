EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton Topless Pictures Scandal — Inside Story of the Snaps That Sent Quake Through Royal Family and Left Prince William 'Traumatized Beyond Belief' As He Saw Them as 'Rape'

Prince William was "traumatized beyond belief" after topless photographs of Kate Middleton appeared in a French magazine while the royal couple were on tour in Asia – and RadarOnline.com can reveal his incandescent fury was linked to grief over the death of his mother Princess Diana.

Royal reporter Rebecca English has said about his reaction to the snaps emerging: "His jaw was clenched, and he could barely contain his fury. I'd never seen him that angry before."

Our source said: "They reminded him of the privacy invasions his mom Diana had to endure, and he hated to see Kate going through the same thing.

"He really feared for her safety and mental health and regarded those pictures as a form of rape."