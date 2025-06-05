EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth Still Barking Orders From Beyond Grave! Sarah Ferguson Insists She 'Communicates' With Late Monarch 'Through Her Corgis'

Everyone's heard of haunted houses, but Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson claims the ghost of her late mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth is speaking to her through her pair of pet pooches, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 65-year-old duchess, who still shares the massive Royal Lodge on the Windsor palace grounds with her ex-hubby, believes the corgis named Muick (pronounced "Mick") and Sandy, which she inherited from the queen after she passed away at age 96 in September 2022, are channeling the spirit of the late royal.

"I have her dogs. I have her corgis, so every morning they come in and go, 'Woof, woof' and all that and I'm sure it's her talking to me," Ferguson said.