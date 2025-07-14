Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Richard Dreyfuss

'Jaws' Star's Sad Final Days: Hollywood Actor Richard Dreyfuss, 77, Shares Heartbreaking Health Update After Admitting He Was Too Sick to Attend Major Event

picture of Richard Dreyfuss
Source: @shark_con;Instagram/MEGA

Richard Dreyfuss gave a health update via video from his hospital bed.

July 14 2025, Published 9:28 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jaws' star Richard Dreyfuss has sparked fresh health fears after pulling out of a major event at short notice.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, 77, was due to attend SharkCon, which has extra significance this year as the Steven Spielberg film celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Article continues below advertisement

Viral Condition

Source: @shark_con;Instagram

Dreyfuss is filmed looking frail.

Article continues below advertisement

Dreyfuss, who played Matt Hooper in the award-winning movie, was seen looking pale as organizers featured a clip of the veteran star.

Tucked up in a hospital bed with a Jaws blanket, he explained his absence from the event, which they posted on the official SharkCon Instagram page.

The veteran actor said to the camera: "Hello fellow cons. I am very, very sorry to tell you that I've been diagnosed with, viral, er…What is it?"

Article continues below advertisement

Banned From Flying

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Dreyfuss claimed he was ordered by doctors not to travel by air due to health condition.

Article continues below advertisement

Off-screen, his wife, Svetlana Erokhin, confirmed that he was suffering from viral bronchitis, though Dreyfuss struggled to repeat the word himself.

Bronchitis is an inflammation of the bronchial tubes, the airways that carry air to your lungs.

He continued: "I've been told by my doctors I cannot fly, and I would have to fly five hours to get there.

"I'm terribly sorry because I had planned to be there (at SharkCon) and I had been looking forward to it, but I am unable to do so. I don't want to get anyone else sick, and I don't want to get sicker myself.

"I feel terrible about not showing up, and I feel worse about exposing you to this apparently very viral illness. But there will be other times, and I will make it my business to show up.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm In A Lot Of Pain'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Dreyfuss is being nursed by his wife Svetlana Erokhin.

Article continues below advertisement

"I want to wish you all good luck and happiness, and I want you all to feel very sorry for me, and very sorry for yourselves. I'm in a lot of pain and that has to come first, my health. I feel very good about having the time and enough health."

Svetlana added: "And such great fans!" as Dreyfuss agreed: "And such great fans." She said: "We love you, we miss you all and we will see you soon.

"That's my wife saying that!' Dreyfuss explained. "She's right, she knows how to do this. So good luck, happy health, happy con – bye!"

READ MORE ON NEWS
Picture of Prince Harry and King Charles

Prince Harry 'Approves' Peace Talks With King Charles — as 'Spoilt' Duke Attempts to Worm His Way Back Into Royal Fold After Feud

Photo of John F. Kennedy Jr.

EXCLUSIVE: JFK Jr.'s Crash Mystery Solved as 26th Anniversary of Tragedy Approaches – How He Was Murdered in Sabotage Plot to Stop Him Becoming President

Article continues below advertisement

'Get Better Quickly'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The veteran star's fans wished him a speedy recovery.

The SharkCon organizers confirmed to fans in the caption: "All prepaid autographs and photo ops will automatically be refunded. There is no reason to reach out.

"It will take 5-10 business days plus what your bank takes for them to be processed. We are so sorry for any inconvenience. Thank you."

Fans were concerned for Dreyfuss and flooded the comment section with well wishes.

One wrote: "Your health is most important. Don't feel bad about it. Get better quickly!

"This is my all-time favorite movie!! Feel better Richard... sending healing prayers.

"He will always be one of the great actors of his time."

Sharon Stone added: "Honey, feel better. The world is not good without you then come over and give me a hug."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.