'Jaws' Star's Sad Final Days: Hollywood Actor Richard Dreyfuss, 77, Shares Heartbreaking Health Update After Admitting He Was Too Sick to Attend Major Event
Jaws' star Richard Dreyfuss has sparked fresh health fears after pulling out of a major event at short notice.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, 77, was due to attend SharkCon, which has extra significance this year as the Steven Spielberg film celebrates its 50th anniversary.
Viral Condition
Dreyfuss, who played Matt Hooper in the award-winning movie, was seen looking pale as organizers featured a clip of the veteran star.
Tucked up in a hospital bed with a Jaws blanket, he explained his absence from the event, which they posted on the official SharkCon Instagram page.
The veteran actor said to the camera: "Hello fellow cons. I am very, very sorry to tell you that I've been diagnosed with, viral, er…What is it?"
Banned From Flying
Off-screen, his wife, Svetlana Erokhin, confirmed that he was suffering from viral bronchitis, though Dreyfuss struggled to repeat the word himself.
Bronchitis is an inflammation of the bronchial tubes, the airways that carry air to your lungs.
He continued: "I've been told by my doctors I cannot fly, and I would have to fly five hours to get there.
"I'm terribly sorry because I had planned to be there (at SharkCon) and I had been looking forward to it, but I am unable to do so. I don't want to get anyone else sick, and I don't want to get sicker myself.
"I feel terrible about not showing up, and I feel worse about exposing you to this apparently very viral illness. But there will be other times, and I will make it my business to show up.
'I'm In A Lot Of Pain'
"I want to wish you all good luck and happiness, and I want you all to feel very sorry for me, and very sorry for yourselves. I'm in a lot of pain and that has to come first, my health. I feel very good about having the time and enough health."
Svetlana added: "And such great fans!" as Dreyfuss agreed: "And such great fans." She said: "We love you, we miss you all and we will see you soon.
"That's my wife saying that!' Dreyfuss explained. "She's right, she knows how to do this. So good luck, happy health, happy con – bye!"
'Get Better Quickly'
The SharkCon organizers confirmed to fans in the caption: "All prepaid autographs and photo ops will automatically be refunded. There is no reason to reach out.
"It will take 5-10 business days plus what your bank takes for them to be processed. We are so sorry for any inconvenience. Thank you."
Fans were concerned for Dreyfuss and flooded the comment section with well wishes.
One wrote: "Your health is most important. Don't feel bad about it. Get better quickly!
"This is my all-time favorite movie!! Feel better Richard... sending healing prayers.
"He will always be one of the great actors of his time."
Sharon Stone added: "Honey, feel better. The world is not good without you then come over and give me a hug."