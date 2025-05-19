Princess Kate Middleton Shows Meghan Markle How to Do It As Her Charity Lands a Massive String of Big-Name Backers

Taskforce chair Sir Ron Kalifa said: "Businesses of every shape and size — from high-street shops to global enterprises — hold unique and powerful touchpoints: as employers, as providers of goods and services, and as pillars of the communities they proudly serve.

"These roles aren't just business functions — they're incredible platforms for meaningful action.

"At The Royal Foundation, we are deeply proud that over the past year, members of our taskforce have shown such strong leadership and risen to this challenge.

"By continuing to work hand-in-hand, we have the chance to reimagine the role of business in society — not just as engines of economic activity, but as champions of childhood, well-being, and long-term societal health."