King Charles Prepares to Give William Keys to the Kingdom as Cancer Hastens Plans to Coronate Eldest and Sideline Rebel Harry for Good

A royal insider shared: “King Charles is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn’t up to the job of running his fractious family, the crown’s business interests, and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy.

“His cancer is eating him alive. He’s very frail. The situation is desperate.”

Royal journalist Camilla Tominey recently said: “The talk now is that he may die ‘with’ cancer, but not ‘of’ cancer following a rigorous treatment program.”

Meanwhile, courtiers claimed Charles has also taken steps to ensure Harry, 40, will be iced out of the $34billion will because of his betrayal of the royal family.