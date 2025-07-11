King Charles Prepares to Give William Keys to the Kingdom as Cancer Hastens Plans to Coronate Eldest and Sideline Rebel Harry for Good
As he grapples with incurable cancer, King Charles is said to be poised to hand over the throne to eldest son Prince William, setting the stage for a summer coronation which would sideline royal renegade Prince Harry for good, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Palace insiders feared the monarch, who has been battling an unspecified form of cancer since February 2024, won’t live to see his 77th birthday on November 14.
Desperate Situation
A royal insider shared: “King Charles is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn’t up to the job of running his fractious family, the crown’s business interests, and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy.
“His cancer is eating him alive. He’s very frail. The situation is desperate.”
Royal journalist Camilla Tominey recently said: “The talk now is that he may die ‘with’ cancer, but not ‘of’ cancer following a rigorous treatment program.”
Meanwhile, courtiers claimed Charles has also taken steps to ensure Harry, 40, will be iced out of the $34billion will because of his betrayal of the royal family.
Harry Iced Out
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Harry recently bashed his father and the crown in a shocking BBC interview after he lost his legal fight for increased UK taxpayer-funded security for his family.
Harry has been quarreling with his father and older brother for years now and divulged his family drama in his sensational memoir, Spare.
Insiders said the ailing monarch has finally had it – and while he may be more hesitant than William when it comes to stripping Harry and his wife Meghan Markle of their royal titles, he’s said to be making sure his youngest son won’t see a dime after he’s gone.
A source explained: “King Charles will most likely cut Harry out of his fortune because he received millions from Princess Diana after she passed away – and the palace has made it clear that’s all the money he’s going to get.”
During his BBC interview, Harry lamented over his relationship with his father and said he doesn’t know how long Charles has left because he wasn’t speaking to him in the wake of his failed bid to security heightened security for Markle, 43, and their two young children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 3.
Courtiers suggested Charles will let his inheritance speak for him by preventing Harry and Markle from becoming billionaires.
The royal insider added: “Why would Charles give more money to Harry – especially if they are not even on speaking terms. I think Harry is done!”
Sources also expect William, 43, to rule with an iron fist once he’s crowned king, starting with stripping Harry and Markle of their His/Her Royal Highness titles and demanding Queen Camilla get a grip on her drinking habit, which have been said to significantly increase under the stress of Charles’ health crisis.