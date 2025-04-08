EXCLUSIVE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'Secret Second Honeymoon' Allowed to Happen as Her Mom Babysat Kids in $48,000-a-Week Caribbean Villa

Some R&R with her husband was just what Kate Middleton needed after a grueling year of cancer treatments. Just before celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, Princess Kate and Prince William whisked their three kids away on a hush-hush tropical vacation – with Kate's mom in tow to give the couple some much-needed alone time, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA The royal couple headed off to the private island of Mustique with their three kids after a year of Kate battling cancer.

The couple took their young ones to Mustique, a private Caribbean island that's long served as a playground for British royals and the global elite. During their stay at the luxurious Les Jolies Eaux villa, the Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed some much-needed couple time while Kate's mom, Carole Middleton, looked after George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

Source: MEGA The pair were said to have 'enjoyed their second honeymoon' due to how happy they looked on the vacation.

Married since 2011, the couple enjoyed romantic beach walks and frequented their favorite spots, like the laid-back Basil's Bar, where they sipped drinks and danced into the night. A waiter revealed: "It seemed like they were enjoying a second honeymoon. That's how happy they looked." The well-deserved break comes after a challenging year for the couple, with Kate, 43, being diagnosed with cancer and undergoing abdominal surgery in January 2024.

Following her chemotherapy treatment, Kate shared in September she was cancer-free and in remission, focusing on her recovery. She's been gradually ramping up her royal duties lately, but before she returns to a full-time schedule, the couple wanted a moment to reset. A source revealed: "It was crucial that William and Kate go away to reconnect and give their relationship the attention it needs."

William, 42, has also been stressed coping with Kate's illness and his father King Charles III's declining health after his cancer diagnosis last February. The insider added: "This family time was that much more special because of everything William and Kate have been through." Mustique, a small island with sandy beaches and turquoise waters, has always held a special place for William and Kate. They first visited in 2008 and have since returned for two of Kate's babymoons and George's sixth birthday in 2019.

Source: MEGA Kate's mom Carole Middleton held down the fort while the royal couple danced all night by looking after their kids.

Article continues below advertisement

The island's strict no-fly zone also ensures complete privacy for its guests, with just 500 residents living there. An islander explained: "William and Kate have always loved it here. It's where they can be themselves away from the cameras, just enjoying life like any other couple." The pair's sense of freedom was evident during a kid-free night at Basil's Bar – a cozy spot beloved by locals and the royal duo.

The couple planned their trip to coincide with the island's famous Blues Festival, and a longtime waiter at Basil's shared how William and Kate "fit right in" during a wild night of live music and fun – with William enjoying cocktails and the two unable to keep their hands off each other. A waiter said: "Of course they let loose, even Kate! They were drinking and dancing all night. It's a party the Blues Festival is always a good time."

The waiter also discreetly noted how William and Kate were "generous tippers," adding: "They take care of us like we take care of them." William and Kate have become regulars at the laid-back Basil's Bar, with William preferring a corner seat to watch sports and sip on a vodka cranberry.

At their five-bedroom villa, William and Kate had everything they needed. Originally designed for William’s great-aunt, Princess Margaret, in the 1970s, the villa now rents for $48,000 a week. With stunning water views, the property features five bedrooms, a pool, and a dining courtyard, along with a dedicated staff of five, including a butler, chef, gardener, and two housekeepers. A few times during their getaway, the couple ventured to the Cotton House – the island's sole hotel – where they relaxed by the pool.

A local said: "They spent a good amount of time there. They had a few security guards watching, but everyone respects each other's privacy here, and they were able to relax and swim and talk to locals and other guests of the island in peace." Added the source: "In Mustique, William and Kate could go into a restaurant or bar and feel completely normal, just like anyone else." And despite having a personal chef at her beck and call, Kate reportedly did the food shopping herself.

Source: MEGA The privacy of the island allows Kate and William to enjoy a completely different life than theirs in the U.K.

The source explained: "Kate had a wonderful time roaming around the grocery store and the fish market. And there were shops that Kate and her mom could browse in." Unlike her life in the U.K., she went almost completely unnoticed. A local insider noted: "Kate was able to stop by the little grocery store without anyone bothering her. She looked fantastic, healthy and glowing."