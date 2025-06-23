EXCLUSIVE: How a Single Piece of Cold-Hearted Advice From IT Girl Persuaded Kate Middleton to Give Prince William a Second Chance

Palmer-Tomkinson told her while giving her a playbook for winning back Wills: "Say nothing, do nothing, and you’ll be fine – he’ll come back.’

Kate, now 43, first met William, also 42, at the University of St. Andrews in 2001, with the couple beginning their relationship around 2002.

They dated for several years, but in April 2007, William, then 24, ended things by phone while Kate was at work.

The split lasted around three months and became a media sensation.

During this time, William was seen partying at London hotspot Mahiki, while Kate retreated briefly with her mother Carole before stepping out on the social scene with her sister Pippa.

Both were photographed enjoying the capital’s nightlife, but for Kate, one evening stood out.

Attending a high-profile book launch, she was approached by Palmer-Tomkinson, then 35, a longtime friend of the royal family and goddaughter to the then-Prince Charles.