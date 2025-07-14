EXCLUSIVE: How Jennifer Aniston Got Her Best Body Ever at 56 – Including Her Brutal Exercise Routine and Strict Diet Regime
In her quest to keep her body in elite shape when she was younger, Jennifer Aniston "really destroyed my joints from running or boxing" and going "too hard," she revealed in April.
RadarOnline.com can reveal she frequently injured herself in her pursuit of physical perfection.
"I always thought that you have to push your body; it has to be an hour and a half; it has to be, 'no pain, no gain,' and all of those things that we've been told," she said.
Aniston's learned a valuable lesson. "You don't have to break your body or spend hours in the gym," Aniston declared. These days, she works out smarter, not harder.
Devoted to Pvolve, a fitness method that combines low-impact exercises and simple resistance equipment like ankle bands and gliders, she aims to do 50-minute sessions three to five times a week.
"I just wish I had a workout like this in my 20s and 30s because I wouldn't have all of the injuries that I have."
At 56, she said: "I feel like I'm the strongest and the most in-shape that I've ever been."
And it extends far beyond how hot she looks. "Jen takes excellent care of her health," a source told RadarOnline.com. "She's strong and fit both in body and mind."
Making It Work
Longevity is her priority these days.
"There's been more awareness lately around the importance of muscle mass versus just cardio," the Smartwater spokesperson said, to "support our bones."
But to live longer and better, she's got to support more than her body. So along with exercise, she's learned that focusing on "good nutrition, a good amount of sleep, meditation, taking care of [my] mental health, and enjoying life" is key.
Still, like everyone, while she knows moving her body will always make her feel better, she sometimes struggles to find the motivation. "I dread it once in a while," Aniston confessed in January.
Sometimes 10 minutes is enough. Jen's Pvolve trainer, Dani Coleman, has advised others "to start small," detailing body-weight moves including inchworms, alternating bird dogs, side planks with leg lifts, forearm plank reaches and a variation of dead bug: lying on your back with knees bent and arms reaching up, slowly extending the left leg and right arm at the same time, then bringing them back and repeating on the other side.
Evolving Diet
What she eats – and doesn't – is also an important part of why Aniston looks and feels so good.
Famous for her self-control, in 2021, the star elicited eye rolls when she admitted: "I can have one M&M, one chip... I know, that's so annoying." Aniston is less strict now.
"I do 80/20," Aniston revealed earlier this year, referencing the practice of focusing on nutrient-dense meals most of the time but being more lenient with what she eats some of the time.
That means "boring" meals packed with protein, vegetables, salads, soups, and "tons of water," she explained.
Go-to snacks include popcorn, protein bars, and shakes. "I give myself days where I can have whatever I want," she admitted. "I don't deprive myself."
Cheat days might include "a cheeseburger and fries or Mexican food, pasta, pizza – all the stuff that's savory," she said. "I'm not a sweets person. I don't go for ice cream or cakes."
So yes, she enjoys carbs. Adding salt or extra glugs of salad dressing, however, are no-nos. Instead, Aniston embraced what she calls the "power of seasonings" as well as vinegar to flavor her food. "Stuff like that will create a taste that is so delicious, where you're not just dousing everything with salt and butter or olive oil to make it taste good," she explained.
Room For Romance
Making herself happy is also high on her list.
After two failed marriages – Aniston divorced Brad Pitt, 61, in 2005 and split from Justin Theroux, 53, in 2017 – "I didn't want to (move on) for a long time, and I loved really being my own woman without being a part of a couple," she told podcaster Bruce Bozzi in 2021, but that eventually shifted.
"I'm ready to share myself with another," she declared.
In recent weeks, fresh buzz has emerged claiming Aniston's been spending time with a man some of her fans nicknamed "Hypnotist Jim."
In mid-June, the pair was photographed enjoying a meal together in Northern California's Big Sur region.
Instagram celebrity news account Deuxmoi reported, and RadarOnline.com can confirm Aniston's Instagram account follows self-described "coach and spiritual educator" Jim Curtis, whose services include one-on-one hypnosis, according to his website – and that she's been "liking" his posts.
Coincidentally, perhaps, in April, Aniston made a revelation to Travel + Leisure magazine. "I have been doing some hypnosis lately," she said about confronting her "extreme fear of flying."
According to the source: "Jen gets a kick that everyone is so interested in this guy and what his relationship to her is. Jen does tend to keep people guessing."