Hollywood Misfits: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Using Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz as Shoulders to Cry on' Amid Their Family Feuds
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have struck up an unlikely friendship with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz after bonding over their family woes.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the royals invited the couple to their Hollywood home last week for dinner and have been supporting them after their controversial no-show at David Beckham's 50th birthday party days previously.
Strong Bond Between Couples
Harry and Meghan have also been pouring their hearts out to Brooklyn and Nicola, who they feel have empathy with their estranged relationship with the royal family.
Harry, 40, offered his "unwavering support" to Brooklyn, 26, at the private get-together amid their ongoing "toxic" family feuds.
Influencer Brooklyn and his actress wife Nicola are said to have "gratefully received" an invitation to dinner at the Sussexes’ $14.6million mansion in Montecito, California.
While the dinner had been arranged before the acrimonious fallout between the Beckham clan, the quartet were said to have "found a lot of common ground."
A source familiar with the intimate event said: "This was an unexpected invite, but one gratefully received by Brooklyn and Nicola, who both feel pretty battle-wounded.
"Nicola and Meghan also had a bit of a 'deep n' meaningful' as obviously both women have been positioned in the media as home-wreckers — the women to tear apart their husbands’ families.
"Meghan had a lot of sympathy for her, and said there was shared common ground.
"They didn’t meet in relation to recent developments and headlines, but it was an honest but very welcome coincidence."
It is understood the quartet swapped mobile numbers, but it is not known whether they have stayed in touch.
Beckhams' Fall-Out With Sussexes
Brooklyn’s parents, David and his wife Victoria, 51, also attended Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding.
Not long after, they gave them full use of their Beverly Hills home so they could "hide out."
However, the four fell out when ex-Suits actress Meghan accused Victoria of leaking stories about her.
A source said at the time: "Inexplicably, she feared Victoria was behind (the leak) — I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous — and spoke to Harry about it.
"Harry is very protective of Meghan and decided to deal with the matter head-on by directly contacting his good pal, David.
"Harry was very polite, but obviously it was a pretty awkward exchange, and David was mortified."