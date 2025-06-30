Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Prince Harry

Prince William and Wife Kate 'Totally Blindsided' by Latest Betrayal From Harry and Meghan

Photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton are left 'blindsided' by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 30 2025, Published 6:37 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been left "totally blindsided" by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest betrayal.

RadarOnline.com can reveal how the future king and queen were set to have their moment in the spotlight following a year of health scares – but it was unfortunately overshadowed by the exiled royal and his former actress wife.

Article continues below advertisement

Overshadowing Moment

meghan markle faces business blow banned selling clothes as ever brand
Source: MEGA

The couple decided to reveal their two children's faces after years of trying to protect their privacy.

Article continues below advertisement

While the royal family was showing off a display of unity and elegance on the Buckingham Palace balcony on June 14, Prince Harry and Markle had other plans to steal the spotlight.

The following day, for the first time, the couple decided to reveal their two children's faces after years of trying to protect their privacy.

"The best. Happy Father's Day to our favorite guy," Markle captioned the montage of the exiled royal spending time with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Article continues below advertisement
royals parade
Source: MEGA

Markle continued to overshadow the sweet royal family's outing together with a podcast appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

Then, Markle continued to overshadow the sweet royal family's outing together by appearing on an episode of the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast.

The former Suits star threw shade at her husband's family while discussing her decision to share her "Baby Mama" dance clip that quickly went viral – and received both positive and negative feedback.

Markle told the podcast host: "That was four years ago. So it's also a really great reminder that with all the noise or whatever people do, there's still a whole life — a real, authentic, fun life — that's happening behind the scenes.

"I'm just grateful that now, being back on social as well, I have a place where I can share it on my own terms."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Return To Royal Life?

brooklyn beckham prince harry style tell all family rift
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry 'wants his children to maintain their royal titles for the future.'

Article continues below advertisement

It was recently reported that Prince Harry wants his children to maintain their royal titles so they both can have the option to work as a member of the royal family when they are old enough to decide.

Unfortunately for Harry, his brother, who happens to be the future king, was left "blindsided" and doesn't see that as a possibility.

A Women's Day insider said: “William believes Harry and Meghan have been using their titles for commercial gain while doing none of the work that goes along with being a member of the royal family and continually bad-mouthing the institution as they profit from their association with it."

Article continues below advertisement

Plans For The Future King

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt Crime Scene Photos Revealed: See Aftermath of Heist After Thieves Break Into A-Lister's Home — As Celebrities' Mansions Continue to Be Targeted

photo of jeff bezos

‘Chic is Dead’: Vogue Backlash Roars Over Lauren Sánchez Wedding Cover as Whispers Suggest That’s THE REASON Behind Anna Wintour’s Sudden Exit

prince william one massive problem plan to make monarchy youthful relevant king charles death
Source: MEGA

Prince William 'plans to strip his brother of his royal title.'

Article continues below advertisement

While King Charles has second thoughts about completely stripping the royal titles from the two young children, Prince Harry and Markle are "furious" with Prince William's plans to do so once he takes over the throne.

The site's insider said: "William isn't backing down on this. He views it that Harry left and doesn’t deserve to be able to pass these titles on to his children, end of story."

As previously reported, Prince William doesn't only intend to prevent his niece and nephew from holding royal titles, he plans on stripping his own brother and sister-in-law of their HRH titles once he inherits the British throne.

princess diana james hewitt healing royal riff prince harry william
Source: MEGA

Harry and William have been feuding since the Duke's decision to step away from the royal family in 2020.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.