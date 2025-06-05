Your tip
Queen Elizabeth II
EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth Still Barking Orders From Beyond Grave! Sarah Ferguson Insists She 'Communicates' With Late Monarch 'Through Her Corgis'

Queen Elizabeth is sending signs from the afterlife, according to her former daughter-in-law Sarah Ferguson.

June 5 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Everyone's heard of haunted houses, but Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson claims the ghost of her late mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth is speaking to her through her pair of pet pooches, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 65-year-old duchess, who still shares the massive Royal Lodge on the Windsor palace grounds with her ex-hubby, believes the corgis named Muick (pronounced "Mick") and Sandy, which she inherited from the queen after she passed away at age 96 in September 2022, are channeling the spirit of the late royal.

"I have her dogs. I have her corgis, so every morning they come in and go, 'Woof, woof' and all that and I'm sure it's her talking to me," Ferguson said.

Fergie says Liz's spirit lives on through her mutts Muick and Sandy.

The duchess' haunting tale drew laughter from the audience at the Creative Women Platform Forum in London.

Two corgis were gifted to the queen, who loved the breed and at one time had up to 30 of the short-legged barkers, by Fergie and Andrew in 2021.

Following her death the next year, she and Prince Andrew took them.

"They are national icons," said the duchess.

Fergie reckons the Queen's dogs are 'national icons.'

"So every time they run chasing a squirrel, I panic. But they're total joys, and I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there's no squirrels in sight, I believe it's because the queen is passing by."

As for the queen, Ferguson said: "The real thing is that I had the greatest honor to be her daughter-in-law. You know, that's really huge. I want everyone to remember what an amazing lady she was."

