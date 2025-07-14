'Jaws' Star's Sad Final Days: Hollywood Actor Richard Dreyfuss, 77, Shares Heartbreaking Health Update After Admitting He Was Too Sick to Attend Major Event

Off-screen, his wife, Svetlana Erokhin, confirmed that he was suffering from viral bronchitis, though Dreyfuss struggled to repeat the word himself.

Bronchitis is an inflammation of the bronchial tubes, the airways that carry air to your lungs.

He continued: "I've been told by my doctors I cannot fly, and I would have to fly five hours to get there.

"I'm terribly sorry because I had planned to be there (at SharkCon) and I had been looking forward to it, but I am unable to do so. I don't want to get anyone else sick, and I don't want to get sicker myself.

"I feel terrible about not showing up, and I feel worse about exposing you to this apparently very viral illness. But there will be other times, and I will make it my business to show up.