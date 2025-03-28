EXCLUSIVE: How Kate Middleton Is Finally 'Fully Back in Action' a Year After Beating Cancer
Kate Middleton has wasted no time in making her royal return.
The princess, easing back into royal duties after last year's cancer treatment, looked happy to attend the Commonwealth Day service on March 10 at Westminster Abbey in London, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sporting a striking red Catherine Walker outfit paired with a matching Gina Foster hat, the 43-year-old honored royal tradition with her statement jewelry.
The mother of three paid tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, by wearing her Collingwood pearl drop earrings and honored Queen Elizabeth II, whose throne she will one day inherit.
Middleton also chose to wear a four-strand diamond-and-pearl choker, a gift to HRH during her 1975 state visit to Japan.
An insider dished: "Her choices show a deep respect for tradition and signal the importance of the monarchy. Kate is part of that history too."
Renowned for their sense of propriety, the Princess of Wales and her husband, Prince William, 42, have shocked royal observers with their more approachable demeanor following her illness.
The Commonwealth service was no different, with the couple – who wed at Westminster Abbey in 2011 – appearing happy and affectionate with each other.
The source said: "People are glimpsing more of this tenderness and devotion in public.
"The past year was one of the most stressful William and Kate have had to endure together, but they got through it, and they'll continue to muster courage and face whatever challenges come their way."
Earlier this month, Middleton appeared to be in similarly high spirits as she toasted to St. Patrick's Day with a Guinness.
She was filmed sipping on the classic Irish stout during a solo trip to the Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day Parade, where she was formally saluted by Irish Guards who raised their Bearskin caps.
Middleton was unable to attend the event last year while undergoing chemotherapy.
But in January, the royal announced she was officially in remission from cancer four months after completing treatment.
She first revealed her initial diagnosis with a video message in March 2024 – following a noticeable absence from the public eye.
Just months later, rumors of infidelity rocked her marriage to Prince William.
Rumors of William's alleged affair with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, began in 2019 and resurfaced amid speculation about Middleton's absence.
Things quieted down after Middleton first disclosed her cancer diagnosis, but some still claimed William went running back to Hanbury even as his wife was fighting for her life.
Kensington Palace dismissed the persistent gossip as "totally wrong and false" at the time.
In December, sources revealed the couple wanted to have a quiet Christmas together and a "drama-free 2025," adding the two were also "praying the family get healthier."
In an attempt to ease the burden from a difficult 2024, sources recently revealed Middleton has turned to art therapy as a new way to bond with her children at home.
In February, she shared some artwork by her kids – Prince George, 11; Princess Charlotte, 9; and Prince Louis, 6 – explaining how important creativity has always been to her.
She wrote alongside the sketches: "Drawing portraits with children can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another. As well as being creative and – most importantly – having fun together!"