All of the Crazy Conspiracy Theories That Have Erupted Over Meghan Markle's 'Fake' Family Photos At Disneyland

The Sussex children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four, had their faces covered with heart emojis, and that has contributed to theories the kids weren't actually there in person and instead have been added by AI.

Some users have marked up the images with their perceived inaccuracies, while several have claimed Lilibet is levitating and have claimed there is a "disembodied hand" holding her up.

One bonkers idea is that they never went to Disneyland at all — and it was faked — because no one else at the park spotted them over the two days they were there.