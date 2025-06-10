Your tip
All of the Crazy Conspiracy Theories That Have Erupted Over Meghan Markle's 'Fake' Family Photos At Disneyland

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: @meghan;Instagram

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's trip to Disneyland has been overshadowed by claims from conspiracy theorists much of their coverage of visit was 'faked.'

June 10 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s trip to Disneyland has sparked an outpouring of conspiracy theories suggesting the couple's pictures of their visit have been "faked."

RadarOnline.com can reveal ridiculous and bizarre claims by internet users have overshadowed coverage of the outing, which Markle recently documented on her Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

AI Theories Overshadow Disneyland Trip

Embedded Image
Source: @meghan;Instagram

Conspiracy theories have accused the royal couple of editing out their nanny in the snaps.

Article continues below advertisement

The Sussex children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four, had their faces covered with heart emojis, and that has contributed to theories the kids weren't actually there in person and instead have been added by AI.

Some users have marked up the images with their perceived inaccuracies, while several have claimed Lilibet is levitating and have claimed there is a "disembodied hand" holding her up.

One bonkers idea is that they never went to Disneyland at all — and it was faked — because no one else at the park spotted them over the two days they were there.

Article continues below advertisement

Summer Or Winter?

Embedded Image
Source: @meghan;Instagram

The fact Lilibet and Archie are wearing jumpers suggest the trip took place in the winter, claim some internet users.

Article continues below advertisement

Other wild conspiracies claim that a nanny was edited out of the image or that it was taken in winter because Archie is wearing several layers of clothing and his younger sister looks smaller than in recent pictures shared recently.

One image being shared online even claimed to show the two children with their faces unobscured by emojis, which appears to have been faked.

It came a week after Meghan, 43, shared a video of her twerking with Harry before she gave birth to Lilibet, which trolls then claimed proved their baseless claim that she was never pregnant and wore a moonbump.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @meghan;Instagram

Markle documented her trip on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Markle shared a video montage on Friday from the two-day Disneyland vacation as she, Harry, 40, and their kids had a blast on numerous rides and indulged in yummy treats.

There has been a great deal of focus on the family photo taken of Lilibet, who was at Disneyland with her parents and older brother to mark her fourth birthday.

But it has been seized upon by internet loons who have claimed, without any credible evidence, the photos are fake.

Article continues below advertisement

Feet Photoshop Claim

stus image templates
Source: @meghan;Instagram

Wooden slabs being edited has been blamed on a photoshop fail, plus some critics have questioned why Lilibet is not wearing shoes.

Article continues below advertisement

Some have used this mystery limb to make the bonkers claim that there is a nanny holding the princess — but has subsequently been photoshopped out before it was published.

There has been a focus on the planks around Lilibet's feet, where one gap seems to be missing.

"I'm guessing the nanny was standing with Lily in the original, where the floorboard is wiped out," one keyboard warrior said.

Another wrote: "Maybe the fact they are all dressed for a different season!? Was it hot enough for Lili to be in a summer dress but cold enough for Archie to be wearing a long-sleeved shirt and pants? Which is it?"

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Harry and Meghan introduce Archie to Stormtroopers on one of the park's Star Wars-themed rides.

Several others claimed it was "odd" that she was barefoot when the rest of the family members were wearing shoes.

One said: "Why is Lili barefoot, in a nightgown with unbrushed hair at Disneyland?"

But one critic of the conspiracy theorists said: "Anyone with young children knows they are forever taking their shoes off."

