All of the Crazy Conspiracy Theories That Have Erupted Over Meghan Markle's 'Fake' Family Photos At Disneyland
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s trip to Disneyland has sparked an outpouring of conspiracy theories suggesting the couple's pictures of their visit have been "faked."
RadarOnline.com can reveal ridiculous and bizarre claims by internet users have overshadowed coverage of the outing, which Markle recently documented on her Instagram.
AI Theories Overshadow Disneyland Trip
The Sussex children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four, had their faces covered with heart emojis, and that has contributed to theories the kids weren't actually there in person and instead have been added by AI.
Some users have marked up the images with their perceived inaccuracies, while several have claimed Lilibet is levitating and have claimed there is a "disembodied hand" holding her up.
One bonkers idea is that they never went to Disneyland at all — and it was faked — because no one else at the park spotted them over the two days they were there.
Summer Or Winter?
Other wild conspiracies claim that a nanny was edited out of the image or that it was taken in winter because Archie is wearing several layers of clothing and his younger sister looks smaller than in recent pictures shared recently.
One image being shared online even claimed to show the two children with their faces unobscured by emojis, which appears to have been faked.
It came a week after Meghan, 43, shared a video of her twerking with Harry before she gave birth to Lilibet, which trolls then claimed proved their baseless claim that she was never pregnant and wore a moonbump.
Markle shared a video montage on Friday from the two-day Disneyland vacation as she, Harry, 40, and their kids had a blast on numerous rides and indulged in yummy treats.
There has been a great deal of focus on the family photo taken of Lilibet, who was at Disneyland with her parents and older brother to mark her fourth birthday.
But it has been seized upon by internet loons who have claimed, without any credible evidence, the photos are fake.
Feet Photoshop Claim
Some have used this mystery limb to make the bonkers claim that there is a nanny holding the princess — but has subsequently been photoshopped out before it was published.
There has been a focus on the planks around Lilibet's feet, where one gap seems to be missing.
"I'm guessing the nanny was standing with Lily in the original, where the floorboard is wiped out," one keyboard warrior said.
Another wrote: "Maybe the fact they are all dressed for a different season!? Was it hot enough for Lili to be in a summer dress but cold enough for Archie to be wearing a long-sleeved shirt and pants? Which is it?"
Several others claimed it was "odd" that she was barefoot when the rest of the family members were wearing shoes.
One said: "Why is Lili barefoot, in a nightgown with unbrushed hair at Disneyland?"
But one critic of the conspiracy theorists said: "Anyone with young children knows they are forever taking their shoes off."