Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Prince Harry

Prince Harry's Privacy U-Turn — 'Distressed Duke' Sharing Snaps of His Children Online 'As Cry for Help' to Estranged Dad Charles

Embedded Image
Source: @meghan;Instagram/MEGA

Prince Harry has changed his privacy policy – and is now posting pictures and videos of his kids on social media.

June 19 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry's dramatic privacy U-turn has been branded a desperate "cry for help" to estranged dad King Charles.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the royal's keenness to show off pictures of his two children, who have been kept out of the spotlight since birth, is a bid to grab the attention of his father, who refuses to speak to him.

Article continues below advertisement

Charles' Deafening Silence

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

King Charles is currently not on talking terms with Harry after his son criticized him and other royal family members.

Article continues below advertisement

Cancer-stricken Charles, 76, is still angry with his estranged son for criticising him and other members of the royal family since quitting the U.K. for America in 2022 with wife Meghan Markle, and relinquishing their royal duties at the same time.

And now Harry is hoping seeing his grandchildren's faces may trigger Charles to get back in touch.

An insider said: "Harry is completely heartbroken. His dad refuses to see him or the kids — not even on Zoom... It's a last resort.

"He's desperately hoping the King might see a picture of Archie or Lilibet and realise what he's missing."

Article continues below advertisement

Harry's 'Tried Everything' To Speak To Dad

stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Harry has made repeated attempts to reach out to his father over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider added Harry, 40, has made repeated attempts to reach out to his father over the years, adding: "He's tried everything – calls, letters... but nothing's worked.

"Him sharing pictures of his children is his way of saying, 'Look at what you're missing.'"

Until recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were fiercely protective of Archie, six, and four-year-old Lilibet's privacy, keeping them largely out of the public eye.

But in recent weeks, Meghan has embraced a far more open approach, posting unseen family clips, sharing glimpses of their Montecito life, and even twerking while pregnant just before going into labour in a now-viral video.

Article continues below advertisement

'Sharing On Our Own Terms'

Embedded Image
Source: @meghan;Instagram

Meghan Markle says herself and Harry are 'grateful' they can now share snaps of their family on their terms.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Embedded Image

Brad Pitt Gives Massive Public Clue Relationship With Ines de Ranon is 'Showmance': 'He Treats Her Like a Stranger'

prince williams outburst meghan markle bullying staff brother harry

EXCLUSIVE: How Prince William's Crack About Family Wars 'Is Tip of Iceberg of Future King's Agony Over Royal Rifts'

Article continues below advertisement

Markle spoke about her decision to return to social media and share some of the pair's intimate family moments in a recent podcast.

She said: "Did you see my 'Baby Momma' dance? That was four years ago... I'm just grateful that now, being back on social... I can share it on my own terms."

But while Markle is focused on leaning into the idea of authenticity and tying this into her lifestyle brand, As Ever, Harry's reasons may be strikingly more personal.

His recent U.K. television interview laid bare the depth of the family rift and his heartbreak.

He said in the much-criticised chat that he "would love a reconciliation" and admitted he was "devastated" to lose his legal battle over police protection in the U.K., but added the king currently won't speak to him.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles harry phone tapping fear legal warning royal feud
Source: MEGA

Harry has given up 'fighting' with his cancer-stricken father as he says 'life is precious.'

But Harry struck an apparently conciliatory tone in the interview.

"There's no point continuing to fight any more," he said. "Life is precious."

He added: "I don't know how much longer my father has" –in an ominous reference to the king's ongoing cancer treatment.

The duke's security case, which has spanned several years, ended in defeat last month when senior judges sided with the government's decision to downgrade his protection after he stepped down as a working royal.

Harry said the ruling had left him unable to safely return to the U.K. with his family, unless formally invited.

"I love my country, I always have done," he moaned – also bleating: "And I think that it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.