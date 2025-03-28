Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kate Middleton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Kate Middleton Is Finally 'Fully Back in Action' a Year After Beating Cancer

Photo of Kate Middleton.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is getting back into her royal duties after undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 28 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kate Middleton has wasted no time in making her royal return.

The princess, easing back into royal duties after last year's cancer treatment, looked happy to attend the Commonwealth Day service on March 10 at Westminster Abbey in London, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william reveals awful gift he gave kate middleton
Source: MEGA

The princess was present at the Commonwealth Day service on March 10 at Westminster Abbey in London.

Article continues below advertisement

Sporting a striking red Catherine Walker outfit paired with a matching Gina Foster hat, the 43-year-old honored royal tradition with her statement jewelry.

The mother of three paid tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, by wearing her Collingwood pearl drop earrings and honored Queen Elizabeth II, whose throne she will one day inherit.

Middleton also chose to wear a four-strand diamond-and-pearl choker, a gift to HRH during her 1975 state visit to Japan.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton toast st patricks day video cancer prince william marriage rumors
Source: MEGA

Earlier this month, Middleton was spotted enjoying a Guinness while celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider dished: "Her choices show a deep respect for tradition and signal the importance of the monarchy. Kate is part of that history too."

Renowned for their sense of propriety, the Princess of Wales and her husband, Prince William, 42, have shocked royal observers with their more approachable demeanor following her illness.

The Commonwealth service was no different, with the couple – who wed at Westminster Abbey in 2011 – appearing happy and affectionate with each other.

Article continues below advertisement

The source said: "People are glimpsing more of this tenderness and devotion in public.

"The past year was one of the most stressful William and Kate have had to endure together, but they got through it, and they'll continue to muster courage and face whatever challenges come their way."

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, Middleton appeared to be in similarly high spirits as she toasted to St. Patrick's Day with a Guinness.

She was filmed sipping on the classic Irish stout during a solo trip to the Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day Parade, where she was formally saluted by Irish Guards who raised their Bearskin caps.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william reveals awful gift he gave kate middleton
Source: MEGA

Middleton and husband Prince William have reportedly shocked royal observers with their more approachable demeanor following her illness.

Article continues below advertisement

Middleton was unable to attend the event last year while undergoing chemotherapy.

But in January, the royal announced she was officially in remission from cancer four months after completing treatment.

Article continues below advertisement

She first revealed her initial diagnosis with a video message in March 2024 – following a noticeable absence from the public eye.

Just months later, rumors of infidelity rocked her marriage to Prince William.

Rumors of William's alleged affair with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, began in 2019 and resurfaced amid speculation about Middleton's absence.

Article continues below advertisement

Things quieted down after Middleton first disclosed her cancer diagnosis, but some still claimed William went running back to Hanbury even as his wife was fighting for her life.

Kensington Palace dismissed the persistent gossip as "totally wrong and false" at the time.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Patricia Heaton.

EXCLUSIVE: Heartbreaking Reason Revealed Why 'Everybody Loves Raymond' Star Patricia Heaton Finally Kicked Her Booze Addiction

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'Big Step' of Getting Puppy is 'Trial Run For Starting Family'

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton mission stop boys turning out like royal exile prince harry doesnt want history repeating itself
Source: MEGA

Sources recently revealed Middleton has turned to home art therapy to help her three kids.

Article continues below advertisement

In December, sources revealed the couple wanted to have a quiet Christmas together and a "drama-free 2025," adding the two were also "praying the family get healthier."

In an attempt to ease the burden from a difficult 2024, sources recently revealed Middleton has turned to art therapy as a new way to bond with her children at home.

In February, she shared some artwork by her kids – Prince George, 11; Princess Charlotte, 9; and Prince Louis, 6 – explaining how important creativity has always been to her.

She wrote alongside the sketches: "Drawing portraits with children can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another. As well as being creative and – most importantly – having fun together!"

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.