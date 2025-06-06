EXCLUSIVE: Sussexes at War Over Kids – As Prince Harry Wants More... But His Wife Meghan Would Rather Have Iron-Clad Prenup

Unhappy Prince Harry is desperate to be a dad of three, but his ambitious wife, Meghan Markle, prefers to grow her business instead of their family – triggering more tension in the couple’s seven-year marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She's so laser-focused on building her lifestyle brand, As Ever and adding a baby to the mix just doesn't make sense," an insider told us.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, who shares Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, with former Suits star Markle, 43, once seemed adamant about limiting their brood.

In a 2019 conversation with chimpanzee expert and activist Jane Goodall, Harry famously swore that he would have "two" children "maximum" with Markle – citing environmental concerns.