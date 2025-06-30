Prince William and Wife Kate 'Totally Blindsided' by Latest Betrayal From Harry and Meghan
Prince William and Kate Middleton have been left "totally blindsided" by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest betrayal.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the future king and queen were set to have their moment in the spotlight following a year of health scares – but it was unfortunately overshadowed by the exiled royal and his former actress wife.
Overshadowing Moment
While the royal family was showing off a display of unity and elegance on the Buckingham Palace balcony on June 14, Prince Harry and Markle had other plans to steal the spotlight.
The following day, for the first time, the couple decided to reveal their two children's faces after years of trying to protect their privacy.
"The best. Happy Father's Day to our favorite guy," Markle captioned the montage of the exiled royal spending time with their children, Archie and Lilibet.
Then, Markle continued to overshadow the sweet royal family's outing together by appearing on an episode of the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast.
The former Suits star threw shade at her husband's family while discussing her decision to share her "Baby Mama" dance clip that quickly went viral – and received both positive and negative feedback.
Markle told the podcast host: "That was four years ago. So it's also a really great reminder that with all the noise or whatever people do, there's still a whole life — a real, authentic, fun life — that's happening behind the scenes.
"I'm just grateful that now, being back on social as well, I have a place where I can share it on my own terms."
Return To Royal Life?
It was recently reported that Prince Harry wants his children to maintain their royal titles so they both can have the option to work as a member of the royal family when they are old enough to decide.
Unfortunately for Harry, his brother, who happens to be the future king, was left "blindsided" and doesn't see that as a possibility.
A Women's Day insider said: “William believes Harry and Meghan have been using their titles for commercial gain while doing none of the work that goes along with being a member of the royal family and continually bad-mouthing the institution as they profit from their association with it."
Plans For The Future King
While King Charles has second thoughts about completely stripping the royal titles from the two young children, Prince Harry and Markle are "furious" with Prince William's plans to do so once he takes over the throne.
The site's insider said: "William isn't backing down on this. He views it that Harry left and doesn’t deserve to be able to pass these titles on to his children, end of story."
As previously reported, Prince William doesn't only intend to prevent his niece and nephew from holding royal titles, he plans on stripping his own brother and sister-in-law of their HRH titles once he inherits the British throne.