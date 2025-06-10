EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Accused of Delaying Passports for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids As War Continues Over Royal Titles

The 40-year-old royal and his wife Meghan Markle, 43, are understood to have waited nearly six months for British passports to be issued for their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

According to a source close to the couple, they feared the applications were deliberately delayed by King Charles, 76, due to ongoing tensions over the use of their children's royal titles.

The applications were submitted under the surname Sussex – a shift from the children’s previous legal name, Mountbatten-Windsor.

Our source said: "There was obvious hesitation around granting the kids their passports. Charles was opposed to Archie and Lili having the titles – especially the HR– and the British passports would effectively serve as the first, and potentially only, legal recognition of those names."

Harry and Meghan agreed not to use their HRH titles following their decision to step back from royal duties in 2020.

However, as grandchildren of the monarch, Archie and Lilibet are entitled to the style of His and Her Royal Highness under royal protocol.