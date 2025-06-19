Prince Harry's Privacy U-Turn — 'Distressed Duke' Sharing Snaps of His Children Online 'As Cry for Help' to Estranged Dad Charles

Cancer-stricken Charles, 76, is still angry with his estranged son for criticising him and other members of the royal family since quitting the U.K. for America in 2022 with wife Meghan Markle, and relinquishing their royal duties at the same time.

And now Harry is hoping seeing his grandchildren's faces may trigger Charles to get back in touch.

An insider said: "Harry is completely heartbroken. His dad refuses to see him or the kids — not even on Zoom... It's a last resort.

"He's desperately hoping the King might see a picture of Archie or Lilibet and realise what he's missing."