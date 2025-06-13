Sunjay Kapur, a billionaire friend of Prince William, has died at the age of 53 after reportedly swallowing a bee, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Indian businessman is said to have suffered a heart attack while playing polo in England on Thursday, June 12.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA William's friend died following a friend accident.

The future king was left in "total shock" over the death, according to sources. Kapur, the chairman of global car parts giant Sona Comstar, is believed to have been stung by a bee in the mouth, which may have led to an anaphylactic shock, causing a heart attack. "We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of our Chairman, Mr Sunjay Kapur," Sona Comstar expressed in a statement. "He was a visionary leader whose passion, insight, and dedication shaped the identity and success of our company." Others were quick to mourn Kapur's loss, as author and actor Suhel Seth said on X: "Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England.

Article continues below advertisement

"A terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues," he added. The Doon School in India reacted as well, and said they were "deeply saddened" by the death of one of their former students. They described Kapur as "a passionate fitness and sport enthusiast and a learner for life" who "worked to make polo more accessible beyond its traditional roots." Before his unexpected death, Kapur grieved over the Air India plane crash tragedy, which is believed to have left over 240 people dead.

Article continues below advertisement

He posted: "Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour." Kapur was previously married to Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor, and they welcomed two kids: Samaira and Kiaan. However, the pair would part ways in 2016 in a nasty divorce, in which she would later claim he once went off to play polo while their son was ill.

Article continues below advertisement

"(Kapur) decided to carry on, leaving me behind to take care of our sick four-month-old son, just to play a Polo match with Prince William," she wrote. "I also realized that he had married me only because I was a famous and successful film star, which would facilitate him to be reported in the press. It came as a surprise that he always wanted to be known in public and be famous, but since he never did any deed worth mentioning, he was not able to garner any attention." Kapur would then tie the knot with Priya Sachdev Kapur, another Bollywood actress. They shared one son, Azarias Kapur, born in 2018.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement