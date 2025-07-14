EXCLUSIVE: How Jennifer Aniston Got Her Best Body Ever at 56 – Including Her Brutal Exercise Routine and Strict Diet Regime

In her quest to keep her body in elite shape when she was younger, Jennifer Aniston "really destroyed my joints from running or boxing" and going "too hard," she revealed in April.

she frequently injured herself in her pursuit of physical perfection.

"I always thought that you have to push your body; it has to be an hour and a half; it has to be, 'no pain, no gain,' and all of those things that we've been told," she said.

Aniston's learned a valuable lesson. "You don't have to break your body or spend hours in the gym," Aniston declared. These days, she works out smarter, not harder.