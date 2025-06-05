Meghan Markle Accused of 'FAKING' Baby Bump as Conspiracy Theorists Rage 'That's Not What a Pregnant Woman Looks Like!' After She Dances With Prince Harry In Video
Meghan Markle has critics once again slamming her, this time accusing the Duchess of faking her baby bump after a twerking video with Prince Harry resurfaced, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 43-year-old danced up a storm in a hospital room to induce daughter Lilibet's birth in 2021, but conspiracy theorists were instead focused on calling out Markle for apparently not being pregnant.
On Wednesday, June 4, Markle took to Instagram to post the throwback clip, which showed the pregnant royal twerking and shimmying her shoulders right next to her hospital bed.
At one point, Harry comes into view wearing a hoodie and also dancing alongside his wife, as the couple appeared to be trying out their version of the pregnancy hit, The Baby Momma Dance.
Markle captioned the post: "Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work, there was only one thing left to do!"
Fake Pregnancy?
While some fans appeared the look back down memory lane, others dropped bizarre theories, as one person said: "That is not a pregnant belly. It’s a cushion or pillow. Pregnant bellies are not lumpy."
Another raged: "That’s not how a pregnant woman's belly looks!" and a user complained, "That is not a baby!"
Other critics went completely off the deep end, claiming the video was made on a film set, while some theorized it was generated by AI.
Meanwhile, one person asked: "I thought they wanted privacy?"
Harry's Boundaries
"They can do what they like, but why put it online? Does Meghan have no boundaries? I think it’s vulgar, unnecessary, and attention-seeking," royal expert Ingrid Seward said in an interview, and added Markle is a "hypocrite," after she previously noted her lack of privacy.
However, Markle's haters should expect her to stay in the spotlight as she's been doing all she can to make a spot for herself in Hollywood. Markle's Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, was a success, and she's recently launched her brand, As Ever.
Lilibet and the couple's 5-year-old son, Archie, have also made appearances on her social media, in an effort for Markle to expand her fan base, but Harry may not be all about it.
"He's desperate to shield their children from all the online haters and backlash. But he's powerless to stop it," a source told RadarOnline.com. The 40-year-old may have appeared in the dancing video in 2021, but he was rarely in his wife's series, mostly staying in the background until the final episode, when he was seen at a brunch party Markle threw to celebrate the start of her "new chapter."
The source explained at the time: "This show is Meghan's baby," before noting in Harry's mind, "the sun rises and sets around Meghan – she can do no wrong."
They added: "Harry and Meghan have been guarded when it comes to their children. Though Meghan has clearly lightened up a little."