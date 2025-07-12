EXCLUSIVE: All Hail the Perks — 20 Things Cancer-Battling King Charles, 76, Can Do That We'll Never Get To
Ever feel like the rules don't apply to some people? That's because they don't. At least not if you're King Charles III. While the rest of us are fumbling for our driver's license, waiting in line at passport control, or sheepishly explaining why we parked in a red zone, His Majesty is out there cruising around with no license, no ID, no passport, and he can't even be arrested.
Here, RadarOnline.com can reveal 20 wildly unfair, totally legal, and royally ridiculous things Charles can do that you absolutely CANNOT.
Talk About Privilege!
1. Go without a last name: The British royal family's official last name is Windsor. But when the monarch inherited the throne, he left it behind and took on the title King Charles III.
2. Travel the entire world without a passport.
3. Drive a car without a license: Charles is king of the road. He's chauffeured to engagements, but if he feels like taking a drive, he does so without a driver's license.
4. Own every swan and dolphin swimming in British waters.
5. Get his face on a coin: Charles is on the new British currency.
6. Approve royal marriages: Royals MUST have Charles' consent to wed.
7. Make his own royal dress codes: There are a lot of rules for the royal family to follow, but the king has the last word on the subject.
8. Say, good knight: Charles can grant knighthoods to anyone he pleases.
9. Break ANY law – with sovereign immunity: He can't be prosecuted.
10. Live anywhere he wants: He owns tons of royal residences, including castles, and he can live in any one he pleases – and kick out the occupants.
Forget Jury Duty
11. Drive a car that has no license plate – and speed all he wants.
12. Ride in a specially built private luxury automobile, the Bentley State Limousine.
13. Pay no taxes: As king, he is exempt, but since Charles is a nice guy, he chips into the pot.
14. Declare war: He can send his military anywhere he likes.
15. Skip jury duty: As king, he is exempt from serving on a jury.
16. Have TWO birthdays: He celebrates his actual one and his coronation date – when he was reborn as king.
17. Command the royal jewels: Charles decides who can wear what bling.
18. Decide when dinner ends: Eat quickly at royal meals – when Charles is done eating, everyone else is too.
19. Eat, drink and be merry: Charles chooses the royal menu.
20. Grant pardons: U.S. presidents can, and so can Charles. The late Queen Elizabeth issued the special order in 2020 to pardon a convicted felon who saved the lives of British citizens in a London terror attack.
BONUS: Charles can access the ATM any time, because he gets one of his own. He doesn't usually carry cash (such a bother), but if he feels like putting a few pounds in his pocket, he's got his own private ATM in the basement of Buckingham Palace and can access it anytime for any amount.