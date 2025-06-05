Meghan Markle Accused of 'FAKING' Baby Bump as Conspiracy Theorists Rage 'That's Not What a Pregnant Woman Looks Like!' After She Dances With Prince Harry In Video

On Wednesday, June 4, Markle took to Instagram to post the throwback clip, which showed the pregnant royal twerking and shimmying her shoulders right next to her hospital bed.

At one point, Harry comes into view wearing a hoodie and also dancing alongside his wife, as the couple appeared to be trying out their version of the pregnancy hit, The Baby Momma Dance.

Markle captioned the post: "Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work, there was only one thing left to do!"