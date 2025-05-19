Princess Kate Middleton Shows Meghan Markle How to Do It As Her Charity Lands a Massive String of Big-Name Backers
Kate Middleton has secured a number of big-name backers for her charity amid claims interest in sister-in-law Meghan Markle's projects is waning.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Princess of Wales, 43, has attracted huge brands, including Lego and Ikea, to endorse her project for under fives.
Big Firms Line-Up For Kate
Kate launched The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood two years ago, which aims to improve education, access to necessities and parent support.
A report reveals Lego has donated sets to preschool groups and Ikea has given goodies to baby banks.
Accountancy giant Deloitte has also funded more than 1,300 early years teachers and is giving 26 weeks' full pay to staff taking time off after becoming parents.
Taskforce chair Sir Ron Kalifa said: "Businesses of every shape and size — from high-street shops to global enterprises — hold unique and powerful touchpoints: as employers, as providers of goods and services, and as pillars of the communities they proudly serve.
"These roles aren't just business functions — they're incredible platforms for meaningful action.
"At The Royal Foundation, we are deeply proud that over the past year, members of our taskforce have shown such strong leadership and risen to this challenge.
"By continuing to work hand-in-hand, we have the chance to reimagine the role of business in society — not just as engines of economic activity, but as champions of childhood, well-being, and long-term societal health."
A-Listers Snub Meghan
While Kate's charity is flourishing, Meghan's woes continue.
RadarOnline.com revealed last month the Duchess is struggling to bag A-List guests for her panned podcast despite hammering the telephone.
Insiders say she's raging at only being able to snare a string of guests who would jump at the chance to appear on any podcast.
The runaway royal is facing a challenging uphill battle in generating buzz for her new show, Confessions of a Female Founder.
That's despite her efforts to reach out from Hollywood to the streets of London, it seems the interest is lacking.
"There's no Taylor Swift. No Beyoncé. Not even a Hailey Bieber. And when you're pitching female empowerment, that's a problem! It speaks volumes for her pulling power. She's not happy about her lack of appeal."
A source close to the situation indicated Markle, 43, is struggling to secure even mid-tier names for her show.
According to a Hollywood PR expert, she seems to be reaching out to influencers and startup CEOs, women eager to snag a spot on any podcast.
"Not exactly the red-carpet royalty Meghan was banking on," the pro commented.
They added: "Securing buzzworthy guests typically requires strong industry connections, but with Meghan's current outreach yielding few callbacks, her ambitious vision may be suffering due to more prominent figures in the entertainment world.
"She needs to be able to turn this tide and attract the star power needed to elevate her podcast into a must-listen experience.”