EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Shocking Secret Will Revealed As 28th Anniversary of Tragic Royal's Car-Smash Death Looms

In a discovery fit for a royal thriller, a long-lost secret will written by Princess Diana – just weeks before her tragic 1997 death – has been uncovered – hidden inside a forgotten desk drawer in one of her favorite rooms at Kensington Palace, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A stunned palace maid fainted on the spot when she stumbled upon the yellowed, handwritten document while cleaning out a storage room rarely used since Diana's passing. Tucked inside a jammed drawer of an antique writing desk, the princess once favored for private correspondence, the will was dated just five weeks before the fatal Paris car crash that shocked the world.

"This changes everything," a royal insider said. "We always suspected she left behind a second set of instructions, but no one could ever find them – until now."

According to palace sources, the "Second Will" was immediately reported to royal lawyers and archivists, who kept its contents under tight lock and key – until now. But RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive details of the shocking secrets Diana left behind – stunning revelations about her sons, her ex-husband King Charles, and his then-mistress Camilla Parker Bowles that have left the monarchy reeling.