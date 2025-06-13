EXCLUSIVE: Inside Prince William's Fight to Strip Estranged Brother Harry and Wife Meghan Markle of Royal Titles Once he Takes Throne From 'Dying' King Charles

Fresh controversy over Harry and Markle's continued use of their Sussex title kicked off in May after Markle, 43, was seen using her Her Royal Highness (HRH) title in a private note included with a gift basket shared in a video by her friend, IT Cosmetics founder Jamie Kern Lima.

This, alongside a message from Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko addressing her as HRH in an Instagram post, sparked renewed scrutiny over why Meghan and Prince Harry, 40, still retain the HRH styles they agreed not to use publicly when they stepped back from royal duties in January 2020.

Under their agreement reached with Queen Elizabeth II at the time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were allowed to retain their HRH titles but were prohibited from using them for commercial purposes.

In a palace statement released in 2020, it was stated: "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."

Markle's gift card, however, was sent in a private capacity and not as part of a commercial venture – meaning it did not violate the agreement, according to constitutional experts.

Nevertheless, sources close to William, 42, say the Prince of Wales has been angered by what he sees as a breach of royal decorum.

"William sees this as another kick in the teeth," one insider said – adding: "It may have not amounted to a formal breach, but he hates the way the couple are continuing to capitalize on a title given to them by a family they chose not to be a part of, and hates the way they act like royalty in America."