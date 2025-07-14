Prince Harry 'Approves' Peace Talks With King Charles — as 'Spoilt' Duke Attempts to Worm His Way Back Into Royal Fold After Feud
Prince Harry has given his blessing to "peace talks" geared to end the conflict between himself and King Charles.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex approved of a meeting between his team and the King and Queen's director of communications last week, the first evidence the warring father and son are looking to bury the hatchet.
Ending The Family Rift
The aides spoke about potential ways to end their family rift, though a proposal for Harry to make a royal return was not on the agenda.
Adding intrigue to the developments, Prince William's team were not involved in the London summit.
California-based Harry is next due to visit the U.K. in September for the annual WellChild events.
It opens up the prospect of meeting his father for the first time in 18 months.
Working Royal No-Go
In September the King should still be on holiday at his Balmoral retreat, ahead of hosting U.S. President Donald Trump in the middle of the month.
On Sunday Charles, 76 — whose cancer treatment continues — was pictured leaving a church service in the West Country.
In May Harry appeared to have torpedoed reconciliation efforts during a catastrophic and ill-advised interview in which he moaned "the King won’t speak to me".
But photos published at the weekend showed the King and Queen’s director of communications Tobyn Andreae with Meredith Maines, chief communications officer for Harry's charity Archewell, and its U.K. and Europe communications manager Liam Maguire.
They met on the balcony of the members-only Royal Over-Seas League club a short walk from Buckingham Palace before continuing inside.
Cancer-Striken
It is understood the face-to-face meeting was held to discuss avoiding media clashes and conflicts around calendar dates.
Discussions were not held about Prince Harry returning to a more formal royal role.
A source claimed: "The meeting was with Harry's blessing."
Buckingham Palace had also supported the proposals to "open a channel of communication" — having agreed to them within the past two weeks, it has been claimed.
There was no contact between Harry’s team and one working for William and Kate — or any invitation for face-to-face meetings.
The Prince and Princess of Wales watched the Wimbledon men's singles final from the Royal Box on Sunday with eldest children George, 11, and Charlotte, ten.
In September Kate and William will be returning from their summer break with a string of major engagements.
There have also been claims Harry will invite members of his estranged family to the Invictus Games when it is held in Birmingham in two years’ time.
Just two months ago Harry hit out at his father in a BBC interview.
It came barely hours after he lost a High Court case asking for taxpayer-funded gun cops despite not being a working royal.
Before the interview was aired, royal sources revealed the King had been "frustrated" by Harry's behaviour and "an improvement in relations remains to be seen."
The sources added: "The King is at heart a loving and generous man.
"That love has been sorely tested by this case and so many other issues over recent times
"But there is now a chance for his son to move forwards rather than dwell on past grievances.
"From his father's perspective, the door has been shut by necessity while this painful issue played out through the proper judicial channels — but it has not been locked forever nor the key thrown away."