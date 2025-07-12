EXCLUSIVE: All Hail the Perks — 20 Things Cancer-Battling King Charles, 76, Can Do That We'll Never Get To

Ever feel like the rules don't apply to some people? That's because they don't. At least not if you're King Charles III. While the rest of us are fumbling for our driver's license, waiting in line at passport control, or sheepishly explaining why we parked in a red zone, His Majesty is out there cruising around with no license, no ID, no passport, and he can't even be arrested.

Here, RadarOnline.com can reveal 20 wildly unfair, totally legal, and royally ridiculous things Charles can do that you absolutely CANNOT.