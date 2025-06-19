Prince Harry's Privacy U-Turn — 'Distressed Duke' Sharing Snaps of His Children Online 'As Cry for Help' to Estranged Dad Charles
Prince Harry's dramatic privacy U-turn has been branded a desperate "cry for help" to estranged dad King Charles.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the royal's keenness to show off pictures of his two children, who have been kept out of the spotlight since birth, is a bid to grab the attention of his father, who refuses to speak to him.
Charles' Deafening Silence
Cancer-stricken Charles, 76, is still angry with his estranged son for criticising him and other members of the royal family since quitting the U.K. for America in 2022 with wife Meghan Markle, and relinquishing their royal duties at the same time.
And now Harry is hoping seeing his grandchildren's faces may trigger Charles to get back in touch.
An insider said: "Harry is completely heartbroken. His dad refuses to see him or the kids — not even on Zoom... It's a last resort.
"He's desperately hoping the King might see a picture of Archie or Lilibet and realise what he's missing."
Harry's 'Tried Everything' To Speak To Dad
The insider added Harry, 40, has made repeated attempts to reach out to his father over the years, adding: "He's tried everything – calls, letters... but nothing's worked.
"Him sharing pictures of his children is his way of saying, 'Look at what you're missing.'"
Until recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were fiercely protective of Archie, six, and four-year-old Lilibet's privacy, keeping them largely out of the public eye.
But in recent weeks, Meghan has embraced a far more open approach, posting unseen family clips, sharing glimpses of their Montecito life, and even twerking while pregnant just before going into labour in a now-viral video.
'Sharing On Our Own Terms'
Markle spoke about her decision to return to social media and share some of the pair's intimate family moments in a recent podcast.
She said: "Did you see my 'Baby Momma' dance? That was four years ago... I'm just grateful that now, being back on social... I can share it on my own terms."
But while Markle is focused on leaning into the idea of authenticity and tying this into her lifestyle brand, As Ever, Harry's reasons may be strikingly more personal.
His recent U.K. television interview laid bare the depth of the family rift and his heartbreak.
He said in the much-criticised chat that he "would love a reconciliation" and admitted he was "devastated" to lose his legal battle over police protection in the U.K., but added the king currently won't speak to him.
But Harry struck an apparently conciliatory tone in the interview.
"There's no point continuing to fight any more," he said. "Life is precious."
He added: "I don't know how much longer my father has" –in an ominous reference to the king's ongoing cancer treatment.
The duke's security case, which has spanned several years, ended in defeat last month when senior judges sided with the government's decision to downgrade his protection after he stepped down as a working royal.
Harry said the ruling had left him unable to safely return to the U.K. with his family, unless formally invited.
"I love my country, I always have done," he moaned – also bleating: "And I think that it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland."