EXCLUSIVE: Sussexes at War Over Kids – As Prince Harry Wants More... But His Wife Meghan Would Rather Have Iron-Clad Prenup
Unhappy Prince Harry is desperate to be a dad of three, but his ambitious wife, Meghan Markle, prefers to grow her business instead of their family – triggering more tension in the couple’s seven-year marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"She's so laser-focused on building her lifestyle brand, As Ever and adding a baby to the mix just doesn't make sense," an insider told us.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, who shares Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, with former Suits star Markle, 43, once seemed adamant about limiting their brood.
In a 2019 conversation with chimpanzee expert and activist Jane Goodall, Harry famously swore that he would have "two" children "maximum" with Markle – citing environmental concerns.
Broken Family
But sources claimed his attitude has changed amid his deepening rift with father King Charles, 76, and brother Prince William, 42, leaving him "wanting more children to heal the pain over his family feud."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the royal rebel has been at odds with his British family since he and his American-born wife ditched palace duties in 2020 to chase fame in Hollywood.
The determined duo bashed Harry's kin in interviews, and the duke accused his father of being emotionally distant and painted William as a petty hothead in his scathing memoir, Spare.
Last month, the royal renegade expressed his longing for "reconciliation" with his family in a TV interview, in which he also claimed his cancer-stricken pa won't speak to him.
Our source said: "Everyone is saying this push for another baby is a reaction to what he's going through with his father and brother.
"Now that he's been totally exiled from his family, it seems he's feeling the need to create a bigger family of his own."
Insiders added Markle has been "blindsided" by the sudden shift.
One said: "He was always so vocal about not wanting a big family.
"At this point in her life another pregnancy is not something that she's got the bandwidth for."
Business First
The insider went on: "Her brand is her new baby right now. If she were to get pregnant and have another child, work would have to take a backseat."
On the Jamie Kern Lima Show, Markle recently mentioned how "overwhelming" juggling work and motherhood can be and confessed that she employs a nanny.
Our source said: "She's saying things are finally going in the right direction and she needs to keep her foot on the gas.
"Harry isn't really getting it, though.
"All he can talk about is how wonderful it would be to have one more."