Home > Celebrity > Prince Harry

Hollywood Misfits: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Using Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz as Shoulders to Cry on' Amid Their Family Feuds

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bonded with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz over their family woes at their California mansion.

May 15 2025, Published 11:46 a.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have struck up an unlikely friendship with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz after bonding over their family woes.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the royals invited the couple to their Hollywood home last week for dinner and have been supporting them after their controversial no-show at David Beckham's 50th birthday party days previously.

Strong Bond Between Couples

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The royals hoped Brooklyn and Nicola had empathy for their decision to leave the U.K.

Harry and Meghan have also been pouring their hearts out to Brooklyn and Nicola, who they feel have empathy with their estranged relationship with the royal family.

A source said: "Harry and Meghan were very empathetic and very kind to them both.

"Harry was fully aware of the situation and offered Brooklyn his unwavering support as someone who has been through similar.”

The source added the Duchess of Sussex, 43, and Nicola, 30, found "common ground" after both were accused of wrecking their husbands' families.

Harry, 40, offered his "unwavering support" to Brooklyn, 26, at the private get-together amid their ongoing "toxic" family feuds.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn's wife Nicola, like Meghan, has been accused of being a 'home-wrecker'.

Influencer Brooklyn and his actress wife Nicola are said to have "gratefully received" an invitation to dinner at the Sussexes’ $14.6million mansion in Montecito, California.

While the dinner had been arranged before the acrimonious fallout between the Beckham clan, the quartet were said to have "found a lot of common ground."

A source familiar with the intimate event said: "This was an unexpected invite, but one gratefully received by Brooklyn and Nicola, who both feel pretty battle-wounded.

"Harry and Meghan were very empathetic and very kind to them both.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Meghan and Nicola 'shared common ground' and swapped numbers.

"Harry was fully aware of the situation and offered Brooklyn his unwavering support as someone who has been through similar.

"Nicola and Meghan also had a bit of a 'deep n' meaningful' as obviously both women have been positioned in the media as home-wreckers — the women to tear apart their husbands’ families.

"Meghan had a lot of sympathy for her, and said there was shared common ground.

"They didn’t meet in relation to recent developments and headlines, but it was an honest but very welcome coincidence."

It is understood the quartet swapped mobile numbers, but it is not known whether they have stayed in touch.

Beckhams' Fall-Out With Sussexes

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

David and Victoria Beckham fell out with the royals after Meghan accused the fashion designer of leaking stories.

Brooklyn’s parents, David and his wife Victoria, 51, also attended Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding.

Not long after, they gave them full use of their Beverly Hills home so they could "hide out."

However, the four fell out when ex-Suits actress Meghan accused Victoria of leaking stories about her.

A source said at the time: "Inexplicably, she feared Victoria was behind (the leak) — I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous — and spoke to Harry about it.

"Harry is very protective of Meghan and decided to deal with the matter head-on by directly contacting his good pal, David.

"Harry was very polite, but obviously it was a pretty awkward exchange, and David was mortified."

